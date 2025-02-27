Photographer Captures Abandoned Attractions on America’s Roadsides

Matt Growcoot
A split image: left shows a weathered blue bus embedded in the ground, tilted into a night sky; right displays a large, intricately detailed dragon sculpture under swirling star trails. Both scenes occur in a desert landscape.
Photographer Ken Lee uses the light painting technique to further enhance the already surreal structures.

Dotted around the interstates that crisscross the United States are abandoned roadside attractions once erected to amuse wary travelers.

For photographer Ken Lee, the abandoned attractions, kitschy tourist traps, and strange sculptures are a source of curiosity and led to him drive thousands of miles, mainly across the Southwest, to document the most eye-catching ones for a project that turned into a book.

If the attractions aren’t surreal enough, Lee also uses the light painting technique which involves setting the camera on a tripod, opening the shutter for an extended period, and illuminating the subject with a multi-colored LED flashlight.

“One uses the flashlight as a paintbrush. Brushing on light, not paint,” Lee explains. “It’s a fascinating and addictive art form, and very actively creative. To the uninitiated, it looks like someone running around waving a flashlight, but it’s very creative and very fun!”

A car is partially buried nose-down in a grassy landscape under a starry night sky with streaking clouds. The car is positioned vertically, with its headlights facing the sky. Its interior glows with a blue light, and "Odyssey" is painted on its side.
Ken Lee
A turquoise dinosaur sculpture and a cartoon-like stone age child figure stand in a grassy outdoor area under a partly cloudy sky. The dinosaur has a long neck, and the child holds a club, wearing a spotted outfit.
Bedrock City, a Flintstones-themed roadside attraction. | Ken Lee
Two large horse sculptures made of metal stand on a desert landscape under a starry night sky. One horse is rearing up, while the other stands on all fours. Mountains are visible in the background.
Ken Lee
A whimsical landscape features a colorful, cartoon-style stone house with a round window next to a large, abstract palm tree sculpture under a vibrant blue sky. The setting resembles a playful prehistoric scene.
Ken Lee

Lee’s fascination with roadside attractions began as a child when, on his way to the Grand Canyon, his family stopped at Bedrock City, a Flintstones-themed roadside attraction boasting an amusement park, camping area, restaurant, and gift shop.

“The part that piqued my interest was how they built the cartoon town of Bedrock,” Lee says. “They included buildings, sculptures, and even a large dinosaur slide.”

“Later, when I got into night photography with light painting, I contacted the owner at the time, Linda Speckels,” he continues. “She gave me permission to come and photograph there.”

A tilted wooden house with a steep roof stands in an eerie, foggy forest. A rusted, yellow watercraft lies in front, and a tall, leaning streetlight illuminates the scene with a bluish hue. Large trees surround the area.
Ken Lee
Statues of robed figures with outstretched arms are arranged among trees, overlooking a cityscape at night. Stars streak across the clear sky, creating a serene and mystical atmosphere.
Ken Lee
A dilapidated airplane rests abandoned on a rugged, rocky landscape under a starry night sky. The moonlight casts a silhouette of the tail section on the ground, and barren hills form the background.
Ken Lee

Massive metal sculptures of a scorpion and a grasshopper sit under a star-filled night sky with the Milky Way visible. The ground is sandy, and the distant horizon glows with faint, colorful lights.

Lee also had the opportunity to photograph the International Car Forest of the Last Church, the “allegedly haunted” Lake Dolores Waterpark, Borrego Springs, Nelson Ghost Town, and other locations.

“They’re fascinating because they’re designed to entice people, and when in decay, they take on a different life of their own,” he adds.

Abandoned gas station covered in colorful graffiti, with a large, weathered sign reading "Motel" at the top. The area is illuminated, surrounded by desert landscape, and a single palm tree stands nearby under a clear blue sky.

Graffiti-covered abandoned building illuminated in blue light during the evening. The structure has exposed walls and roof beams, with palm trees visible in the background under a clear sky.

Interior of a rustic, abandoned room with vintage items. A dusty TV stands by the wooden wall, a lampshade overhead. On the wooden table, two bottles and a rusty jug sit. Sunlight streams through large windows with a mountain view.
Ken Lee
A large green dinosaur sculpture with white markings stands under a starry night sky with star trails. A teepee and a small building are visible in the background. The scene is illuminated with long-exposure lighting effects.
Ken Lee

Lee has been shooting his project, which he calls Abandoned Roadside Attractions, for 10 years and there are 10 locations in the book, all in the Southwest. “I’ve visited more, but those are either not in the Southwest, or I couldn’t squeeze it into the book,” Lee adds.

Lee estimates he has traveled “thousands and thousands of miles over many, many trips” for the project; returning to some of the locations several times.

“I enjoy these road trips immensely,” Lee reflects. “Sometimes they were solo, and sometimes with friends. The things they had in common were that they were all fun, adventurous, dusty, and involved eating tacos.”

A tall, colorful statue of a woman wearing a pink top and red skirt stands in a desert landscape. She is raising her right hand, set against a backdrop of trees, a cloudy sky, and a barren tree to the left.
Ken Lee
Deserted water park entrance covered in colorful graffiti with a large sign reading "WATERPARK." The structure is set against a clear blue sky, surrounded by arid landscape. Shadows stretch across the ground.
Ken Lee

A rusty vintage car is parked beside an old, weathered camper trailer under a starry night sky. The scene is set in a desert landscape with a rocky hill in the background, illuminated by a soft blue light.

A metal dragon sculpture is silhouetted against a night sky filled with swirling star trails. The sculpture stands in a desert landscape, with mountains visible in the background. The long exposure creates a sense of motion in the stars.

Lee would always ask permission before photographing a site which wasn’t always easy as caretakers tend to be skeptical of such requests. However, Lee says that he would often win them round by sending examples of his work and they would end up giving him tours of the abandoned attractions.

“Sometimes, we might have frightening and unexpected encounters,” Lee says. “Frightened bats might fly out from inside a building, scaring us in the process. Other times, birds fleeing or burros snorting.”

“I’ve also encountered someone living inside a structure,” he continues. “We’ve also been stopped numerous times by policemen and security, wondering why there were suddenly funny-looking lights.”

A person inside a glass telephone booth at night, surrounded by desert landscape with bushes and trees. The sky is dark and filled with stars. The booth is illuminated, and the person inside is holding the phone and looking upwards.
Photographer Ken Lee.

A book cover titled "Abandoned Roadside Attractions: Under a Southwest Moon" by Ken Lee. It features a wooden barn-like structure adorned with vintage Coca-Cola and service signs, illuminated against a night sky.

When asked his favorite location, Lee names Bedrock City as he has a strong emotional connection with the location.

“However, if we go by the amount of visits, it’s Galleta Meadows in Borrego Springs. I can’t get enough of photographing giant, rusty dinosaurs in the desert,” he adds, before reeling off a few other locations he enjoys.

“I like weird stuff. It’s fun. You get these amazing subjects!”

Abandoend Roadside Attractions Under a Southwest Moon is available to purchase on Casemate. More of Lee’s work can be found on his website and Instagram.

Image credits: Photographs by Ken Lee.

