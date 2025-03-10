This Case Makes Your iPhone Look and Function Like a Vintage Camera

The Retro DMF Photography Kit from Fotogear is a multi-part case that not only looks the part of a vintage camera but also adds control dials and a shutter that make it function like one, too.

Fotogear makes all manner of photography accessories and smartphone add-ons, including an all-in-one light painting stick that PetaPixel featured in 2018. As seen by Yanko Design, its latest is a rather elaborate multi-part iPhone case that it describes as “an ingenious combination of the aesthetics of vintage cameras and modern technology.”

Using elements that are clearly inspired from the likes of Leica and Fujifilm, the case has a metal textured frame, leather back panel, and customizable dials. Fotogear also made it so the casing around the iPhone’s lenses is compatible with its line of lenses and filters, further expanding its usability.

Designed for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, The Retro DMF Photography Kit has an upper and lower split design that fits around the phone. Fotogear says this not only gives it a more vintage camera appearance but also provides “greater protection.” There are two versions of the case — both of which are included: one with the set of dials, shutter button, and integrated cold shoe and another that is a cleaner, smaller design that provides access to the Camera Control button.

When the case is installed, it still works with some Magsafe accessories thanks to a magnetic ring and it also works in tandem with two other specialized accessories: a handle that adds a grip to the right side of the phone and a cold shoe mount that pairs with the version of the case without one built-in. It’s not clear if MagSafe charging is still supported, however.

In the Fotogear camera app, photographers can customize the functions of the lever around the shutter button and the two function dials (or what Fotogear calls knobs). These can be set to change exposure compensation, filters, ratios, focus peaking, and a few other features that give the photo-taking experience on iPhone more tactility. All of these controls are driven by a Bluetooth connection.

The Fotogear Retro DMF Photography Kit is currently available for pre-order through the company’s website. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max versions cost $199 and include the center case, both top bar options, the handle, the optional cold shoe, a 67mm filter adapter, and a lanyard. The company didn’t specify a promised delivery date.

