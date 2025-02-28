CERN to Offer Exclusive Laboratory Photowalks to 20 Photographers

Kate Garibaldi
A person in an orange safety suit and helmet with a headlamp examines a notice on a dimly lit underground tunnel wall. The tunnel is supported by beams and contains some construction barriers.
Jury’s choice: 1st place — Simon Wright, STFC Boulby Underground Laboratory, UK

The iconic CERN teams up with major science laboratories for an international photography competition: the Global Physics Photowalk.

Hosted every six years, this year’s competition titled “CERN Photo Walk 2025: Future Colliders” offers 20 photographers the exclusive opportunity to explore the world’s largest particle physics laboratory. Most notably, winning photographers will explore the facilities of the high Luminosity LHC with its new magnets and cold powering system.

The “CERN Photowalk 2025: Future Colliders” is open to all photographers with the deadline for applications of March 25, 2025.

The competition begins at local laboratories around the world, with stages culminating in the sought-after 20 elusive laboratory access spots and an international photo competition. The 20 photographers selected will have access to four unique physics facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America to create unique behind-the-scenes photos. The resulting images can then be entered to be featured in an exhibition at CERN as well as an international competition for publication.

A local jury and a public vote will choose winners of the photo competition. Each laboratory will select three photos to be entered into the international photo competition, which concludes at the end of the summer. The images that win the global competition will then move on to a jury selection in a public vote to be featured in the CERN Courier and Symmetry magazines.

A dimly lit underground mine tunnel with a mining vehicle in the center. The vehicle is equipped with drilling machinery, and there are cables and pipes along the tunnel walls. The environment appears rocky and industrial.
2015 Global Physics Photowalk. People’s Choice: 1st Place, Molly Patton
Close-up of a cylindrical structure with red and blue components. The central circular opening is framed by yellow and blue linear elements, creating a dynamic, radial pattern extending to the edges of the image.
2015 Global Physics Photowalk. People’s Choice: 3rd Place, Rosemary Wilson

“Physics is beautiful. The Global Physics Photowalk celebrates this beauty and the ingenuity of some of the largest and most advanced research instruments ever built,” says Arnaud Marsollier, head of communications, education, and outreach at CERN. “At CERN, we continue to push the boundaries of technology — we invent the future to study the past, as far back as the Big Bang. By opening our doors to international photographers, we would like to invite them to explore the future with us.”

The work of the previous winners from 2018 can be seen below:

Circular close-up of a complex electronic circuit board with symmetrical radial design. Various components, including resistors and capacitors, are arranged in a starburst pattern, surrounded by a green border with circuit pathways.
2nd place Jury Category – Stefano Ruzzini, Laboratori Nazionali di Frascati, Italy
A hand holds a clear glass sphere, reflecting a kaleidoscope of geometric shapes and abstract patterns. The background is blurred, highlighting the sphere's intricate reflections.
3rd place Jury Category – Jonathon McRae, TRIUMF, Canada
A person in a blue hard hat and purple shirt stands in front of a large glass window observing industrial machinery. A large monitor to the left displays an image of circular components in a grid-like pattern.
3rd place Jury Category — Gianluca Micheletti, Laboratori Nazionali del Gran Sasso, Italy
Black and white image of a complex machine with large coils, cables, and chains. The machinery has a metallic surface with a textured pattern and various interconnected components and wires. A warning label is partially visible.
1st place People’s Choice — Luca Riccioni, Laboratori Nazionali di Frascati, Italy
A narrow, curved underground tunnel with greenish-blue lighting. The walls are lined with metal racks and cables, leading to a bright blue door at the end. The ceiling is arched, and the atmosphere is industrial.
3rd place People’s Choice — Simon Wright, STFC Chilbolton Observatory, UK

Beyond Nuclear

In December of 1951, UNESCO met in Paris for an intergovernmental meeting. Their goal was to create an international library for fundamental research of technology, pooling the budgets and great minds of many countries into one goal: a better understanding of our Universe and how it works. The meeting established what would be called the European Council for Nuclear Research. Two months later, they officially signed the agreement establishing the council with its acronym CERN (in French Conseil Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire). While the initial intention of the organization was nuclear research, in particular particle physics, CERN today researches many additional critical scientific topics. Crucial aspects of physics such as antimatter, dark matter, and our understanding of molecules down to the atomic level and their nucleus have been studied.

A man in a suit kneels, placing an object into a square hole in the ground, watched by a smiling crowd of men in suits and coats. Another man stands nearby, also holding an object. The setting appears ceremonial.
On 10 June 1955, CERN Director-General, Felix Bloch, laid the foundation stone on the Laboratory site, watched by Max Petitpierre, the President of the Swiss Confederation. (Image: CERN)
A historical document featuring typed text and numerous signatures. It details the Sixth Session of the CERN Council held in Paris, June 29 - July 1, 1953, where the Convention establishing the Organization was signed by twelve member states.
The sixth session of the CERN Council took place in Paris, 29 June – 1 July 1953. It was here that the Convention establishing the Organization was signed, subject to ratification, by 12 States. (Image: CERN)

CERN’s work is both prestigious and vital. In 1984 CERN researches Simon van der Meer and Carlo Rubbia shared the Nobel Prize in physics for their discovery of the W and Z particles, carriers of the weak force as part of the structure of matter governed by four distinct forces. Some of CERN’s research and the resulting technologies have even helped improve things that we use every day, such as the World Wide Web.

Today, CERN is most known for their Large Hadron Collider (LHC), which is helping scientists test leading theories and perform groundbreaking particle physics experiments, which have broader implications for the nature of the Universe at large.

Entry Details

For a chance to be one of the 20 photographers as part of the “CERN Photo Walk 2025: Future Colliders” competition, participants must first register in advance at one of the participating laboratories around the world. These labs will host local photowalks where participants can create behind the scenes images. These photographs can then be entered in the worldwide Photowalk competition.

The deadline to enter is March 25, 2025, with the global shortlist announced in September, followed by a public vote online. Photographers interested can find out more details as well as a full list of participating laboratories at Interactions.org or by clicking here.

Image credits: Photographs courtesy CERN, Interactions.org

