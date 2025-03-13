Lunar Satellite Takes Photo of Blue Ghost Spacecraft on the Moon

Matt Growcoot
Split image: Left side shows a spacecraft's silhouette against the lunar surface with a bright Earth in the sky. Right side displays a close-up of the moon's cratered surface with a red arrow pointing to a specific area.
The arrow highlights Blue Ghost lander’s position on the Moon, right. Blue Ghost’s view of its shadow and Earth, left.

After Blue Ghost successfully landed on the Moon at the beginning of March, it has now been spotted by an orbiting NASA spacecraft.

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter picked out Blue Ghost among the craters that pattern the Moon — Blue Ghost is the size of a small car.

A grayscale image of a cratered lunar surface, featuring various sizes of round impact craters scattered across a rocky and textured terrain. The landscape appears desolate and rugged, typical of the Moon's surface.
In the center of this image, taken by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, is the Blue Ghost spacecraft.

The Firefly Aerospace vehicle touched down in volcanic terrain known as Mare Crisium. NASA describes Blue Ghost’s new neighborhood as a “large, dark, basaltic plain on the moon that filled an ancient asteroid impact.”

NASA shared a GIF showing the area before Blue Ghost arrived and an after picture showing the vehicle present on the terrain. It is a tiny light gray speck that casts a small shadow.

While Blue Ghost successfully touched down on the Moon, others were not so lucky: A photo of the Athena Moon lander lying on its side this week confirmed that the spacecraft suffered a fatal mishap while attempting a landing.

Initial signs of trouble emerged soon after Athena’s descent. While the lander reached the Moon’s surface near its intended destination at Mons Mouton, it ultimately came to rest about 800 feet from its target. The spacecraft’s inability to maintain an upright position prevented most of its scientific payloads from functioning as planned.

Gray, rocky lunar surface with numerous small craters of varying sizes. The terrain appears rough and uneven, with shadows indicating depth and dimension in some areas. A long, narrow feature is visible in the upper left corner.
A wider image showing the Firefly Aerospace Blue Ghost lunar lander position in volcanic terrain known as Mare Crisium. Visible in the upper left is a portion of a volcanic depression and to the bottom right is a volcanic cone, known as Mons Latreille. The arrow indicates Blue Ghost, image is 4,160 meters (13,600 feet) wide, north is up.

Out of the four vehicles that received funding from NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program — which aims to use private-sector partnerships to deliver scientific instruments to the Moon at a lower cost — only one has been successful.

Image credits: NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University

, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
blue ghost close up Blue Ghost Spacecraft Captures Incredible Close-Up Video of the Moon
A bright light source creates a lens flare effect over a rocky, cratered surface, resembling a lunar landscape. The light radiates in all directions, dominating the sky and casting shadows across the terrain. Blue Ghost Spacecraft Captures Sunrise From its Position on the Moon
A silhouetted lunar lander is casting a shadow on the moon's surface, which appears illuminated against the dark sky. A small, bright Earth is visible in the background. Blue Ghost Spacecraft’s First Photo From the Moon After Historic Lunar Landing
A gold-colored lunar lander from Firefly Aerospace is positioned on the moon's rocky, gray surface. The lander features intricate details and a logo on its side. The dark, starry sky and distant galaxies provide a stunning backdrop. This Spacecraft Will Photograph a Sunset From the Moon
Discussion