Photographer Uses Handmade Filters to Create Surreal Portraits In-Camera

Kate Garibaldi

Three surreal portraits are displayed. The first shows a person with multiple blurred faces; the second depicts a silhouette with a vibrant, cosmic explosion of colors above; and the third features a person with long hair, overlaid with green organic patterns.

Photographer Nick Fancher uses in-camera effects and handmade filters to create wild, vivid comic book-inspired photographs, all without heavy editing or any AI.

In a time when many in the industry are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to create artistic visionary art, instead photographer, author, and educator Nick Fancher chooses a different, hands-on path. Fancher uses real in-camera effects and handmade filters to create surreal, punchy photographs. His varied portfolio, comprised primarily of portraits, spans genres from music, editorial, and high-end commercial clients to music videos.

His signature techniques include double exposures, intentional blur, colored modified light, and the use of projectors. With such a unique style and masterful use of light, Nick Fancher was kind enough to share a look into his creative process with PetaPixel readers.

A surreal image of a person wearing red devil horns, with multiple overlapping copies of themselves in a kaleidoscope effect. The background features abstract green and red patterns, resembling a planet or celestial body.

A person with long dark hair is partially obscured by a transparent, viscous liquid dripping downwards. The liquid distorts their face, creating a surreal effect. The background is a muted green.

A woman stands against a dark background, with a motion blur effect creating overlapping trails in red, green, and blue hues, giving a dynamic and ethereal look.

A digitally manipulated image of a man's profile layered with vibrant colors: red, green, and blue. Each profile is slightly offset, creating a psychedelic and multi-dimensional effect against a dark background.

Comic Book Inspired Guided Chaos

Nick Fancher’s style originated in his youth through his love of comic books. In high school, he took art classes expecting to become a comic book artist, but when he began an Intro to Photography course, everything clicked and he knew he’d found his passion. Fancher earned his BFA degree in Fine Art Photography from Ohio State in 2005, started his business in 2007, and has worked as a full-time photographer since 2010. This single-minded focus and drive contrasts with how Fancher describes his photographic style: guided chaos.

“Just like a surfer can’t control the ocean, I can’t control (or maybe I just don’t try to control) all the elements in my image making. Instead, like a good surfer, I have learned to spot a good wave when I see one and ride it as long as I can,” the photographer tells PetaPixel.

Three silhouetted figures stand against a vibrant red background. The lighting casts a cool blue hue on their faces, offering a high-contrast, dramatic effect. They appear poised and introspective, creating an intense yet enigmatic atmosphere.

A figure with a mask made of green vines and dreadlock-like extensions stands against a bright orange background. The image has a double exposure effect, giving it a surreal and haunting appearance.

A person wearing black with bat-like wings and glowing green face paint is in the center of a psychedelic pink and purple background. Multiple overlayed images create a dynamic, distorted effect.

Person holding a guitar with intricate dragon projections on both the instrument and their clothing. The background is vivid red, creating a striking and artistic contrast.

Minimal Gear, Maximum Creativity

Starting with gear, Nick Fancher describes being a minimalist. Despite how big and bold his final photos are, the gear used to create them is quite humble. He prides himself on creating unique compositions without needing a whole production.

“I typically work with no crew, all while using minimal, affordable gear. Plus I don’t retouch my photos.”

While many photographers consider their camera the most critical piece of their kit, he describes his pride and joy as his Epson projector. Along with his Canon EOS R5, Westcott Speedlite, and Nanlite LEDs, the Epson projector helps him create his signature lighting effects.

A person with short hair, wearing large earrings and a textured outfit, is overlaid with an abstract splash of orange paint. The background is plain white, creating a striking contrast with the vivid colors in the foreground.

A person wearing red devil horns appears multiple times in overlapping, translucent images against a colorful, abstract background with green, white, and red hues. The image has a surreal and dreamlike quality.

Two people sit on the floor, illuminated by rainbow-colored light projected in a circular pattern behind them. They are barefoot, wearing casual clothes, and leaning against each other with calm expressions.

Custom Resin Filters

The trick to some of Nick Fancher’s in-camera effects is achieved by the use of colorful epoxy resin filters, which he creates himself. His handmade filters vary in type, with the circular style used as a lens filter or on his strobe projector to spill his trademark colors onto the subject. As for his matte box filters, he hand-holds them in front of his lens.

Three abstract images with vibrant colors. Left: Hand holding circular filter with swirling red, orange, and purple hues. Middle: Circular pattern with red, blue, and green swirls. Right: Square glass slide against light, showing colorful abstract design.

Collage of images: a hand holds a circular object with blue and pink patterns; a studio setup with a light shining on a skull on a stool; the same skull with blue light patterns.

“The effect will vary based on the focal length of the lens it’s being used on, with wider angle lenses showing the full range of colors, and longer focal lengths showing only a portion of the colors. Furthermore, when shooting with a wider aperture (e.g. f/2.8) the colors will blend together, and when shooting with a smaller aperture (e.g. f/11), the colors will appear more separated.”

Tips For Aspiring Commercial Creatives

It’s those in-camera effects that are so crucial to the unique and powerful images that he creates. Fancher shared that one caveat to creating these effects in camera is that clients who are used to post-processing or AI assume they are editable effects. However, these artworks are authentic and straight out of the camera.

“I’ve had clients think that my in-camera effects could be dialed back or removed after the fact. I’ve had to explain that since they asked for motion blur in the images, the blur is in the images. There’s no removing it. I made a mental note that the next time I worked with that client, I’d also shoot ‘safe’ versions of whatever artsy stuff they asked me to do.”

Fancher shared that he starts with a bit of a mood board for optimal success with clients while having creative freedom.

“Typically, the client will provide me with a collection of images from my portfolio that they’d like me to do in our shoot. There is often an element of improvisation in the shoots, even if I am provided with specific direction beforehand. I communicate my process to the client, informing them that while we can do it the way they want, this other slightly different way may be preferred, etc. These choices are typically intuitive and in the moment.”

As an artist who creates both personal works and commissions, Nick Fancher understands that being flexible is the key to success. His understanding of lighting, blur, and other creative camera effects means that he can start with an idea and let the photo shoot and clients’ needs dictate which techniques he uses.

“In the case of a commission I incorporate the themes of the brand or subject into the techniques that I use. For example, if I’m photographing an athlete, I use various techniques that capture motion. If the subject is wearing garments with a lot of interesting shapes and textures I may choose to shoot them largely in silhouette to showcase those elements.”

“If I’m unsure of a path forward I will sit down with the subject and chat for a bit, and often something in the conversation will spark an idea. Or sometimes I just start setting up lights and building the scene one light at a time. There’s not just one right way.”

A person holding a textured glass pane creates a kaleidoscope effect, distorting their eye. The image features vibrant colors of blue and orange, blending to produce a surreal and artistic visual.

A person in a suit sits on the floor against a white backdrop. Multicolored shadows in pink, blue, green, and yellow are cast on the wall, creating a vibrant, overlapping pattern. The atmosphere is artistic and contemplative.

A person stands confidently against a vibrant, abstract background of blue, red, and pink hues. They wear a dramatic feathery garment and have a unique hairstyle with loops. The image has an ethereal, artistic feel with creative lighting effects.

Master Your Gear and Lights

Truly an expert, Fancher fully knows his gear, in particular how his lights behave. Mastering the light, allows him to apply techniques and adjust quickly while on the clock.

“I’ve been shooting long enough that I’ve internalized all the light and camera settings. For example, I know that if I want a shallow depth of field I will open up to a wide aperture and use a longer focal length lens. This is also why it’s helpful that I work with small flashes because I can power them down low enough where I can shoot at f/1.2 without using an ND filter.”

An ever-evolving artist, Fancher regularly shares behind-the-scenes videos and updates on his techniques to his Instagram.

Four book covers by Nick Fancher displayed in a row. Each features a distinct artistic design and title: "Chroma," "Studio Anywhere 2: Hard Light," "Studio Anywhere," and "Run & Gun Lighting Resource." Each book offers print and ebook options.

As an expert at in-camera effects, Nick Fancher has written four books to share the techniques that he has figured out over the years. He also has video tutorials and teaches in person workshops. The next of which is May 3-4 in Columbus, Ohio.

Art in and of themselves, Nick Fancher’s handmade filters, each one-of-a-kind are also available in his webshop. They sell out quickly, with additional filters added as he creates them.

Image credits: Photographs by Nick Fancher.

