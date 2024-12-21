Photographer Spends 10 Years Capturing the Essence of Jerusalem

The Old City of Jerusalem is a place quite unlike anywhere else on Earth. A focal point for all three Abrahamic religions, the narrow streets made out of stone bustle with Christians, Muslims, and Jews.

For photographer Ofir Barak, a native of the city, he turned his attention to the religious fervor that grips the Old City: documenting Christians at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Muslims worshipping at Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Jewish people secreting notes in the Western Wall.

“This theme is deeply interwoven into the fabric of my daily life. Whether it’s encountering religious processions on my way to work or participating in local cultural events, I am constantly reminded of the city’s rich religious heritage,” he tells PetaPixel.

Through his work, Barak tries to “offer a unique and intimate” perspective of Jerusalem that might not be seen by the millions of tourists who visit each year.

“I am a third generation living here and by dedicating significant time to understanding these different worlds,” he adds. “I strived to maintain meaningful connections and to present a more nuanced portrayal of Jerusalem.”

Barak’s project, Old City Jerusalem which he has released in book form, is a culmination of 10 years documenting the ancient city over which time his technical skills have improved, as well as his perspective on shared human experience.

“While religious and cultural differences among Jerusalem’s diverse populations are apparent, there is a deeper level of shared humanity that transcends these divides,” he explains.

“The complexities of faith, though rooted in distinct traditions, often lead to surprisingly similar expressions of devotion and sacrifice, no matter the religion it is based on.

“By immersing myself in the lives of these communities, I found that compassion and understanding were more prevalent than I had initially anticipated. It became clear that despite the challenges facing the city as a whole, there is a strong undercurrent of hope and resilience, as well as a desire of the individual for connection and coexistence.”

Barak says that to avoid the trap some photographers fall into of being so familiar with a location that they become uninspired by it, Barak would focus on one small area of the Old City for extended time periods allowing him to “develop a deeper intimacy” with that location.

Barak decided to pursue photography in 2014 when he was gifted a Leica M240 and a 50mmm summicron lens by his grandmother.

“Looking back, deciding to pick up the rangefinder camera as a tool for my craft was a real milestone for me, it forced me to embrace its unique advantages and disadvantages,” he says. “I have stayed for the most part with this setup ever since.”

Barak has since acquired the more technologically advanced Leica M10 Monochrom but says the camera “bridges the gap between analog feel and digital photography.”

Old City Jerusalem is available now in hardback and can be purchased here. More of the photographer’s work can be found on his website and Instagram.

Image credits: Photographs by Ofir Barak