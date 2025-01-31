Underwater Photo Competition Reveals Poignant Story of Our Oceans

The winners of the DPG Masters Underwater Imaging Competition, organized by DivePhotoGuide, have been revealed. Canadian videographer Eiko Jones has been named the overall winner for his film The Journey.

The Journey follows salmon in the rivers of British Columbia as they complete their drama-filled life cycles. It also took first place in the Short Film category and earned Eiko the title “DPG Grand Master 2024.”

There were eight other categories including Blackwater, Compact, Conservation, Macro, Over-Under, Portfolio, Traditional, and Wide-Angle.

Traditional

Wide Angle

Macro

Conservation

Blackwater

Compact

Portfolio

To see all the winners and for more information, head to DivePhotoGuide.com and UnderwaterCompetition.com.