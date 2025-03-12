NASA SPHEREx Telescope Launches Into Space to Map the Cosmos in 102 Wavelengths

Jeremy Gray

After two scrubbed attempts on March 8 and 10, NASA and SpaceX finally launched NASA’s new SPHEREx space telescope aboard a Falcon 9 rocket late on March 11.

SPHEREx, NASA’s newest astrophysics observatory, is designed to investigate and study the origins of the Universe and will map the sky in over 100 different wavelengths.

A space-themed illustration features a spacecraft observing a prismatic light beam. Surrounding it are cosmic elements: a neural network, a spiral galaxy, and celestial patterns. The background is dark with a planet's edge and a bright light source above.
An artist’s rendition of SPHEREx | Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Its name, short for Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer — it’s easy to see why NASA primarily sticks with “SPHEREx” — reflects its scientific objectives. SPHEREx will use sophisticated instruments and filters to image the Universe across diverse spectral channels to study the chemical components of space, including searching for molecules essential to life.

A large, reflective dish antenna is set up in a dimly lit room with blue and pink lighting. The antenna is mounted on a white mechanical base, and wires and equipment are visible in the background, suggesting a high-tech facility.
‘NASA’s SPHEREx observatory undergoes integration and testing at BAE Systems in Boulder, Colorado, in April 2024. The space telescope will use a technique called spectroscopy across the entire sky, capturing the Universe in more than 100 colors.’ | Photo credit: BAE Systems

SPHEREx will pick up the mantle left by NASA’s Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE), which had a similar goal when it launched in 2009 but did so with a camera that captured just four wavelengths of light (3.4, 4.6, 12, and 22μm). WISE repeatedly mapped the entire sky in infrared light and helped scientists discover thousands of cosmic objects, including comets, exoplanets, and stars.

Astrophysicists will use SPHEREx to study how light emissions from distant galaxies change over time and locate different chemicals, like frozen water, in space.

A spacecraft is positioned inside a rocket fairing. The interior walls of the fairing are lined with dark panels. The spacecraft has a white, conical top and various electronic equipment visible on its body.
‘Ahead of launch, NASA’s SPHEREx is enclosed in a payload fairing at Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 2. The observatory is stacked atop the four small satellites that make up the agency’s PUNCH mission.’ | Photo credit: NASA/BAE Systems/Benjamin Fry

SPHEREx will capture around 600 photos every day for a planned duration of two years. The hope is that it will map the entire sky four times — once every six months — and help scientists craft a 3D map of the Universe that includes 450 million “nearby” galaxies.

SPHEREx is not the only payload launched into space aboard the Falcon 9 last night. Also aboard the rocket ship was a group of satellites, collectively called PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere). While SPHEREx will be peering off into very distant space, NASA’s PUNCH mission, which comprises four satellites, will be staring at the Sun and mapping its corona in polarized light.

Image credits: Featured image credit SpaceX

,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
NASA Lunar telescope plans NASA Wants to Put a High-Res Telescope Camera Array on the Moon
This is the First Full-Color Photo from the James Webb Space Telescope
Europa Clipper NASA Begins Assembly of the Spacecraft that Will Photograph Europa
‘Pillars of Creation’ Photos: NASA vs. a Backyard Photographer
Discussion