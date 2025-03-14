Historic Photos of the Cats’ Meat Men in Victorian London

Matt Growcoot
An elderly man in a bowler hat stands by a cart labeled "Cats & Dogs Meat" on a street. He feeds treats to several eager dogs and a cat. The background shows brick buildings with various signs and advertisements.
Francis James Mortimer

These historic photos show the nostalgic cats’ meat men traders that were once a common sight across Victorian London.

Cats’ meat men were street vendors in 18th and 19th century Britain who sold skewered meat scraps, primarily horse meat, for cats and dogs. The entrepreneurial animal lovers would push carts or carry wooden trays filled with cheap cuts of meat soaked in blood to keep them looking fresh. These vendors often catered to working-class households, where pet owners would buy small portions to feed their animals.

A man in a bowler hat leans over a wooden cart filled with objects on a cobblestone street. A small dog sits nearby, looking attentively at the man. A row of buildings and a ladder are in the background. The scene is in black and white.

A person slicing food on a cutting board beside a street. Two cats sit on a ledge, watching intently. A basket and coat are nearby. The scene is in black and white, suggesting an older time period.

A vintage photo showing a man in a cap and jacket on a street, leaning down to interact with a cat standing on its hind legs. Beside him is a wooden handcart. They are in front of an iron fence near a brick building.

The black-and-white photos of cats’ meat men come from a variety of sources and have now passed into the public domain. Francis James Mortimer, a famous British photographer who edited Amateur Photographer for decades in the early 20th century, took one of the best images showing a line of cats and dogs lining up in the hope of a sliver of meat.

Black and white photo of a narrow street with terraced houses. Children play in the center, and adults stand by doorways. A man pushes a cart past a pig in the foreground. Laundry hangs across the alley under an overcast sky.
A cats’ meat man, right, in London’s East End.

Black and white image of a woman entering a shop labeled "Cat & Dogs Meat." Signs advertise "Meat 3d per lb." Posters for theater shows are on the walls, including "Jessie Matthews" and "Boris Karloff." Sidewalk and old brick wall visible.

A vintage scene shows a man with a mustache pushing a wooden wheelbarrow containing a basket with a cat in it. He stands on a street, in front of a café with signs advertising coffee, tea, and cigars. The image is titled "Cat's Meat!.

The trade was surprisingly lucrative. As the newspaper cutting below shows, there were thousands of cats’ meat men in Victorian London alone — serving roughly 300,000 felines in the city. Some of them built loyal customer bases, and many had set routes, calling out their wares in distinctive cries. The Public Domain Review writes that the calls sounded like “CA-DOE-MEE!”

A historical black and white photo depicts a large group of men in suits sitting at banquet tables set with plates and glasses. A sign above them reads "Our Cats Meat Dinner." A grand organ is seen in the background.
The cats’ meat men of London held a dinner in 1901.

The routes were closely guarded and disagreements would happen if anyone tried selling on a street that wasn’t theirs. There were also occupational hazards: an 1876 picture in The Illustrated Police News shows a cats’ meat man being attacked by a pack of dogs.

A Victorian-era illustration shows a man in tattered clothing pushing a cart labeled "The Cats Meat Man." Several dogs aggressively surround him, trying to grab the meat, creating chaos in a city street.

The quality of the meat varied widely, as some sellers dealt in fresh cuts while others sold highly questionable offal. Despite the grim nature of the job, cats’ meat men were a staple of city life, mentioned in literature by Charles Dickens and other writers of the era.

A black-and-white photo shows a man behind a market stall labeled "Cats Meat Fresh Daily," handing meat to a woman in a coat and hat. Various meats are displayed on the counter in front of him.

By the early 20th century, the rise of commercially packaged pet food and stricter regulations on meat sales gradually put the trade out of business. Thankfully, these photos give us a fascinating glimpse into the quirks of urban life in old London.

