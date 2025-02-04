Photo Festival Embraces AI Imagery With Intersectional Exhibition

Matt Growcoot
A flight attendant in a vintage uniform holds a meal tray with assorted food items, standing near an airplane door. She smiles and wears a blue hat and white dress with blue accents. The cabin interior is visible around her.
From the Cherry Airlines series by Pascal Sgro.

The Photo Brussels festival has embraced AI images by showcasing artists who use the controversial medium to tell stories in much the same way real photographers do.

The AImagine exhibtion held at Le Hangar photography space in Brussels, Belgium is part of the city-wide festival but will undoubtedly ruffles some purists’ feathers.

What photographic imagination can artificial intelligence offer us? What new creative and conceptual possibilities emerge from the fusion of photography and generative imagery? The AImagine exhibition brings together eighteen projects, six of which are the winners of the call for projects initiated by Hangar last June, with the theme: revisiting and reimagining historical events, characters, or situations through artificial intelligence. Through the strength of their proposals, these projects explore the boundaries of AI in photography at a time when art and technology blur the lines between fiction and reality. Hangar, in collaboration with Michel Poivert, presents a unique collective exhibition exploring the intersections between artificial intelligence and photography.

A man and woman sitting on an airplane, both wearing vintage-style 3D glasses. The man is in a suit with red glasses, and the woman wears a light blue outfit, pearls, and matching blue glasses. Both have a classic, stylish appearance.
Pascal Sgro
Two women in dresses and gloves are preparing a meal on a blue table. A large lobster is in the center, surrounded by plates of vegetables, bread, and butter. One woman is standing, and the other is seated, serving butter.
Pascal Sgro

Altogether 18 exhibits are on display at Le Hangar, honoring a new wave of “promptography.” One such project is Cherry Airlines by Pascal Sgro in which a fictional airline has been invented that harks back to the 1950s.

Another project being shown is Une Histoire Paralelle. Created by Brodbeck and de Barbuat, the pair used Midjourney to recreate some of the world’s most famous photographs. Their exhibit is similar to when PetaPixel recreated some of the world’s most iconic photographs last year.

A man wearing glasses and a denim jacket embraces a woman draped in a black garment. Her long black hair flows outward. They both gaze solemnly at the camera against a neutral background.
Brodbeck and de Barbuat
A black-and-white photo of a woman with a contemplative expression, resting her chin on her hand. She stands in front of an open vehicle door, with a child leaning on her shoulder and another figure partially visible behind her.
Brodbeck and de Barbuat

According to the Guardian, Brodbeck and de Barbuat use Midjourney to “highlight the flaws and prejudices in source data.” A reimagining of the famous Annie Leibovitz photo of John Lennon and Yoko Ono shows the Beatle clothed and Yoko without clothes — this is despite repeated requests that Lennon should be naked like he was in the original picture. The presumption being the AI thinks it is more usual for women to be naked.

A black-and-white photograph depicts a man leaning backwards, arms outstretched, against a rural landscape. He appears to be falling or reacting sharply, wearing casual clothes with a bag slung over his shoulder. The sky is clear and bright.
An AI recreation of Robert Capa’s The Falling Soldier.
A high-speed photograph captures a bullet piercing through an apple on a stand, creating an explosion of fragments and juice. The background is a gradient of deep blue to light, emphasizing the dramatic motion and detail of the scene.
Harold Egerton’s Bullet Through Apple.

In another work, Dorothea Lange’s Migrant Mother is suffering from a classic case of iPhone face which might reflect Midjourney’s bias toward women who have had cosmetic work done.

A black and white collage of old photographs. It features faces of individuals, including children and a person in military uniform. The worn and faded images convey a sense of history and nostalgia.
Alexey Yurenev
A collage of vintage black and white photographs on a table. The images show a man in a military uniform, portrait-style photos, and two men in suits, one adjusting the other's tie. There are signs of aging, like creases and discoloration, on the photos.
Alexey Yurenev
A hand holds a magnifying glass over a black-and-white photograph in a book filled with historical images. The photo under the magnifying glass shows a person in a military uniform. The surrounding images are similar in style and theme.
Alexey Yurenev

Artist Alexey Yurenev used AI to fill in missing information about the role of his Russian grandfather in the Red Army during the Second World War. He uses image data sources to create machine-generated amalgamations of people and places. He then shows the images to surviving war veterans who were apparently triggered by the images and shared war stories with him.

Robin Lopvet
Three men in suits pose with a giant carrot in a lively restaurant or bar setting. The man on the left holds a drink. The room is filled with people and decorated with mirrors and framed pictures.
Robin Lopvet
Woman in yellow outfit standing near two parked vintage cars in red and pink. The scene includes a red sculpture and a green building with a yellow sign. The atmosphere is retro and colorful.
Robin Lopvet

Meanwhile, Robin Lopvet created a set of AI photographs purporting to show 20th-century New York that the Guardian says forces the question: “Can photography only literally describe the world? Or can we use imagination and fiction, like cinematic creations, to explain it?”

A man in a light blue uniform and beige beret sits on a bench. He appears serious and is in a dimly lit room with green walls and checkered flooring.
Michael Christopher Brown
A group of people sitting closely in a dimly lit room, watching an old TV set displaying a man in uniform. The room has worn walls with a small framed picture and a potted plant in the corner. The atmosphere feels focused and engaged.
Michael Christopher Brown
A vintage car is stuck in the surf as waves crash around it. Several people are pushing the car while others work near a small boat filled with luggage. The scene is set under a dramatic, cloudy sky.
Michael Christopher Brown

Another photographer exhibited is Michael Christopher Brown whose project 90 Miles explores historical Cuban events and the realities of Cubans attempting to cross the 90 miles of ocean that separates Havana from Florida.

Photo Brussels Festival runs until February 23 and it does feature photography made by cameras as well. For more info, head to the website.

