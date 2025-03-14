Photographers Capture Rare Lunar Eclipse That Turned the Moon Red

A rare Blood Moon appeared in the skies last night caused by a total lunar eclipse and photographers were able to capture the spectacular celestial event.

The eclipse began just before midnight and continued into the early hours, but the period of totality — when the Moon shined red — was from 2.26 AM EDT to 3.31 AM EDT.

So for photographers in North America, it meant a late night but it was worth it. Regular PetaPixel contributor Andrew McCarthy captured a stunning view of the Moon with a red hue.

In typical McCarthy fashion, he captured the shot using “three telescopes and tens of thousands of images”. While he is still working on the final image, he has shared a preview, and if anyone is interested he will be making a limited edition print run available via his email list.

The shot I’m sharing tomorrow was captured using 3 telescopes and 10s of 1000s of images captured during totality. I’ll be processing data all night to try and get it done by tomorrow morning 😅 I really hope you like it! pic.twitter.com/mk0hH2YsiU — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) March 14, 2025

Over on the other side of the Atlantic, Josh Dury traveled north to Scotland, unsure of what he would actually be able to see in his viewfinder.

“It was hit or miss across the UK as to whether the partial stages of the eclipse would be seen and also speculation, as to whether totality would be seen or not. In fact, it was and I captured it,” Dury writes on Instagram.



Dan Martland captured the full Worm Moon rising over One World Trade Center and The Empire State Building in New York City just a few hours before the total eclipse. The March full Moon gets its name from earthworm casts appearing in the ground at this time of year.

Gary Hershorn was also in New York for moonrise, capturing it as it rose above the Brooklyn skyline and Statue of Liberty.

Photography’s not all expensive lenses and full frame sensors. Jose Lima captured the Blood Moon on his Samsung S24 smartphone, a device with a checkered history of Moon photos.

And in case you were wondering what the eclipse looked like from the Moon’s perspective, helpfully there is a freshly landed spacecraft on the surface which caught a picture showing the Sun shining brightly but with a “glowing ring of light” reflected in one of Blue Ghost’s solar panels.

Firefly Aerospace, which operates Blue Ghost, also captured a view of the Blood Moon from their base in Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Here’s a roundup of some of the most spectacular eclipse photos we’ve found on social media.

Lunar eclipse over Florida 🌕🌖🌗🌘🌴🌒🌓🌓🌔 pic.twitter.com/W6JaGUCiGW — John Kraus (@johnkrausphotos) March 14, 2025 The clouds parted enough!

She was a pretty one.

I am cold.

I will now sleep.

Enjoy a brief mooning with an owl heard in the background and a couple single exposures.

Goodnight, world.#BloodMoon#TotalLunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/e1tarB6GY2 — Roger Craig Smith (@RogerCraigSmith) March 14, 2025

If you have any photos of the Blood Moon from last night that you would like to share with us then please contact us on the tip line.