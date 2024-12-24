19th Century Mugshots Show Victorian Christmas Criminals Imprisoned for Stealing Coal

These rare mugshots taken in December 1872 show Victorian thieves locked up at Christmas for seemingly trivial crimes such as stealing lumps of coal.

The fascinating photos were all taken around the same time by police in Wandsworth Prison, London, and are kept for posterity in the National Archives of England and Wales.

The offenders were found guilty of stealing items to keep them warm, such as woolen jumpers and coats. Others were locked up for stealing food, like 17-year-old Sidney Lowman who was sentenced to six weeks’ hard labor at Wandsworth for stealing “half a pint” of milk.

Of course, it’s entirely plausible that at least some of these people were purposely committing crimes so they could spend Yuletide behind bars. Although conditions in London prisons in the 1870s were harsh: the Victorian penal philosophy focused on deterrence and moral correction.

Worried about crime, the Victorians turned to the camera so they could record the likeness of an offender. The above photos were likely taken on a large format camera with bellows.

The mugshot wasn’t officially invented until about a decade after the Wandsworth Prison photos were taken when French police officer Alphonse Bertillon brought in standardized lighting and angles. Bertillon heralded an international standard that is still used to this day.