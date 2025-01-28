Arri Alexa 35 Cine Camera Is Now More Affordable But Still Over $50K

Arri is lowering the barrier to entry in high-end cinema by making its very popular Arri Alexa 35 camera more affordable via a new “base model,” starting at 49,800 euros.

In the case of B&H’s offerings, the new cheapest Arri Alexa 35 set is $54,590. This new entry price is a huge deal because previously, filmmakers had to shell out at least $82,880 to get their hands on an Arri Alexa 35.

“Already established as the industry’s camera system of choice, Alexa 35 is now available to a wider range of users via a new, lower-priced Alexa 35 Base model,” Arri explains.

The German motion picture equipment company has achieved this new lower price point by moving the existing Arri Alexa 35 kit into a new “Premium” tier and introducing a pared-down “Base” model. The new base model has the same core feature set as the premium version but locks various performance functions behind licenses, which are available in seven-day, 30-day, one-year, and permanent licenses.

For example, suppose someone requires anamorphic recording formats for a specific project; they could add that license on for a week, a month, or a year or just unlock it forever, with prices ranging from 180 to 4,500 euros. Other features locked behind new licenses are things like ArriRAW, 60-120p recording, pre-recording, Arri textures, custom color management, and more. Not every film project requires every Arri feature, so now filmmakers can unlock what they need. If they need every feature, that’s possible, too, for 18,600 euros for a lifetime unlock. Fortunately, the licenses can be installed by the user, so there will be no need to send the Alexa 35 in for upgrades.

Another cost-cutting move is a new Compact Drive Express. The new Codex Compact Drive Express 1TB has the same frames-per-second recording range as the existing Compact Drive 1TB but costs 40% less. Arri calls it “a perfect match for the Alexa 35 Base model, making the camera not only more affordable to buy, but also to use.”

Shelling out more than $50,000 for a camera — without even considering necessary lenses, accessories, and licenses — is still a lot of money. However, the Arri Alexa 35 is a seriously powerful cinema camera integral to many productions. Reducing the barrier to entry, even though it remains high, will help some projects get off the ground or be better, and put professional gear into more people’s hands. It should also help film schools and other educational institutions afford more kit for students, which is always a good thing.

The Arri Alexa 35 sports a 4:3 format 4K Super35 image sensor and promises 17 stops of dynamic range. The camera is well known for its incredible color science, reliability, and flexibility. It’s a top choice for many filmmakers for good reason, and hopefully, with the new Base model, more artists can get their hands on it.

Complete details about the Arri Alexa 35 system are available on Arri’s website. The Arri Alexa 35 Base Entry Set (LPL, CCM) is available to order now for $54,590, and the new Base Operator set starts at $61,080.

Image credits: Arri