World Nature Photography Awards 2025 Winners Capture Nature’s Jaw-Dropping Beauty

A triptych of nature photos: a dragonfly larva underwater at sunset, a snowy landscape with sparse trees and two small figures, and a close-up of a damselfly on a daisy petal with its eyes prominently visible.

The World Nature Photography Awards (WNPA) 2025 winners showcase the immense beauty found in nature, including striking wildlife, colorful plants, and sweeping landscapes.

Photographers from nearly 50 countries entered this year’s contest, competing across 14 categories. Each category featured below features gold, silver, and bronze winners. However, the competition also includes a grand prize of $1,000 and the title “World Nature Photographer of the Year.”

Slovenian photographer Maruša Puhek is this year’s overall winner. She took top honors for her incredible shot of two deer running through a Slovenian vineyard. Puhek also won the gold award in the “Nature — Art” category for the shot.

A vast snow-covered vineyard with rows of bare vines stretching across the landscape. Two deer are visible in the center, walking through the vineyard, adding a touch of life to the serene, wintry scene.
© Maruša Puhek — World Nature Photographer of the Year, Gold Winner in ‘Nature — Art’ | World Nature Photography Awards 2025

“I’m still in shock. This win means the world to me,” Puhek says. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity and it came at exactly the right time in my life.”

Pukeh explains that the winning photo was part of her 366 project, when she captured one image every day during 2024, a leap year. She carried her camera everywhere she went.

“It was a snowy day and I only had a wide-angle lens with me when I spotted two deer running through the snowy vineyard. I took a few shots, frustrated that I didn’t have a telephoto lens with me,” Puhek says. “Only later, while editing, did I realize how lucky I was; the scene wasn’t overly zoomed in, allowing the snowy surroundings to remain an essential part of the composition.”

“As always, it’s such a thrill to witness the amazing caliber of entries into the awards. Seeing these images cannot fail to motivate one to do everything to protect this fragile planet of ours. We offer our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners,” says Adrian Dinsdale, co-founder of the World Nature Photography Awards.

Dinsdale hits the nail on the head. Photographers entered many spectacular photos, and all the award-winning images are showcased below, separated by category.

Category Winners

Animal Portraits

Two colorful lanternflies with blue snouts and green, orange-spotted wings perched on a textured surface with a dark background.
© Khaichuin Sim — Gold | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
A vibrant blue and orange kingfisher perched on a brown cattail against a plain white background.
© Vince Burton — Silver | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
Close-up of a helmeted guineafowl with a distinctive bumpy, multicolored head and beak. Its body features black and white speckled plumage, with focused detail on its textured skin and vibrant markings.
© Ngar Shun Victor Wong — Bronze | World Nature Photography Awards 2025

Animals in Their Habitat

A lone seal rests on a small ice floe surrounded by calm, dark waters, with snow-covered mountains in the background under a cloudy, overcast sky.
© Malini Chandrasekar — Gold | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
A white bird with outstretched wings flies over water in a forested area. Tall cypress trees with hanging moss are in the background, and the scene is reflected in the water below.
© Irene Amiet — Silver | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
A gnarled tree stands silhouetted against a vast night sky filled with countless stars. The stark contrast between the tree's dark branches and the bright, starry sky creates a striking and dramatic scene.
© Rajarshi Banerji — Bronze | World Nature Photography Awards 2025

Behavior — Amphibians and Reptiles

A mudskipper with speckled skin leaps out of the water against a sunset background. Its fins are extended, and water droplets trail in the air. The scene captures the dynamic motion and vibrant colors of the fish.
© Georgina Steytler — Gold | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
A black and white photo of a lion lying down with eyes closed, resting its head on a rock. A small lizard is perched on the rock near the lion’s nose. Grass can be seen in the background.
© Jules Oldroyd — Silver | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
A small gecko with translucent skin and large black eyes stands on sandy terrain. Its body is partially camouflaged against the sand, and it appears to be looking directly at the camera.
© Marti Phillips — Bronze | World Nature Photography Awards 2025

Behavior — Birds

A dense flock of birds flying closely together, creating a dynamic and chaotic pattern in the sky. The birds' wings are in various positions, showcasing motion, with brown and gray feathers blending into a textured, lively scene.
© Clive Burns — Gold | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
Silhouetted bird with an erect crest is captured mid-flight against a vibrant yellow background. Its wings are spread wide, revealing contrasting patterns as it appears to be hovering.
© Hermis Valiyandiyil — Silver | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
Two birds with long wings and tails engage in an aerial display against a warm, orange backdrop. Sunlight illuminates their feathers, highlighting their graceful movements and contrasting their silhouettes.
© Mohammad Murad — Bronze | World Nature Photography Awards 2025

Behavior — Invertebrates

A close-up of an insect trapped in a spider web against a dark background. The insect's body is entangled in fine silken threads, highlighting its wings and legs, with subtle orange and brown tones visible through the webbing.
© Niki Colemont — Gold | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
Close-up of a vivid green damselfly perched on white daisy petals against a bright orange background. The damselfly's large, colorful eyes and delicate wings are prominently visible.
© Rory J Lewis — Silver | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
Close-up of a robber fly with vibrant green compound eyes, capturing a smaller fly. The image details the fly's bristly body and intricate wing patterns against a blurred beige background.
© Pawel Tyl — Bronze | World Nature Photography Awards 2025

Behavior — Mammals

A polar bear swims in icy water, raising one paw and splashing water while biting a piece of wood. The bear's fur is wet, and droplets of water are suspended in the air around its face.
© Tom Nickels — Gold | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
Two hippos with mouths open create a dramatic splash in the water, illuminated by golden light against a dark background. Other hippos' heads are visible in the foreground.
© Jonathan Hodgetts — Silver | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
A fox cub with light brown fur is leaping across a log against a blurred green background, showcasing its agility and playful nature.
© Donna Feldichuk — Bronze | World Nature Photography Awards 2025

Black and White

Black and white image of six cheetahs arranged in a circle, feeding on prey, creating a star-like pattern against a dark grass background.
© Paul Goldstein — Gold | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
A close-up, black and white image of a gorilla resting. The gorilla's eyes are closed, and its face is relaxed, nestled against dark fur, creating a serene and peaceful mood.
© Tom Way — Silver | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
Two birds swim underwater near a dense, swirling school of fish. The fish form a mesmerizing pattern, creating a dynamic backdrop. The scene is in grayscale, highlighting the movement and contrast between the dark birds and shimmering fish.
© Fressia Junqi Peng — Bronze | World Nature Photography Awards 2025

Nature — Art

Close-up of vibrant bird feathers displaying a mix of colors; deep blue hues contrast with bright orange streaks. The intricate patterns highlight the texture and overlapping arrangement of the feathers.
© Pandula Bandara — Silver | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
Close-up of a striking ice cave interior, featuring smooth, translucent blue ice formations with intricate patterns and textures. The image captures the captivating beauty and natural blue hues of the ice, creating an ethereal, otherworldly atmosphere.
© Yasmin Namini — Bronze | World Nature Photography Awards 2025

Nature — Photojournalism

Aerial view of a stark landscape showing red-hot lava flowing over a road through snow-covered terrain. The contrast of fiery lava against white snow creates a dramatic and striking image.
© Ael Kermarec — Gold | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
A large iceberg with a cracked surface floats in the ocean. Water flows through a blue crevice, cascading into the sea, creating frothy waves. The iceberg is surrounded by dark water under a cloudy sky.
© Thomas Vijayan — Silver | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
Close-up of an elephant's hind legs in chains, standing on a dark, earthy surface. The elephant's tail is visible curled to the left. The image conveys a somber mood with shadows and highlighting the animal's rough skin texture.
© Charlotte Keast — Bronze | World Nature Photography Awards 2025

People and Nature

An aerial view of a fishing boat casting a large circular net over dark blue water. The net spreads out in a wide, graceful arc, creating an almost symmetrical pattern. Another smaller boat is nearby in the lower left corner.
© Robert Middleton — Gold | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
A figure stands on a vast, layered ice formation at sunset. The sky is a blend of blues and oranges, with the sun setting on the horizon. The ice displays intricate, flowing patterns in the foreground.
© Asaf Amran — Silver | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
A leopard is lying on a light-colored couch, looking through the blinds with its head resting on a cushion. The sunlight casts shadows from the blinds onto the leopard's spotted coat.
© John Edwards — Bronze | World Nature Photography Awards 2025

Planet Earth’s Landscapes and Environments

Aerial view of a vibrant geothermal spring with a deep blue center, surrounded by concentric rings of green, yellow, and orange hues. The surrounding landscape is a textured mix of earthy colors.
© Brian Creek — Bronze | World Nature Photography Awards 2025

Plants and Fungi

A dramatic sunset over a vast field of glowing flower-like plants with fine, radiating filaments. The sky is filled with vibrant clouds, and the sun's rays peek over distant hills, casting warm light on the surreal landscape.
© Marcio Esteves Cabral — Gold | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
A dark, silhouette image of a mushroom releasing spores, which appear as ethereal wisps of light drifting around the stem and cap. The spores create a mystical, glowing effect against the black background.
© Indranil Basu Mallick — Silver | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
A vibrant mantis with a blue and brown pattern stands on the tip of a fiery orange and red flower petal. The background is dark, highlighting the mantis and the flower's vivid colors.
© Irina Petrova Adamatzky — Bronze | World Nature Photography Awards 2025

Underwater

A baby sea turtle swims just below the water's surface during a sunset. The sun glows orange on the horizon, casting warm light on the turtle, which is in the foreground of the ocean scene.
© Daniel Flormann — Gold | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
A sea turtle swims gracefully underwater against a deep blue backdrop. Its flippers are extended, and two small fish accompany it below, adding contrast to the serene ocean scene.
© Sina Ritter — Silver | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
Close-up of translucent sea creatures resembling tiny squids or octopuses against a dark background. They have orange and white bodies with visible tentacles, floating within clear jelly-like structures. Glowing blue accents highlight their forms.
© Ilaria Mariagiulia Rizzuto — Bronze | World Nature Photography Awards 2025

Urban Wildlife

A small bird with a long tail perches on the lower of two parallel barbed wire strands against a pale sky. The wires stretch horizontally across the image, and the scene is minimalist with a focus on the bird.
© Benjamin Smail — Gold | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
A great grey owl flies low and horizontally in front of a blurred car in the background. The owl's wings are tucked in, and its focused eyes face forward, creating the illusion that it is fastened sideways.
© Elizabeth Yicheng Shen — Silver | World Nature Photography Awards 2025
A close-up photo of a frog illuminated by blue bokeh lights in the background. The focus is on the frog's eye, reflecting light in a low-light setting. The scene has a mysterious and tranquil ambiance.
© Christian Passeri — Bronze | World Nature Photography Awards 2025

Many photos from this year’s World Nature Photography Awards and prior editions of the contest are available for purchase as wall art from the WNPA’s website. The 2026 World Nature Photography Awards are also now open for entries.

Image credits: World Nature Photography Awards. Photographers are credited in the individual image captions.

