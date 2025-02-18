Trump Has Hung His Mug Shot on the Walls of the Oval Office

Donald Trump is the only president in the history of the United States to have a mug shot taken and he has proudly hung it on a wall next to the Oval Office.

The framed picture was revealed on February 4 during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington when photographers spotted it in a nearby corridor adjacent to the iconic office.

A video posted to X by Dan Scanivo — a longtime Trump aide and new White House deputy chief of staff — shows a closer look at the ornate frame which reveals that the picture is actually a New York Post front page with little else on it apart from Trump’s glare into a police officer’s lens.

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY! WELCOME TO THE BEAUTIFUL OVAL OFFICE @WHITEHOUSE❤️… pic.twitter.com/XGrW3Uu9H0 — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) February 14, 2025

President Trump had his mug shot taken at Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia after being arraigned for 12 counts that revolve around election interference. The jail also booked former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former lawyer Jenna Ellis, and the former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party. The case is marred in controversy — most recently the Fulton County DA Fani Willis was removed from the legal proceedings.

Trump has said that he did not feel comfortable having his mug shot taken but did so because Georgian officials insisted. Nevertheless, the mug shot has been used by Trump’s team to sell merchandise including t-shirts, mugs, and even shot glasses.

The president’s decision to hang the mug shot is an act of defiance, a typical behavior by Trump who even referenced the mug shot in his official portrait taken for his second term in office. White house photographer Daniel Torok confirmed that the Fulton County mug shot directly inspired his official portrait of the 47th president.

Torok explained that he took “an entire series of images and range of emotions” and the chosen portrait was everybody’s favorite. Torok said that ultimately it was Trump who made the final call.