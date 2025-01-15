Obsbot’s Two New AI-Powered Webcams Cost Under $100

Imaging company Obsbot announced two new AI-powered webcams, the Obsbot Meet SE and the Obsbot Tiny SE. The former is a more traditional Full HD webcam, while the latter is a PTZ camera, meaning it can pan, tilt, and zoom during recording.

Obsbot positions its newest cameras for gamers, remote workers, and creators and promises that each new addition offers strong performance at a palatable price point.

The Tiny SE PTZ camera features a two-axis gimbal and offers smooth and precise face and body tracking, which Obsbot says keeps users “perfectly centered” in the frame during live streams and presentations. The camera records Full HD (1080p) video at up to 100 frames per second and 720p video at 120p frame rates.

The Tiny SE has a relatively small Type 1/2.8 CMOS image sensor with a 2.9-micron pixel size. The built-in lens has an f/1.8 aperture. The camera has dual native ISO technology and records in HDR, promising good image quality in challenging lighting situations.

As for its AI features, the Tiny SE uses deep learning neural networks for advanced autofocus tracking modes.

Moving to the Meet SE, a more traditional webcam. It aims for accessibility and performance in a compact package. It also has a Type 1/2.8 CMOS sensor that records 1080p/100p video. However, the 720p footage is a bit faster — 150p. It’s not immediately clear why anyone needs a webcam that shoots that quickly, but it’s an option nonetheless.

The Meet SE does not boast dual native ISO technology but offers AI-powered automatic framing like its PTZ sibling. It also supports gesture controls for hands-free operation. The camera also works alongside Obsbot Center, the company’s software, to deliver more control over autofocus, automatic framing, bokeh, and even a beauty mode, which presumably offers skin smoothing. The camera works alongside popular streaming and video conferencing platforms like OBS, Twitch, Kick, and Zoom.

The Meet SE weighs a scant 33 grams (just over an ounce) and comes in a few stylish color choices, including Aurora Green, Space Gray, and Cloud White.

“The Obsbot Tiny SE and Meet SE both embody Obsbot’s mission to make advanced AI technology accessible, featuring core innovations like AI Auto Framing, Gesture Control, and outstanding low-light performance, but their specialized features are designed for different user types,” the company explains of its two new webcams.

Pricing and Availability

The Obsbot Tiny SE and Meet SE are available now for $99 and $69, respectively.

Image credits: Obsbot