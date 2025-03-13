Bon Iver Will Debut New Music Via 24/7 Trail Camera Feed Set Up in The Woods

Bon Iver, the popular indie folk act fronted by Justin Vernon, will debut new music today via a 24/7 trail camera feed set up in the woods of Wisconsin.

Bon Iver will release the two new singles from his highly anticipated forthcoming album SABLE, fABLE on the live trail camera feed named In Such a Small Time Frame today (March 13) at 6 P.M. GMT.

Vernon quietly set up the 24/7 trail camera feed and art installation In Such A Small Time Frame in the trees of Wisconsin in October. Ever since installing it, he has been using it to send messages to a devoted group of viewers.

SABLE, fABLE will mark Bon Iver’s first full-length release in six years. Bon Iver will debut the songs titled If Only I Could Wait (featuring Danielle Haim of the band Haim) and Walk Home via the live trail camera feed today.

The Meaning of Bon Iver’s Mysterious Trail Camera Feed

Bon Iver fans have been following and documenting the 24/7 trail camera feed since Vernon set it up in October. Over the last six months, there have been a series of notable events taking place via the feed with mysterious people, items, lights, and musicians appearing in front of the camera device.

Earlier this month, viewers noticed that a beekeeper appeared in the woods and that a tree was unexpectedly cut down. Meanwhile last year, a sign appeared in front of the trail camera with the words “First Snow” when it started to snow in Wisconsin and a gathering of friends around a fire was seen in the run-up to Christmas.

Vernon, who was born and raised in Wisconsin, appears to be drawing inspiration from his Midwestern roots for the visuals of his new project. With In Such a Small Time Frame, he incorporates trail camera footage to create an immersive, natural backdrop for his new album to exist within.

Reddit users have speculated that Vernon is attempting to showcase the color change of a Wisconson autumn via the 24/7 trail camera and the changing of seasons as a reflection of personal change and growth.

Image credits: Header photo via Bon Iver/ In Such a Small Time Frame.