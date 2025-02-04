Sony Cameras Can Now Directly Transfer Images to Google Drive and Adobe Lightroom

Jeremy Gray

Person holding a smartphone displaying Lightroom and Google Drive icons. Another hand holds a camera showing a landscape photo. Dotted lines connect the phone and camera to a cloud icon with media symbols, indicating sharing or uploading.

Sony updated its Creators’ Cloud platform and accompanying Creators’ App to streamline content management for photographers and videographers. The new update enables direct upload from certain Sony cameras to Google Drive or Adobe Lightroom.

Sony Creators’ App version 2.6.0 “marks another step forward in Sony’s ongoing commitment to supporting the creative process with practical, user-driven enhancements, that give creators powerful, intuitive tools to move from shooting to sharing with minimal steps, with fewer technical barriers,” Sony explains.

The Creators’ Cloud platform offers an all-in-one solution for Sony photographers and videographers to remotely control compatible cameras, manage content, and transfer media. Sony’s Monitor and Control (M&C) app provides real-time, mobile-based control over cameras for complex professional environments.

The new Creators’ App update offers four key new features and improvements. The most noteworthy is the aforementioned automatic cloud transfer to Google Drive and Adobe Lightroom.

“In response to creator requests for a faster, more seamless workflow, this new feature allows users to automatically transfer images and videos to external cloud storage providers, offering immediate accessibility for collaborative editing and organization across platforms,” Sony touts.

A person wearing a beanie is holding a camera with a prominent smartphone interface displayed over the image. The interface shows app sections for imported images, cloud images, and recommended apps. The bottom has a curved, colorful design.

Beyond this workflow improvement, the app also promises improvements to smartphone transfer features, including a new setting, “differential transfer,” that ensures only new or unsent files are transferred during new connections.

Creators’ Cloud now offers four cloud storage plans, including a free 5GB for all Creators’ Cloud users (25GB for those with Sony cameras) and premium tiers up to 500 GB. While Sony does not publish pricing information on its website, PetaPixel confirmed through the Creators’ App itself that 100GB of cloud storage is $4.99 per month ($59.88 annually) and the 500GB tier is a whopping $9.99 monthly, or $119.88 each year.

The final major update is better remote control over Sony cameras via the smartphone Creators’ App.

The Sony Creators’ App is compatible with a wide range of recent Sony mirrorless cameras, including the FX3, FX3, a1, a1 II, a9 III, a7S III, a7 IV, a7R V, a7CR, a7C II, a6700, ZV-E1, ZV-E10 II, ZV-1 II, ZV-1F, and ILX-LR1. In some cases, full compatibility requires free camera firmware updates. Complete details concerning features and compatibility are available on Sony’s Creators’ Cloud website.

Image credits: Sony

