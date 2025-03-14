Photographers Capture Rare Lunar Eclipse That Turned the Moon Red

Matt Growcoot
A composite image showing a sequence of the moon's phases on the left, over a castle by the water, transitioning to a detailed close-up of a blood moon on the right, set against a starry night sky.
Photo credit: Josh Dury, left, Andrew McCarthy, right.

A rare Blood Moon appeared in the skies last night caused by a total lunar eclipse and photographers were able to capture the spectacular celestial event.

The eclipse began just before midnight and continued into the early hours, but the period of totality — when the Moon shined red — was from 2.26 AM EDT to 3.31 AM EDT.

So for photographers in North America, it meant a late night but it was worth it. Regular PetaPixel contributor Andrew McCarthy captured a stunning view of the Moon with a red hue.

A vivid close-up of the moon during a lunar eclipse, displaying a striking color gradient from deep red at the bottom to a cooler blue and white at the top. The moon is set against a backdrop of a starry black sky.
McCarthy is still working on his final image which will be available as a print.

In typical McCarthy fashion, he captured the shot using “three telescopes and tens of thousands of images”. While he is still working on the final image, he has shared a preview, and if anyone is interested he will be making a limited edition print run available via his email list.

Over on the other side of the Atlantic, Josh Dury traveled north to Scotland, unsure of what he would actually be able to see in his viewfinder.

“It was hit or miss across the UK as to whether the partial stages of the eclipse would be seen and also speculation, as to whether totality would be seen or not. In fact, it was and I captured it,” Dury writes on Instagram.

A serene evening scene with an old stone castle on a small island, surrounded by calm blue waters. A sequence of moon phases is captured in the sky, forming an arc as they appear to set behind distant hills.
Josh Dury captured totality over Castle Stalker in Scotland.

A sequence showing the lunar eclipse stages, with the moon transitioning from full visibility on the left to a shadowed crescent on the right, set against a gradient sky from dark to light blue.
Dury was unsure whether he would be able to see the total eclipse from the other side of the Atlantic but much to his delight, he did.

Dan Martland captured the full Worm Moon rising over One World Trade Center and The Empire State Building in New York City just a few hours before the total eclipse. The March full Moon gets its name from earthworm casts appearing in the ground at this time of year.

A city skyline at night, illuminated by bright lights. A tall skyscraper, topped with a glowing light, stands prominently among other buildings. The sky is dark, and the scene reflects off a body of water in the foreground.
Dan Martland captured the incredibly bright Full Moon rising over One World Trade Center.
A tall, illuminated tower with a sharp spire stands against the night sky. The large, bright full moon appears directly behind the spire, creating a dramatic silhouette effect. The tower is lit with a magenta hue.
Dan Martland

Gary Hershorn was also in New York for moonrise, capturing it as it rose above the Brooklyn skyline and Statue of Liberty.

The Statue of Liberty is in the foreground with the New York City skyline behind it. A large full moon is visible in the sky, with an airplane silhouetted against it. The sky is dusky with a soft gradient of colors.
Gary Hershorn even captured an airplane in front of Earth’s satellite.
The Statue of Liberty is silhouetted against a city skyline at dusk, with a large full moon rising above skyscrapers in the background. The scene is set over a body of water, capturing a serene and majestic urban landscape.
Gary Hershorn

Photography’s not all expensive lenses and full frame sensors. Jose Lima captured the Blood Moon on his Samsung S24 smartphone, a device with a checkered history of Moon photos.

A partially eclipsed moon glows in the dark sky, with the Earth's shadow giving it a reddish tint on one side, and the other side shining brightly. The surrounding sky is black and featureless.
This is what Jose Lima’s Samsung S24 captured during totality.
A crescent moon in the night sky with its illuminated part visible at the top, set against a black background.
Jose Lima / News Travels Fast

And in case you were wondering what the eclipse looked like from the Moon’s perspective, helpfully there is a freshly landed spacecraft on the surface which caught a picture showing the Sun shining brightly but with a “glowing ring of light” reflected in one of Blue Ghost’s solar panels.

The image shows a spacecraft on a lunar surface with the sun shining brightly in the background. The spacecraft components are covered in reflective material, and the lunar horizon is visible under a dark sky.
This is what the Blue Ghost lander on the Moon saw at roughly 12.30 AM CDT as the Earth was beginning to block the Sun. More images to follow.

Firefly Aerospace, which operates Blue Ghost, also captured a view of the Blood Moon from their base in Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

A white Lockheed Martin rocket stands tall against a dark night sky. Visible on the rocket are an American flag and company logo. In the background, there's a red-tinted moon partially obscured by shadow.
And this is was the view back from base. | Trevor Mahlmann/Firefly

Here’s a roundup of some of the most spectacular eclipse photos we’ve found on social media.

If you have any photos of the Blood Moon from last night that you would like to share with us then please contact us on the tip line.

