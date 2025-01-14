‘Life in Another Light’ Contest Winners Show Otherworldly Beauty of Infrared Photography

Kolari Vision’s “Life in Another Light” Infrared Photo Contest celebrates what makes infrared photography unique: its ability to see the world in a different, exciting way. With winners across a dozen categories, the fourth edition of the biannual competition has something for every photography fan to enjoy.

“What changes when we switch to infrared, and which things remain constant? What beauty lies in the light that our eyes can’t see? What do new perspectives show us about our world that only photography can capture?” Kolari asks. “Our contest isn’t just about capturing images; it’s about discovering new ways to see the world.”

While the competition focuses on infrared photography, Kolari Vision knows that not everyone has access to infrared photographic equipment, so there are some categories for “regular light” photography as well. Winners of these and the rest of the categories receive a $450 Kolari Vision gift card plus a conversion or modification service to turn any camera into an infrared one (valued up to $1,150, which covers conversion services for all typical digital cameras).

The competition categories include Abstract, Aerial, Astro Landscape, Black and White, Candy Chrome, IR Chrome, Landscape (Infrared), Landscape (Visible Light), Long Exposure, Portrait, and Ultraviolet. There is also an Infrared Short Film category for motion entrants.

Alongside first-place winners in each category, Kolari Vision and its judging panel have also selected runners-up and third-place winners, plus dozens of honorable mentions. Second-place finishers each get a $150 Kolari Vision gift card plus free conversion or modification services. Third-place and honorable mentions earn a $50 gift card, although third-place winners also get a free conversion or modification service. Without further ado, here are all 36 award-winning photos.

Abstract

Aerial

Astro Landscape

Black and White

Candy Chrome

IR Chrome

Landscape — Infrared

Landscape — Visible Light

Long Exposure

Portrait

Ultraviolet

Infrared Short Film

More from Kolari Vision’s ‘Life in Another Light’ Infrared Photo Contest

Alongside the winners above, Kolari Vision published all of the honorable mentions on its website. There are many excellent photos well worth checking out.

Image credits: Photos provided by Kolari Vision. All photographers are credited in the individual captions.