Korn Turns 200 Fans Into Camera Crew for 30th Anniversary Concert

American metal band Korn recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. To mark the occasion, Korn’s official videographer, Sébastien Paquet, utilized the Blackmagic Camera app to turn 200 lucky Korn fans into official videographers.

Paquet took advantage of the Blackmagic Camera app and Blackmagic Cloud to enable Korn fans to capture dynamic footage of Korn’s 30th anniversary concert.

“We had literally hundreds and hundreds of fans all wanting to be part of this project, and the Blackmagic Camera app being synced to Blackmagic Cloud was the way to make it all happen,” Paquet explains in a behind-the-scenes blog on Blackmagic Design’s website.

In total, the fans captured 11 hours of footage using their smartphones. Blackmagic Camera is available on iOS and Android.

“I had lots of content to work with to bring this piece to life,” Paquet says. “It was challenging no question, but the fact that Blackmagic Cloud could support that much data seamlessly was very impressive. I could just scrub through it all instantly in the DaVinci Resolve project and there were hours of stuff for me to play with.”

Korn fans captured more than just the anniversary show from the action-packed moshpit, some of the band’s hardcore fans even used Blackmagic Camera to document their journey to the show. Some fans traveled across the globe to see the event.

Paquet built a camera preset for the Blackmagic Camera app, ensuring that all the fans needed to do was download a file to capture video with the optimal settings and format. For timecode sync, all he needed was the time of day for each phone, which made it straightforward to sync everything up. If he had more time to prepare, Paquet would have used a QR code for presets, “which would have saved a lot of time.”

Nonetheless, the project came together.

“The night of the concert was pretty much the first time this had ever been done! I don’t know of any band or artist that has empowered 200 fans to film them from their own perspective on their own devices. And then to be able to share the footage and include it as an official recap was priceless!” Paquet explains.

The project was a fantastic way to engage with fans and create a unique final video. Given how well it worked, it would not be surprising at all to see other bands and events employ Blackmagic Camera and Blackmagic Cloud to turn fans into filmmakers.

Image credits: Blackmagic Design / Korn