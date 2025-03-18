Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU Is Very Powerful and Power-Hungry

Nvidia announced a new series of professional-grade GPUs and AI-powered tools for PCs and workstations. The RTX Pro Blackwell series GPUs are designed for demanding professional designers, creatives, and developers.

The Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell desktop GPU ships with 96GB of speed GDDR7 memory. It is power-hungry, requiring 600 watts, even more than the RTX 5090’s thirsty 575-watt demands. As The Verge notes, there are other similarities between the Pro 6000 and the RTX 5090, as both GPus have double flow-through cooling, 1,792 GB/s memory bandwidth, and 24,064 CUDA cores.

Alongside the top-of-the-line RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell, Nvidia also unveiled RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell, RTX Pro 4500 Blackwell, and RTX Pro 4000 Blackwell GPUs for desktop workstations, plus RTX Pro Blackwell GPUs for laptops in 5000, 4000, 3000, 2000, 1000, and 500-series configurations.

“Software developers, data scientists, artists, designers and engineers need powerful AI and graphics performance to push the boundaries of visual computing and simulation, helping tackle incredible industry challenges,” says Bob Pette, vice president of enterprise platforms at Nvidia. “Bringing Nvidia Blackwell to workstations and servers will take productivity, performance and speed to new heights, accelerating AI inference serving, data science, visualization and content creation.”

Although specific performance metrics vary by GPU, Nvidia says that all its RTX Pro Blackwell GPUs feature a streaming multiprocessor that is up to 1.5 times faster than prior comparable Blackwell GPUs, fourth-generation RT cores that are twice as fast, fifth-generation tensor cores, faster GDDR7 memory, and improved codecs.

For high-end video work, H.264 decoding is up to twice as fast on the latest GPUs.

“Professionals can benefit from high-quality video playback, accelerate video data ingestion, and use advanced AI-powered video editing features,” Nvidia explains.

Further, the new Blackwell GPUs offer fifth-generation PCIe support, which doubles the bandwidth over the previous generation, and DisplayPort 2.1 support. DisplayPort 2.1 can drive high-resolution 4K displays at up to 480Hz and 8K at 165Hz. This standard also offers high color bit depth support, which can impact professional video editing tasks.

At the high end of the lineup, the RTX Pro 6000 data center and desktop GPUs, plus the 5000 series desktop GPUs, feature multi-instance GPU (MIG) support. This enables users to partition a single GPU into up to four (6000 series) or two (5000 series) instances. This can diversify workloads and maximize workflow flexibility in certain use cases.

On the laptop side of things, the new laptop GPUs utilize the latest Nvidia Blackwell Max-Q technologies to optimize performance and efficiency depending on the situation.

The new Nvidia RTX Pro Blackwell chips will be available later this year. They will be included in products from Nvidia partners, including Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Razer, later this year as well.

Image credits: Nvidia