Magnum Photographer Couldn’t Shoot in Russia, So He Controversially Used AI Instead

Matt Growcoot
Two women sit on a windowsill, watching a large fire and thick smoke rising from buildings in the distance. The scene outside shows a city with a broad street lined by houses and tall buildings under a cloudy sky.
From Putin’s Dream.

Carl De Keyzer made his name by capturing very real photographs from the Soviet Union, India, and the Belgian Congo. However, for his most recent project, De Keyzer swapped the camera for artificial intelligence imaging tools.

Putin’s Dream is a collection of AI-generated pictures depicting Russia under President Vladimir Putin published in book form. De Keyzer tells PetaPixel that the inspiration for the images comes from his previous photo projects in Russia: Homo Sovieticus (1989) and ZONA (2003) as well as media stories about the war in Ukraine.

“In 2021, I wanted to start a new project about the new Russia under Putin. 20 years and 40 years after my last visits,” De Keyzer says. “COVID and the war prevented that. At first, I shelved the project but after a while thinking that AI might give me a chance to create the project in my head, I gave AI a try”

The Belgian photographer says at first he was “not very convinced” with the technology, but he kept at it and after a few months things started to improve.

“I didn’t want to create a new style for this book. The images had to look like my photography, at least as much as possible,” he says. “I can say I achieved that, my way of looking at the world as a photographer is in the book. That took more time than expected, AI can be tricky to train. But I see it as another tool to achieve new images and allow me to travel in my head.”

A man in a suit stands in a grand hall with tall red pillars and curtains. He faces a large window emitting bright light, reflecting on the polished floor. The setting is dramatic and elegant, evoking a sense of importance and contemplation.

A line of shirtless young men in boots and trousers carry a long pole over their shoulders, walking in a desolate industrial setting with overcast skies. The background features old buildings and a muddy terrain.

Three muscular men wearing red boxing gloves in an outdoor, muddy ring. They are shirtless, tattooed, and covered in mud and blood, standing face-to-face under a cloudy sky. A fourth person is in the background, sitting on the ground.

A young woman in a plaid coat descends a staircase in an old building. She is surrounded by several people with shaved heads wearing dark clothing. The stairwell has a large window and worn blue-green walls.
One of De Keyzer’s real photos taken in the early 2000s. He fed these photos into the AI so it could mimic his style.

De Keyzer used some of his old images of Russia to train the AI model he was using: Midjourney. He says training the AI to generate images that look like his old ones was the hardest part of the project.

“With AI, selection is everything. On Midjourney, every time you get four results, you have to choose one image that again generates another four images,” says De Keyzer.

“[It’s] important is that you know where you are heading, otherwise you always get very random images. You have to know your angle on the subject before you begin. Upscaling the images to printable sizes is another process, with little to no Photoshop involved.”

A person in ornate clothing sits at an elaborate antique desk, overlooking a foggy cityscape with a river and distant skyscrapers. A church with golden domes is visible on the right, surrounded by autumn trees.

A person in a brown coat and red hat smiles while holding a teddy bear and colorful balloons. Two other people stand beside, also smiling. A large billboard with a child in a clown outfit is in the background.

There is this almost automatic negative reaction to anything related to AI.

Children play joyfully in water spraying from a large broken pipe in a residential area. The scene is wet, with puddles and heavy splashes around. The background features an apartment building and overcast sky.

Two children peer through a large hole in a building's wall, revealing a giant globe inside. The surrounding area is filled with rubble, and several apartment buildings are visible in the background.

A person in a winter coat and scarf holds a chicken surrounded by a flock of chickens. They stand on a snowy path between rustic wooden barns, with a foggy background, creating a rural, cold atmosphere.

Backlash

De Keyzer says when he first announced the book, his Instagram filled up with negative comments because of his use of AI.

“I understand that some people were surprised and felt betrayed or something. It’s an experiment for me too,” he says. “But I already had a certain reputation and of course, people compared it to my other work.”

De Keyzer is a well-known photographer having joined Magnum Photos in 1990 and later became a full member in 1994. One week after De Keyzer’s post, Magnum released a statement on AI-generated images.

“Magnum Photos respects and values the creative freedom of our photographers,” the statement reads. “However, our archive and distribution system will remain dedicated exclusively to photographic images taken by humans that reflect real events and stories, in keeping with Magnum’s legacy and commitment to documentary tradition. Synthetic images will not be included in our archive.”

De Keyzer is not the first established photojournalist to use AI: respected photographer Michael Christopher Brown also turned to the technology for his 90 Miles series about the realities of Cubans attempting to cross the 90 miles of ocean that separate Havana from Florida.

A bronze statue of a man stands with a stray dog sitting on the base, looking up. In the background, there are other dogs, a tall residential building, and several power lines under a cloudy sky.

A group of solemn people, including men in military uniforms with medals, gather around a casket adorned with pink and red flowers. The room is softly lit by a window, casting a gentle light on the scene.

A group of men with shaved heads, wearing uniforms, are seated closely together at a long table. They each have a bowl of food in front of them. The room has plain walls and a window in the background. The mood appears serious.

A group of children riding on a roller coaster looks ahead with expressions of excitement and awe. They sit closely together in a golden-hued carriage, eagerly anticipating the upcoming twist or drop.

A clown in colorful attire stands in a dimly lit, vintage dressing room, facing a mirror. The walls have a weathered look, and string flags are draped around the mirror. The clown's reflection gazes back solemnly.

A person in a military uniform stands in front of a monumental building with steps leading up to it. The structure is topped with a golden statue of an eagle-like figure. The sky is blue with scattered clouds.

When asked if AI imagery exists in the photography realm or if it is something else entirely, De Keyzer says, “All I know is that my experience as a photographer helped a lot in generating those images.”

ABC News Australia reports that some of De Keyzer’s critics say Putin’s Dream could contribute to misinformation.

“Some are almost too real and too photographic and could confuse some,” he concedes. “But a trained eye can still see the difference. It was never my intention to deceive anyone. I said from the start that this is AI. There is also this almost automatic negative reaction to anything related to AI. Strange.”

A group of shirtless men in swim trunks stand on a cobblestone area by a large stone wall. One man walks towards the camera, another balances on his hands, and others are standing or adjusting clothes hanging on the wall.
From Homo Sovieticus, De Keyzer’s project shot during the breakup of the Soviet Union in the late 1980s.
A uniformed man reads from a large book, holding a gun. A crowd watches, including more uniformed individuals, a man in a suit, and several women and children. A Ferris wheel is visible in the distant background.
Homo Sovieticus
A group of people with shaved heads, dressed in uniform attire, sit closely together at a table in a dimly lit room. Plates of food are on the table, and the windows are covered with pink curtains. One person looks directly at the camera.
From ZONA, shot in the early 2000s.

De Keyzer questions why he has to keep using the same technique, adding: “At the age of 66 I don’t see me going to Congo for 10 months again or stay in Siberia for eight months. It’s of course not photography but not something entirely different. I enjoyed working on it very much.”

Copies of Putin’s Dream may still be available here. More of De Keyzer’s work can be found on his website and Instagram.

Image credits: Photographs by Carl De Keyzer

