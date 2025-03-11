Rare ‘Blood Moon’ Eclipse Lights Up the Skies This Week, a Treat for Photographers

Photographers will get an opportunity to capture a rare “Blood Moon” eclipse this week as Earth’s natural satellite is bathed in red light.

The eclipse will appear in night skies on the evening of March 13 and into the early hours of March 14. The Moon will fall under Earth’s shadow for 65 minutes which is when it will shine most red.

The eclipse will only be visible to people on Earth’s night side; North and South America will be the best place to see it. Some parts of Europe may catch a glimpse as the Moon is setting and some in East Asia may catch it as the Moon rises.

Space.com reports that the eclipse should be a leisurely affair, as it begins at 11.57 P.M. and ends 6 A.M. Eastern Standard Time (EST). Although the period of totality, when it will look its best, is between 2.26 and 3.31 A.M. EST.

It will be a full Moon on Thursday evening, adding to the spectacle. This full Moon is known as the “Worm Moon” which gets its name from earthworm casts appearing in the ground at this time of year.

For photographers, it is a fantastic opportunity to get a unique picture of an rare celestial event. However, the key to a good shot is clouds since thick coverage will ruin any chance of a pretty picture. The forecast right now is looking good across most areas but typically the Western parts of the U.S. have a better chance of clear skies.

Picking the right location is key. If you just want to get a shot of the Moon by itself then your backyard will suffice. But if you want to put something interesting in the foreground, perhaps to frame the moon in a compelling and creative way, then a plan of action will help tremendously. Fail to prepare, then prepare to fail. For more tips, check out PetaPixel’s guide on capturing a total lunar eclipse.

Why Does the Moon Turn Red?

As the Moon slips into Earth’s shadow, instead of shining its usual white color it will become a kind of muddy red. This is thanks to Earth’s sunrise and sunset light falling on the lunar surface. It’s a truly special, celestial moment.

Space.com reports that this exact Blood Moon eclipse also appeared on March 1, 1504. Christopher Columbus reportedly used it to his advantage by warning the Indigenous Arawak people on what is now Jamaica that if they didn’t bring him food his God would show anger by turning the Moon red.

Columbus had consulted his astronomical tables and knew a total lunar eclipse was imminent. Once the Arawak tribe saw the Moon turn red, they bowed to Columbus’ demands: fetching him food and aid.

This week’s eclipse will see the Moon take a near-identical path through Earth’s shadow and appear against the same background stars as the one Columbus turned to his advantage in the early 16th century.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.