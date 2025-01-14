‘Life in Another Light’ Contest Winners Show Otherworldly Beauty of Infrared Photography

Jeremy Gray
A surreal landscape with a mountain path leading to a small building. The scene features a vibrant pink foreground and rocky peaks under a cloudy sky, creating a striking contrast.
1st Place in the Landscape (Infrared) category — ‘Switzerland’ by Gavin Spooner | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest

Kolari Vision’s “Life in Another Light” Infrared Photo Contest celebrates what makes infrared photography unique: its ability to see the world in a different, exciting way. With winners across a dozen categories, the fourth edition of the biannual competition has something for every photography fan to enjoy.

“What changes when we switch to infrared, and which things remain constant? What beauty lies in the light that our eyes can’t see? What do new perspectives show us about our world that only photography can capture?” Kolari asks. “Our contest isn’t just about capturing images; it’s about discovering new ways to see the world.”

While the competition focuses on infrared photography, Kolari Vision knows that not everyone has access to infrared photographic equipment, so there are some categories for “regular light” photography as well. Winners of these and the rest of the categories receive a $450 Kolari Vision gift card plus a conversion or modification service to turn any camera into an infrared one (valued up to $1,150, which covers conversion services for all typical digital cameras).

The competition categories include Abstract, Aerial, Astro Landscape, Black and White, Candy Chrome, IR Chrome, Landscape (Infrared), Landscape (Visible Light), Long Exposure, Portrait, and Ultraviolet. There is also an Infrared Short Film category for motion entrants.

Alongside first-place winners in each category, Kolari Vision and its judging panel have also selected runners-up and third-place winners, plus dozens of honorable mentions. Second-place finishers each get a $150 Kolari Vision gift card plus free conversion or modification services. Third-place and honorable mentions earn a $50 gift card, although third-place winners also get a free conversion or modification service. Without further ado, here are all 36 award-winning photos.

Abstract

Abstract image featuring red and orange geometric shapes with dot patterns. The composition includes overlapping triangular forms creating a sense of depth and contrast against a dark background.
1st Place — ‘Stairsteps’ by Olga Ivanova | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
Close-up of ice with trapped air bubbles creating an intricate, abstract pattern. The bubbles vary in size and appear suspended and elongated, giving a sense of motion frozen in time. The overall color is a cool blue tone.
2nd Place — ‘Down from the Deep’ by David Harland | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
A stark, geometric shadow forms a cross against a dark, textured background. Light filters through rectangular windows on either side, highlighting the shadow's edges and creating a dramatic, symmetrical scene.
3rd Place — ‘Indoor Road’ by Raido Elmat | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest

Aerial

Aerial view of a coastline where dark sand meets turquoise ocean waves. The white foam of the waves creates a contrasting border between the land and sea, showcasing the striking difference in colors and textures.
1st Place — ‘Black Sand Beach’ by Bobby Ritchey | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
Aerial view of two people working among striped rows of drying fish. Bright yellow netting is draped over one row. The alternating black and white pattern of the rows adds contrast and texture to the vibrant outdoor scene.
2nd Place — ‘Dried Fish Processing’ by Muhammad Amdad Hossain | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
Aerial view of a powerful waterfall cascading between green cliffs into a misty pool below, surrounded by lush, rolling hills. A winding river extends from the waterfall, cutting through the landscape.
3rd Place — ‘Majestic Waterfall’ by Simone Marulli | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest

Astro Landscape

A breathtaking night scene with a star-filled sky and the Milky Way above rugged, snow-capped mountains. Below, a lush green valley with a solitary tree enhances the landscape's serene beauty.
1st Place — ‘Losing Track of Time’ by Jonas Hangartner | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
A bright comet with a long tail streaks across a starry sky at twilight. The horizon displays a gradient of colors from deep blue to orange, silhouetting distant mountain ranges.
2nd Place — ‘Neowise’ by Daniel Stein | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
A serene night landscape featuring a starry sky with the Milky Way visible. Silhouetted trees stand near a calm body of water, with a warm orange glow on the horizon, possibly indicating a distant city.
3rd Place — ‘The Galactic Tree’ by Jurgen M. Lobert | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest

Black and White

A black and white image of a crocodile partially submerged in water, with its textured back and teeth visible. The water around it has a misty or foggy appearance, creating an eerie atmosphere.
1st Place — ‘Alligator in Morning Mist’ by Carolyn Hinton | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
Silhouette of a tree and a person playing a flute on the left, with a bullock cart carrying two people on the right, set against a misty, light gray background. The scene captures a serene rural landscape.
2nd Place — ‘Beginning of the Winter Day’ by Muhammad Amdad Hossain | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
A solitary tree stands against a dramatic, cloudy sky on a windswept landscape. Its branches are bent in one direction, suggesting strong winds. The image is in black and white, emphasizing the stark beauty of the scene.
3rd Place — ‘Divide’ by Edd Allen | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest

Candy Chrome

A close-up of a red-orange flower against a bright turquoise sky. The petals are illuminated by sunlight, giving them a glowing appearance. The flower stands tall, surrounded by leaves, creating a vibrant, surreal scene.
1st Place — ‘Bout to Bloom’ by Ginny Taylor | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
A vibrant landscape with a prominent pink tree in the foreground. Rolling hills covered with pink and purple foliage stretch into the distance under a pale blue sky. Small houses are scattered throughout the scene.
2nd Place — ‘Candy Landscape’ by Robert Gajsek | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
A surreal landscape with pink grass and trees features three deer with large antlers grazing in a field. The sky is light blue, contrasting with the vibrant colors of the scene.
3rd Place — ‘Grazing’ by Mark Burke | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest

IR Chrome

A person walks across a large, open white space with square-shaped openings in the ceiling. Bright red trees are visible through the openings, casting square shadows on the floor. The scene has a surreal and minimalist aesthetic.
1st Place — ‘Dreams of Reality Dream 5’ by Mitja Kobal | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
A serene lake scene during autumn, with vibrant red foliage on trees and shrubs by the water. The sky is partly cloudy, reflecting in the calm lake. Hills in the background add depth to the picturesque view.
2nd Place — ‘Vaulion’ by Jonas Hangartner | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
Four clusters of bare, thin branches emerge from the still, reflective water, creating a serene and minimalist scene. A foggy, light gray sky adds a calm atmosphere to the image.
3rd Place — ‘Grow Out’ by Jan Ole Muller | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest

Landscape — Infrared

1st Place — ‘Switzerland’ by Gavin Spooner | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
A serene winter landscape featuring snow-covered trees under a dramatic cloudy sky. The ground is blanketed with fresh snow, creating a peaceful and calm atmosphere. Dense fog partially obscures the horizon, adding a mystical touch to the scene.
2nd Place — ‘WA1K34522’ by Jonas Hangartner | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
A mystical forest scene with trees bathed in red and purple hues. The ground is covered in moss and foliage, creating an ethereal atmosphere. Light filters through the dense canopy, illuminating parts of the forest floor.
3rd Place — ‘Into the Trees’ by Sennen Powell | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest

Landscape — Visible Light

A breathtaking view of a mountain at sunset, with a trail leading through green hills and valleys. The sky is gradient, transitioning from deep orange to blue, and clouds hug the mountainside, enhancing the serene landscape.
1st Place — ‘Merapi’ by Yohan Raintung | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
A serene landscape of a misty lake at dawn, surrounded by tall pine trees. The sky has hues of blue and pink, with clouds reflecting on the water. The moon is visible, adding to the calm, scenic atmosphere.
2nd Place — ‘Reflective Dawn’ by Mike Lee | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
A vast desert landscape at sunset with dramatic rock formations and canyons. The sky is painted in vibrant hues of purple, pink, and orange, casting a warm glow over the rugged terrain and distant mountains.
3rd Place — ‘Lunar Sunrise’ by Jason Kurth | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest

Long Exposure

Blurred image of a busy railway station platform with a train on the left. A colorful crowd of people is in motion, creating a vivid swirl of colors. Stalls with goods are set up on the side, and a footbridge can be seen above.
1st Place — ‘People Mixture’ by Dibakar Roy | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
A breathtaking waterfall cascades over rocky ledges, with vivid turquoise water flowing through a rugged landscape surrounded by dense greenery and misty hills in the background.
2nd Place — ‘The River Full of Sky’ by Simone Marulli | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
A rocky coastline with textured cliffs under a partly cloudy sky. The water is calm and blends seamlessly with the horizon, creating a serene seascape. The lighting casts a warm hue on the rocks, enhancing the contrast with the blue sky and water.
3rd Place — ‘Tintagel’ by Peter Pelosi | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest

Portrait

Black and white portrait of a woman with a gentle expression, partially covered by a textured shawl draped over her head. Her eyes look directly into the camera, and the soft lighting highlights her features against a dark background.
1st Place — ‘Meg with Scarf’ by Rob Jemmett | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
A black and white image of a woman with long dark hair, sitting against a dark background. Her face has a ghostly double exposure effect, creating a blurred copy to her right, conveying a sense of movement or duality.
2nd Place — ‘Double’ by Ivan Kulikov | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
A black and white close-up of a person's face partially obscured by shadows and reflections. Light highlights one eye, creating a mysterious and dramatic effect. The composition includes dark, blurry textures across the image.
3rd Place — ‘Polina’ by Natalia Pereverzeva | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest

Ultraviolet

A glowing blue flower with intricate petals and a detailed center is set against a dark background, creating a striking contrast. The surrounding leaves add to the luminous effect.
1st Place — ‘Magnolia Grandiflora’ by Michael Riffle | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
Close-up of a vibrant, glowing flower with translucent petals in shades of blue and purple, set against a dark background. The central stalk and stamens are prominent, with fine hair-like fibers visible on the petals and stems.
2nd Place — ‘Borage for Courage’ by Rain Hayes | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest
A series of elongated leaves in vibrant red and blue hues set against a dark background, highlighting the veins and edges in a striking contrast, creating a fluid, almost ethereal appearance.
3rd Place — ‘Luminous Growth’ by Troy Casswell | Kolari Vision ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest

Infrared Short Film

More from Kolari Vision’s ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest

Alongside the winners above, Kolari Vision published all of the honorable mentions on its website. There are many excellent photos well worth checking out.

Image credits: Photos provided by Kolari Vision. All photographers are credited in the individual captions.

