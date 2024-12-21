Photographer Spends 10 Years Capturing the Essence of Jerusalem

Matt Growcoot
A black-and-white image split in two: the left shows a group of smiling nuns in religious habits with crosses; the right depicts a young person aiming a toy gun, silhouetted against a stone wall.
Ofir Barak

The Old City of Jerusalem is a place quite unlike anywhere else on Earth. A focal point for all three Abrahamic religions, the narrow streets made out of stone bustle with Christians, Muslims, and Jews.

For photographer Ofir Barak, a native of the city, he turned his attention to the religious fervor that grips the Old City: documenting Christians at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Muslims worshipping at Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Jewish people secreting notes in the Western Wall.

“This theme is deeply interwoven into the fabric of my daily life. Whether it’s encountering religious processions on my way to work or participating in local cultural events, I am constantly reminded of the city’s rich religious heritage,” he tells PetaPixel.

Through his work, Barak tries to “offer a unique and intimate” perspective of Jerusalem that might not be seen by the millions of tourists who visit each year.

“I am a third generation living here and by dedicating significant time to understanding these different worlds,” he adds. “I strived to maintain meaningful connections and to present a more nuanced portrayal of Jerusalem.”

Black and white image of a historic stone fortress with tower, silhouetted against a cloudy sky. The structure features crenellated walls and appears ancient and sturdy, evoking a sense of history and timelessness.

A black and white photo of a group of people wearing traditional garments, gathered outdoors under a draped canopy. The focus is on the people in the center, with surrounding hands and fabric partially visible.

A weathered wall with peeling paint and visible cracks. The surface features what appears to be a faded silhouette of a dome structure. The black-and-white texture emphasizes the aged and distressed condition.

A group of people dressed in uniform relax on a stone pavement, some leaning against pillars. They appear to be resting, with several sitting and one person standing. The scene is captured in black and white.

Black and white photo of a person carrying bags, walking through a narrow alley between stone buildings, leading to a large building with a dome and a cross on top. Sunlight casts shadows across the scene.

A black and white image of an elderly person with a long beard, wearing a headscarf and traditional clothing, possibly Middle Eastern. They look down thoughtfully, holding a stringed object.

Barak’s project, Old City Jerusalem which he has released in book form, is a culmination of 10 years documenting the ancient city over which time his technical skills have improved, as well as his perspective on shared human experience.

“While religious and cultural differences among Jerusalem’s diverse populations are apparent, there is a deeper level of shared humanity that transcends these divides,” he explains.

“The complexities of faith, though rooted in distinct traditions, often lead to surprisingly similar expressions of devotion and sacrifice, no matter the religion it is based on.

“By immersing myself in the lives of these communities, I found that compassion and understanding were more prevalent than I had initially anticipated. It became clear that despite the challenges facing the city as a whole, there is a strong undercurrent of hope and resilience, as well as a desire of the individual for connection and coexistence.”

Barak says that to avoid the trap some photographers fall into of being so familiar with a location that they become uninspired by it, Barak would focus on one small area of the Old City for extended time periods allowing him to “develop a deeper intimacy” with that location.

A man in a traditional skullcap stands in profile facing the Western Wall, which is filled with notes in its crevices. The wall is made of large, textured stones. The scene is in black and white.

Black and white photo of two boys near a stone wall. One boy, in the foreground, holds a toy gun and poses as if aiming. The other boy stands in silhouette, watching the first boy. Graffiti is visible on the wall.

Two children stand in front of an ancient stone archway adorned with intricate carvings and inscriptions. The sunlight casts dramatic shadows, highlighting the ornate details of the architecture. The image is in black and white.

A group of nuns dressed in black habits and white collars, standing together outdoors. They wear crucifix necklaces and some are smiling at the camera. The background features a stone wall. The image is in black and white.

A black and white photo of a group of people walking down a narrow street, some carrying wooden crosses. The street is lined with stone buildings, and the sky appears clear. The mood is solemn and focused.

Black and white image of a person walking on a cobblestone street in a shadowed alley. The individual wears a hat and long garment while holding an umbrella. Sunlight and shadows create contrasting patterns on the ground.

A black and white scene of an old stone courtyard with a small child pushing a stroller in the foreground. In the background, a woman stands near a door with two children. The buildings have arched windows and visible wiring.

A black-and-white photo shows an old stone archway with a bird flying through it. Below, there is a glass display case containing a scroll and text written on a large plaque, flanked by two vertical wooden structures.

Barak decided to pursue photography in 2014 when he was gifted a Leica M240 and a 50mmm summicron lens by his grandmother.

“Looking back, deciding to pick up the rangefinder camera as a tool for my craft was a real milestone for me, it forced me to embrace its unique advantages and disadvantages,” he says. “I have stayed for the most part with this setup ever since.”

Barak has since acquired the more technologically advanced Leica M10 Monochrom but says the camera “bridges the gap between analog feel and digital photography.”

Old City Jerusalem is available now in hardback and can be purchased here. More of the photographer’s work can be found on his website and Instagram.

Image credits: Photographs by Ofir Barak

