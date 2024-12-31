Zeapon’s New Micro4 Slider Promises Versatility for Visual Storytellers

A slider can be the secret weapon in a storyteller’s toolkit, offering smooth, cinematic movements that transform a shot from ordinary to exceptional.

As reported by CineD, Zeapon has carved a niche for itself in this competitive field, and the release of its Micro4 Series Sliders represents another step forward.

At its core, a slider is a tool designed to add motion to static shots. Sliders promise dynamic, visually engaging footage by enabling a camera to glide along a fixed track. The Zeapon Micro4 stands out in this realm with its double-distance sliding mechanism. This feature allows the slider to deliver twice the range of movement compared to its physical length, a significant advantage in tight spaces or on location.

Zeapon’s journey to the Micro4 Series follows the success of its Micro3 Series in 2022 and the Axis series in 2023, the company’s latest offering introduces a host of refinements. At the heart of the Micro4 is its newly designed motor for silent operation.

The motor gets its quiet operation from its brushless design. Silent operation is key for interviews, corporate shoots, or any scenario where audio clarity is paramount. It has an advanced touchscreen interface that eliminates the need for external apps or devices.

The slider offers a broad range of motion speeds, from an almost imperceptible 0.18 millimeters per second for intricate, macro shots to a swift 178 mm/s for dynamic dolly movements. The instantaneous speed adjustment knob allows creators to modify motion in real time.

With a payload capacity of up to 26.5 pounds (12 kilograms) horizontally and 9.9 pounds (4.5 kilograms) in vertical orientations, the Micro4 can accommodate a wide range of cameras and accessories, from lightweight mirrorless systems to heavier cinema rigs.

Powering the Micro4 are traditional Sony NP-F batteries, but they can also be powered by an external power bank using USB-C. This dual power option ensures uninterrupted operation, a critical factor during lengthy shoots or remote projects. Zeapon states that a standard NP-F970 battery can power the slider for up to 1,016 minutes, or about 17 hours, at standard speeds.

Zeapon’s Micro4 Series is available in several configurations: the M500, M700, and M1000 for manual operation, and the E500, E700, and E1000 for motorized use. These models differ in slider length, travel distance, and weight, catering to varying needs and preferences. For instance, the M500 offers a compact 15-inch slider length with a travel distance of 23 inches, ideal for portability. Meanwhile, the M1000 extends to a 24 inches slider length, providing a generous 42 inches of travel distance for more expansive movements.

The Micro4’s damping system is another standout feature. Three adjustable stages provide filmmakers with smooth motion control, even during abrupt speed changes. Combined with Zeapon’s proprietary Hella Track Technology—a 45-degree inclined load structure—this looks to ensure stability and precision, even with heavier camera setups.

For photographers and filmmakers seeking a reliable, versatile, and feature-rich slider, the Zeapon Micro4 Series is a compelling option. Its blend of precision engineering, innovative features, and user-focused design ensures that it meets the demands of modern storytelling, helping creators capture shots that leave a lasting impression.

While you can’t own one today, the Zeapon Micro4 series sliders are available to preorder now.

Image credits: Zeapon