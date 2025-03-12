Meet the SNL Photographer Whose Incredible Images Appear For Just Three Seconds

Mary Ellen Matthews has been capturing Saturday Night Live (SNL) “bumpers” since the year 2000. All-in-all, roughly 4,000 of her photos have appeared on-screen — albeit for just a few seconds.

Matthews was going to call her new book “All This for Three Seconds” which would have been an apt title since a closer look at her photos reveal complex work that requires much skill, planning, and a whole lot of photography skill.

Instead, Matthews called her book The Art of the SNL Portrait and it is a collection of SNL bumpers. TV bumpers are transitions between segments and commercials that were brought in in the mid-20th century to signal commercial breaks, program transitions, or station identification. On SNL, the bumpers typically feature the episode’s host and musical guest in visually striking, well-lit portraits, often with a unique or themed aesthetic

“By the late 1970s and early 1980s, most TV shows had stopped using bumpers, with the exception of some live and children’s programming,” Matthews explains in her book. “Most of these, too, eventually dropped the bumper, with one very notable exception: the SNL bumper, which was and still is an integral part of the show’s identity.”

Regular NBC viewers will recognize Matthews’ often-conceptual photography. The front cover of the book hilariously features SNL icon Andy Samberg as an olive in a martini glass.

Actress Scarlett Johansson, who has been photographed six times by Matthews for her recurring role hosting SNL, tells The New York Times that Matthews’ “whimsy is infectious.”

“I think that’s why she’s so successful at her job, and getting the best out of some of the most famous people in the world,” Johansson tells the newspaper. “There’s so many different types of personalities that she’s photographed, and she’s always able to coax the playful side out of them.”

Matthews’ workweek typically runs from Thursday to Saturday, and she often doesn’t learn who the host is until the last minute, forcing her to brainstorm photo shoot concepts on the fly. As a result, some bumpers air before they’re fully finished, leaving Matthews wishing for just a little more time.

“You want a range [of photos] in the show,” Matthews says in her book. “You want a quiet moment. I love to have a quiet portrait, maybe it’s a profile, maybe it’s a silhouette, but something a little more introspective, and a range of ideas. There’s concepts, there’s letting them be themselves, and then a quiet moment, like a mixture of all of that.”

The Art of the SNL Portrait is on sale now at various outlets.

Image credits: Mary Ellen Matthews/SNL