Fast-Growing Photo App ‘Yope’ Lets Users Share Images to Private Groups

A new photo app called Yope — which has recently become popular among Generation Z — lets users share images to private groups.

Photo-sharing app Yope has reportedly amassed 2.2 million monthly active users and 800,000 daily active users, with 30x growth in the last six months.

Yope also claims that 40% of users still use the photo app seven days after installing it.

The fast-growing photo-sharing app, that blends features of Instagram and WhatsApp, lets users share pictures in private groups without the noise of traditional social media.

Instead of prioritizing algorithms and ads, Yope focuses on small, closed groups where members can exchange photos and messages securely. Each group functions like a private album, visible only to invited users.

Gen Z Only Share 1% of Their Photos

According to a report by TechCrunch, Yope’s basic hook as a place to share photos and chats in private groups appears to fill a gap in the market. The app offers a dedicated space for private photo sharing — something missing from the main use features of WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Instagram.

Yope has been described as combining the visual essence of Instagram with the close-knit aspect of group chats in one app. And as a result, the platform has gained strong traction among Generation Z users in recent months.

“Instagram and Snapchat have become platforms for curated content,” Bahram Ismailau, Yope’s CEO and co-founder, tells TechCrunch. “While Generation Z users take a lot of photos, only 1% of them are shared.

Ismailau adds that Yope is also very different from Snapchat and Instagram as it is sharing “unfiltered content” and that the company wants to reach 50 million monthly active users by next year.

Yope, which is available for download from the Apple and Google Play stores, has a simple interface. Users can snap a photo or choose one from the library, and then share it in a group chat. They can see and react to others’ pictures while chatting with the group. A special wall feature blends shared images into a continuous collage using AI.

A lock screen widget shows recent group photos, streaks encourage daily posts, and a recap feature creates slideshows of shared images.

Yesterday, another photo-sharing app, Flashes for Bluesky, launched on the App Store.