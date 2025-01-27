The Reveni Labs Lumo Is a Compact and Feature-Packed Flash Light Meter

Canadian company Reveni Labs, operated by self-professed analog photography nerd and talented builder and inventor Matt Bechberger, is back with another new product for photographers, the Lumo light meter.

The Lumo joins some of Bechberger’s prior Reveni Labs projects, including a clever analog camera tester, tiny spot meter for film cameras, an even smaller hot shoe light meter, and the Dunkbot, an automated at-home film processing machine. Bechberger’s engineering expertise is on full display with all his projects, including the new Lumo.

“Compact, budget-friendly, and feature-packed,” Lumo features a light dome for incident and flash metering and a 45-degree field-of-view forward-facing sensor for reflective average metering measurements. The light meter features an anodized aluminum body, CNC-machined from 6061-grade aluminum, and has a 1.1-inch full-color LCD.

The device features a 3.5mm flash trigger port and charges via a built-in USB-C port. It is worth noting the NiMH rechargeable battery is user-replaceable. It has a slot to attach a lanyard and has a 1/4-20 tripod socket on the bottom.

The pocket-friendly light meter is 85 millimeters (3.3 inches) tall, 28 millimeters (1.1 inches) wide, and 20 millimeters (0.8 inches) thick.

Although light meters are commonly used by analog still photographers, Bechberger hasn’t forgotten about video applications. The Lumo includes Cine Incident and Cine Reflective modes that work alongside shutter angle and frame rate selections. It’s “great for anyone shooting motion picture film,” Bechberger says on Kickstarter. The Lumo can also provide color temperature readout in Kelvin.

The Reveni Labs Lumo has a lot to offer photographers working with flash. It can provide flash metering with a flash-to-ambient light ratio and flash duration analysis across two customizable time ranges.

The Lumo works alongside shutter speed ranges from an hour to 1/8,000s in full, one-third, and one-half stop increments. It supports ISO speeds from ISO 1 to 12,800 and exposure compensation plus or minus three stops.

As with Reveni Labs’ other products, the Lumo is designed and assembled in Canada with as many components as possible sourced from North American manufacturers. Bechberger notes that the bare circuit boards are made in China but are populated in Canada, and Lumo’s aluminum enclosure is manufactured in China.

“With three fully completed Kickstarter campaigns behind me, I have the utmost confidence that the Lumo Kickstarter will be a success,” he adds.

Pricing and Availability

The Reveni Labs Lumo light meter is available to back for as little as $180 CAD, which is about $126 USD at current exchange rates. The Lumo is expected to begin shipping in June. The Kickstarter campaign has 27 days remaining and will hits its funding target soon.

More information about Bechberger and his other Reveni Labs projects is available on his website.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

Image credits: Reveni Labs / Matt Bechberger