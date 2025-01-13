Adobe’s ‘Firefly Bulk Create’ Can Make Edits to Thousands of Photos At Once

Adobe announced a new set of enterprise-focused Firefly AI tools headlined by Bulk Create which is capable of automating “tedious tasks” at scale like resizing, recoloring, or changing the background of thousands of images at once.

Author’s Note: Adobe did have a public news post written about Bulk Create but at the time of publication had deleted it. A PDF of the announcement was still available, however. The company did not respond to PetaPixel‘s request for comment.

Aimed mainly at marketing, social media, and e-commerce companies, Adobe says Firefly Bulk Create integrates existing tools like Generative Fill and Generative Expand into an easy-to-use interface that can automate what it calls “tedious tasks in the content production cycle” without needing any technical expertise or the ability to code but without sacrificing a “high bar for quality.”

Adobe says the tool can instantly remove backgrounds from “thousands of product shots at a time” and then immediately place them into product pages or quickly create different versions for various use cases, mainly by changing the background into any number of AI-generated alternatives. The tool can also resize assets so they work across different platforms, like social media or as display ads on websites. Adobe bills Bulk Create as able to create so many different variations of an asset that the options available to marketers will allow them to easily customize a campaign for not only a specific use case but for specific customers.

“Firefly Bulk Create will be able to intelligently place creative components across any layout,” Adobe says. Hopefully, none of those results will accidentally add cryptocurrency logos into the results.

“Brands require a massive amount of content to remain competitive in the digital economy, and effective marketing today requires an efficient content supply chain across planning, creating, managing, activating, and measuring content for campaigns,” Varun Parmar, general manager of Adobe GenStudio and Firefly Enterprise, adds. “Adobe Firefly Bulk Create enables teams to efficiently create the hundreds of thousands of variations that are needed each year to provide highly personalized experiences and drive better conversion.”

Adobe’s Firefly tool can also adjust to a brand’s campaign or style using what Adobe calls Custom Models. With it, brands can fine-tune the results Firefly generates by “safely training it with their own assets.”

Bulk Create is not the only new tool coming to Firefly. Adobe also announced that dubbing and lip sync APIs will roll out this month allowing companies to instantly translate dialogue into different languages while maintaining the original voice sound and matching the visual movement of the speaker’s lips to make it appear as though the content was captured natively each time.

Adobe will also add a tool that can automate layout design by automatically placing text and images in predefined templates as well as the ability to make “digital avatars” that can act as stand-ins for real humans for use in video content.

Image credits: Adobe