Nikon’s Z-Mount 35mm f/1.2 S Is Huge, Beautiful, and Expensive

Close-up of a person holding a Nikon camera with both hands. The camera has a large lens and a digital display screen showing settings. The background features horizontal grey stripes.

Nikon announced the Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S, an optic that has been on the company’s roadmap for some time and is, as the company says, “highly anticipated.” It promises to deliver a combination of outstanding optical performance and smooth, beautiful bokeh.

Last year, Nikon’s 35mm f/1.4 lens launch surprised many because it wasn’t on Nikon’s most recent, and final, roadmap. What was on that road map was a 35mm f/1.2 S, a lens that — until today — remained only a promise. Nikon stopped releasing lens roadmaps in 2023, so it was entirely possible that the company changed its mind and opted for the f/1.4 lens instead of the faster, and some may argue unnecessarily fast, f/1.2.

A black Nikkor S camera lens with ribbed grip and several markings, including L-Fn, A/M switches, seen from a side profile. The lens has a sleek, modern design.

It was a topic Nikon declined to comment on when asked, but PetaPixel still didn’t believe this to be the case.

“For numerous reasons, I am confident that the Nikon Z 35mm S-Line lens is still in development and that the new Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4 is not a replacement for it,” PetaPixel‘s Jeremy Gray wrote last July.

“Alongside these f/1.8 S-Line lenses, the company began its foray into f/1.2 S-Line territory, with the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S and 85mm f/1.2 S. When Nikon put a 35mm S-Line lens onto its roadmap, it was only natural to expect a 35mm f/1.2 S lens to arrive. And that is precisely what I expect to arrive at some point. It makes sense to continue this pattern, and a 35mm f/1.2 lens is certainly achievable, as Sigma has demonstrated with its 35mm f/1.2 DG DN Art lens.”

A black NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.2 S camera lens with ribbed grip and control ring. The lens features focus and aperture markings, an "A/M" switch, and a large front glass element. It's designed for Nikon Z series cameras.

Gray turned out to be correct, as today Nikon announced that 35mm f/1.2 S, a high-end optic that the company says was finely tuned to be a lens that delivers the perfect combination of sharpness and atmosphere.

“Our latest f/1.2 lens truly demonstrates the power of Nikon’s optical expertise, creating a lens that helps the user to portray more of the environment within a single, beautiful frame,” Fumiko Kawabata, Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Planning, at Nikon Inc., says. “The NIKKOR Z line of lenses continues to expand as we now offer more than 40 impressive optical solutions for Nikon Z Series users.”

A person wearing a black beanie and glasses is taking a photo with a Nikon camera in a snowy outdoor setting. They are dressed warmly in a blue jacket, focusing intently on their shot.
© Joe McNally 2025
Licensing of image is governed by terms acknowledged in Joe McNally’s Nikon Ambassador Agreement.

Nikon says the lens shares a similar design concept as the 50mm f/1.2 S and the 85mm f/1.2 S, promising superior image rendering. The 35mm f/1.2 S features a construction of 17 elements arranged into 15 groups, including three extra-low dispersion glass elements and one aspherical extra-low dispersion element that are designed to reduce color aberrations. The 35mm f/1.2 S has an aperture range of f/1.2 through f/16, facilitated by an 11-bladed diaphragm that Nikon promises produces smooth, beautiful bokeh.

The lens engineers also included a swath of lens coatings in this new optic including Nikon’s proprietary Meso Amorphous Coat, Nano Crystal Coat, and ARNEO Coat, which the company says work together to minimize ghosting and flare.

Man with a beard using a camera to take a photo on a city street. He is wearing a dark t-shirt and standing near a crosswalk with trees and buildings in the background.

For focusing, Nikon adopted a multi-focusing system — a cohort of multiple stepping motor drive units — that work together to quickly and precisely operate autofocus. For video work, Nikon chose to include a clickless control ring and promises suppressed focus breathing. The barrel of the lens also includes two L=Fn buttons which can be assigned with a wide variety of functions. The optic is sealed to promise “superior dust and drip-resistant performance.”

Below are a few sample images taken with the new lens, courtesy of Nikon.

A bride and groom embrace in front of a castle. The bride wears a detailed lace gown and veil, while the groom is in a black tuxedo. The castle, with turrets and ivy, is softly lit in the evening light.

A bride and groom smile joyfully as they walk down the aisle amid a shower of confetti. The bride holds a bouquet of white flowers and greenery, while the groom wears a formal black suit. Guests in festive attire applaud in a warmly lit wooden venue.

A bright pink neon flamingo light is reflected on a shiny surface. The reflection is blurry and creates a glowing effect. The flamingo is part of a gate, with a dark background highlighting the vibrant light.

A man in a black hoodie stands outdoors in a snowy setting, holding a basketball. He is looking down at the ball, with a basketball hoop and bare trees visible in the blurred background. Snowflakes are gently falling around him.

A man with a rugged appearance stands in a dimly lit room. He has short hair, a graying beard, and wears a black leather jacket over a white shirt. The background is blurred with chains hanging on the wall.

A singer in a glamorous dress holds a vintage microphone, performing passionately under blue stage lights. Behind her, a trumpet player and an upright bassist add to the jazzy ambiance of the dimly lit venue.

The high-end nature of Nikon’s new lens does not come cheap. The Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S will be available in “late February 2025” for $2,799.95.

Image credits: Nikon

