Three in Four Americans Say Looking at Old Photos Makes Them Happier

Fujifilm North America partnered with clinical psychologist Dr. Lauren Cook on Frame of Mind, a new survey investigating the positive impact photography can have on mental health and emotional well-being.

The survey, commissioned by Fujifilm North America, shows that respondents have a deep connection with photography. It reduces stress, makes people happier, and is essential to maintaining emotional health.

“Photos act as emotional anchors, grounding us in moments of happiness and connection,” says Dr. Cook. “What we’ve found here is that taking a few minutes a day to look through our photos or snap some pics can be a great form of self-care and bring us more joy than things we’ve turned to in the past like shopping, reading, gardening or even journaling.”

74% of respondents look at old photos to relive their most precious memories, and pictures inspired more smiles (64%), reduced anxiety (58%), and made people feel uplifted (49%). 71% of respondents agree that looking at their personal photos brings them more happiness than scrolling through social media apps, and 84% said they are more likely to laugh and smile when viewing their old photos.

Beyond enriching an individual’s life, the survey also looked at how photography can connect people. 71% of respondents say that they share photos to stay in touch with their friends, while 66% use photos to feel closer to their loved ones.

“Photography provides a shared language for expressing our emotions, whether we’re celebrating an achievement, sharing a challenge, or simply staying connected with others,” Dr. Cook adds. “This act of sharing photos, especially in times of emotional need, can bolster our sense of belonging and community — critical components of emotional well-being.”

The survey additionally found that 74% of respondents take photos expressly to preserve everyday moments, while 68% use photography to document major life milestones. A common concern, although one not likely shared by enthusiastic photographers, is that taking photos during moments can remove the photographer from the experience. However, Frame of Mind finds that 71% of people believe taking photos enhances their enjoyment of an experience.

Photography also proves powerful as a creative outlet for respondents. 72% of respondents use photography as a form of self-expression, and 80% find that displaying photographs in their living space makes them happier and more comfortable.

Respondents also find photography comforting during life’s most challenging moments. 65% of respondents say they find solace during times of grief by looking at photographs. 42% say that revisiting their old photos is a “go-to strategy” for feeling better when they’re down.

“We are more connected through photos than ever before, and the emotional and social benefits they bring, as shown by these survey results, cannot be overstated,” says Bing Liem, Division President, Imaging Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation.

“Photography, in all its forms, is a powerful tool for emotional well-being, and our commitment to preserving memories and enhancing human connections through this medium has never been stronger.

“Whether you are capturing a spontaneous moment or reliving a cherished memory Fujifilm is proud to continue to lead the way in providing individuals with the means to capture, share, and relive moments that bring joy and fulfillment.”

Survey notes: The Frame of Mind survey was conducted in partnership with Fujifilm North America, Dr. Lauren Cook, and MarketVision Research. 2,014 US-based respondents participated in the survey late last year, and the respondents are representative of the general US population. The margin of error is plus/minus 2.2 at the 95% confidence interval.

Image credits: Photos licensed via Depositphotos.