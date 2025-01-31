Underwater Photo Competition Reveals Poignant Story of Our Oceans

Matt Growcoot
Left: A cormorant swims gracefully underwater in deep blue water. Right: A diver explores a sunlit cave with clear blue water, rays of light streaming through an opening above.
A sea lion with fish net debris wrapped around its neck, left, Swallows Cave in Tonga, right. | Photos by Matthew Mak and Grant Thomas

The winners of the DPG Masters Underwater Imaging Competition, organized by DivePhotoGuide, have been revealed. Canadian videographer Eiko Jones has been named the overall winner for his film The Journey.

The Journey follows salmon in the rivers of British Columbia as they complete their drama-filled life cycles. It also took first place in the Short Film category and earned Eiko the title “DPG Grand Master 2024.”

There were eight other categories including Blackwater, Compact, Conservation, Macro, Over-Under, Portfolio, Traditional, and Wide-Angle.

Traditional

A large school of rays glides gracefully underwater in deep blue ocean waters. Sunlight filters down, creating shafts of light around the rays as they swim together in a swirling formation.
“Modula Dance” Mobula rays congregate in Baja California. – First place in the Traditional category. Copyright © Vanessa Mignon | UnderwaterCompetition.com
Underwater shot of a stingray swimming above, with sunlight filtering through the clear blue water, creating a halo effect around its flat, textured body and long tail.
“The Dark Side.” – Second place in the Traditional category. Copyright © Renata Romeo | UnderwaterCompetition.com

Wide Angle

A newt with vibrant orange and black spotted coloration swims underwater beneath a floating, textured mass that resembles metallic waves. The water and surface create a dramatic reflection and contrast.
“Donatello’s Larder” An Italian alpine newt in a Carrara marble quarry. – First place in the Wide Angle category. Copyright © Massimo Zannini | UnderwaterCompetition.com
A majestic humpback whale swims gracefully underwater, its large body and distinct flippers clearly visible. The deep blue ocean surrounds the whale, creating a serene and awe-inspiring scene.
“Big Baby” A humpback calf in French Polynesia. – Second place in the Wide Angle category. Copyright © Brittany Ilardi | UnderwaterCompetition.com
A snake swims underwater, its reflection creating a mesmerizing pattern on the water's surface. The image captures the snake's detailed scales under a serene blue aquatic background.
“Synchronous Serenity” Two Arabian Gulf Sea snakes intertwined. – Third place in the Wide Angle category. Copyright © Yazid Shaari | UnderwaterCompetition.com
A close-up of a blue crab on a dark, muddy surface, with its claw prominently raised. The background is a vivid greenish-yellow, suggesting underwater vegetation or light filtering through water. The scene has a surreal, otherworldly atmosphere.
“Blue Crab in Cave” – Honorable Mention in the Wide Angle category. Copyright © Martin Broen | UnderwaterCompetition.com
A large red crab stands out among a dense group of crabs on the ocean floor, surrounded by shells and marine debris. The water above is clear, allowing sunlight to filter down, illuminating the scene.
“One in a Million” A freshly molted giant spider crab stands on a sea of his fellow crabs. – Honorable Mention in the Wide Angle category. Copyright © Jules Casey | UnderwaterCompetition.com

Macro

Close-up of a colorful, camouflaged fish underwater with striking red, orange, and brown patterns. Its open mouth reveals a smaller fish inside. The background is dark, highlighting the vibrant details of the fish's scales and fins.
“Werefish” A scorpionfish devours a lizardfish. – First place in the Macro category. Copyright © Andrea Michelutti | UnderwaterCompetition.com
Close-up of a blenny fish peeking out from a coral hole. The fish has noticeable eyes and antenna-like protrusions on its head. The surrounding coral has a textured surface and shades of brown and pink.
“The Little Devil in the Mouth” – Second place in the Macro category. Copyright © Wen Chou Wu | UnderwaterCompetition.com
A vibrant orange frogfish camouflaged against a dark underwater background. It has a textured body with small, intricate details. In the distance, a burst of warm, fiery light creates a dramatic effect.
“Froggies on Fire”. A pair of warty frogfish in the Philippines. – Third place in the Macro category. Copyright © Enrico Somogyi | UnderwaterCompetition.com
A ghost pipefish with intricate, translucent fins swims gracefully against a dark, water-filled background. The creature's spiky, colorful body creates a vivid contrast with the deep blue hues surrounding it.
“Ghost” – Honorable Mention in the Macro category. Copyright © Keigo Kawamura | UnderwaterCompetition.com
A vibrant, red-orange shrimp with white markings is perched on a green coral in an aquarium. Nearby, a glowing, translucent blue sea squirt is visible. The background is blurred with purple bokeh lights, creating a surreal effect.
“Bubble.” An emperor shrimp on top of a sleeping nudibranch. – Honorable Mention in the Macro category. Copyright © Enrico Somogyi | UnderwaterCompetition.com

Conservation

A sea lion gracefully swims underwater, illuminated by sunlight filtering through the ocean. Its streamlined body cuts through the deep blue water, with rays of light creating a serene and majestic atmosphere.
“Suffocating” A Californian sea lion battles on despite fishing net debris wrapped tightly around his neck. – First place in the Conservation category. Copyright © Matthew Mak | UnderwaterCompetition.com
Underwater scene of a squid entangled in a red fishing net. The squid is releasing a cloud of dark ink against a backdrop of deep blue water with sunlight streaming down from above.
“The Last Splash of Ink” A trapped cuttlefish tries to free itself by releasing a jet of ink. – Second place in the Conservation category. Copyright © Pasquale Vassallo | UnderwaterCompetition.com
A seahorse is clinging to an old, algae-covered shoe submerged underwater. The shoe is worn and encrusted with marine life, set against a dark background.
“Shoehorse” A seahorse had made it home in someone’s discarded shoe. – Honorable Mention in the Conservation category. Copyright © Andrea Michelutti | UnderwaterCompetition.com

Blackwater

A colorful, abstract image featuring a translucent sea creature resting on vibrant, wavy layers of pink, orange, and green hues, set against a black background.
“The Ascent of the Argonaut” – First place in the Blackwater category. Copyright © Andre Moyo | UnderwaterCompetition.com
A vibrant octopus swims against a dark background. Its tentacles curl gracefully and are adorned with small, textured suckers. The octopus displays a shimmering, multicolored body with patterns of orange, yellow, and brown.
“Hungry Octopus” – Second place in the Blackwater category. Copyright © Dennis Corpuz | UnderwaterCompetition.com
Transparent deep-sea fish with wing-like, frilled fins, surrounded by delicate, thread-like appendages, set against a dark background. Its body appears translucent, displaying an ethereal, glowing effect.
“Yellow Goosefish” – Third place in the Blackwater category. Copyright © Keigo Kawamura | UnderwaterCompetition.com

Compact

A fish is enveloped by a translucent purple jellyfish. The jellyfish has wavy edges and a frilly, tentacle-like structure. The fish's eye and fins are visible, partially obscured by the jellyfish's delicate appendages.
“Inside” Taken on a Sony RX 100 Mark VII. – First place in the Compact category. Copyright © Andrea Michelutt | UnderwaterCompetition.com
Two seahorses glow with a vivid red hue against a black background. Their spiny bodies and curved tails create a striking, symmetrical pattern.
“Flame Ballet” – Third place in the Compact category. Copyright © Andrea Michelutti | UnderwaterCompetition.com

Portfolio

Close-up of a camouflaged monkfish on the ocean floor surrounded by seaweed. Its wide mouth is open, revealing sharp teeth, and its textured skin blends with the underwater environment. The background is a deep blue, suggesting a deep-sea setting.
“Around the World” First place in the Portfolio category. Copyright © Filippo Borghi | UnderwaterCompetition.com
Two cuttlefish swimming near the ocean floor, surrounded by seaweed and coral. Their skin displays vibrant patterns, and their tentacles are prominently visible. The background is a deep green, suggesting a rich marine habitat.
“Around the World” First place in the Portfolio category. Copyright © Filippo Borghi | UnderwaterCompetition.com
A wide-angle underwater shot of a leopard seal with its mouth open, revealing sharp teeth. The seal swims close to the camera, showcasing its spotted skin. The background features a dark, mysterious underwater environment with distant light sources.
“Around the World” First place in the Portfolio category. Copyright © Filippo Borghi | UnderwaterCompetition.com
Two humpback whales swimming underwater. The larger whale is closer to the camera, showing barnacles on its head, while the smaller whale swims above. The clear blue ocean provides a serene background.
“Around the World” First place in the Portfolio category. Copyright © Filippo Borghi | UnderwaterCompetition.com
Underwater image of a marine iguana with algae on its face, resting on rocky seabed. The creature is surrounded by deep blue water, showcasing its scaly texture and powerful limbs.
“Around the World” First place in the Portfolio category. Copyright © Filippo Borghi | UnderwaterCompetition.com
A translucent octopus with visible internal organs and swirling tentacles against a black background. The octopus is speckled with red, white, and blue spots, creating a vibrant contrast with the dark surroundings.
“Around the World” First place in the Portfolio category. Copyright © Filippo Borghi | UnderwaterCompetition.com

To see all the winners and for more information, head to DivePhotoGuide.com and UnderwaterCompetition.com.

