Animals Take Center Stage in Nature Photographer of the Year 2024

Matt Growcoot
A melanistic fox and a red fox walk closely together on the left. On the right, a tiger cub lies on an ornate, elegant sofa with a floral tapestry backrest.
Photo credit: Marcia Walters, left, Aaron Gekoski, right.

The winners of Nature Photographer of the Year 2024 have been announced with Paola Della Rocca walking away with the top prize.

Della Rocca captured what many consider to be the “holy grail” of wildlife photography: snow leopards. The Italian photographer got a photo of not one but two snow leopards while in the Spita Valley of northern India.

Two snow leopards playfully interact on a snow-covered landscape. Their spotted coats blend with the rocky, snowy terrain as they leap toward each other, surrounded by sparse patches of brown and gray rocks.
Two snow leopards raise up on their hind legs in northern India. Overall winner and winner of the Mammals category. | Paolo Della Rocca

“This year, during my search for this mysterious feline, I was lucky enough to encounter a pair of sub-adult siblings and to capture them at different moments in their lives,” Della Rocca says.

“The most incredible day of this experience was February 1st. This image was anything but easy to obtain. I waited over six hours at the edge of a canyon as the two siblings rested in a cave. The cold—reaching -25 degrees and intensified by a snowstorm—seeped into my bones.”

A solitary yellow fried egg with a soft white cloud-like backdrop, creating a minimalistic and abstract visual.
The golden eye of a flamingo peeps out. Winner of the Birds category. | Luca Lorenz
Aerial view of ocean waves crashing with white foam, creating abstract patterns. The water appears dark with contrasting light frothy crests, forming dynamic and textured lines.
Winner of the Landscapes category. | Baard Naess / NPOTY 2024
A tiger cub lounges on an ornate, gold-trimmed sofa with floral pillows and luxurious upholstery. The background features an elegant, patterned wall, and a round decorative tapestry hangs above the sofa.
Winner of the Humans and Nature category. | Aaron Gekoski / NPOTY 2024
Abstract image with swirling patterns in shades of blue, green, and purple. The design resembles fluid brushstrokes or intricate feathers, creating a sense of dynamic motion and texture.
Winner of the Nature Art category. ‘Amino Acids Mimicking Nature’. | Dick Vermaire / NPOTY 2024
A silhouette of a bird in flight against a backdrop of a tall building with a glass facade. Raindrops are visible on the window in the foreground, with reflections of lights creating an intriguing composition.
This photo is part of a project addressing the impact of light and glass on migratory birds. Winner of the Portfolio category. | Hector Cordero / NPOTY 2024
Silhouette of a praying mantis on foliage, set against a dramatic sunset background with warm, golden hues and a partially obscured glowing sun.
Winner of the Other Animals category. | Sebastien Blomme / NPOTY 2024
A dynamic black and white image captures a herd of wildebeests crossing a turbulent river, with water splashing and dust rising, set against a backdrop of rocky terrain.
Winner of the Black and White category. | Paul Goldstein / NPOTY 2024
A vibrant red octopus gracefully swims through clear blue water, surrounded by green seaweed. Sunlight filters down, illuminating the underwater scene.
Winner of the Underwater category. | Andrey Shpatak / NPOTY 2024
Two foxes walk together through yellow grass, one with dark fur and the other with light fur. They appear close, with their heads together, creating a striking contrast in color.
Winner of the Animal Portraits category. | Marcia Walters / NPOTY 2024
A vibrant orange starfish with black speckles sits on a rocky surface, partially submerged as a wave flows over it, creating a dynamic scene of ocean movement and marine life.
Winner of the Youth category. | D’Artagnan Sprengel / NPOTY 2024
A golden eagle stands triumphantly on a fallen deer in a misty forest, surrounded by tall trees. The scene captures the drama of nature as the eagle's wings are partially spread. Patches of moss and sparse snow dot the forest floor.
Highly Commended in the Birds category. | Francesco Guffanti / NPOTY 2024
A hairy frogfish swims underwater, its textured body camouflaged against the dark background. Its unique, wispy appendages are visible as it moves, creating a sense of motion in the dimly lit aquatic environment.
Highly Commended in the Underwater category. | Andrea Michelutti / NPOTY 2024
A dragonfly captured mid-flight against a dark background, with its wings creating a dynamic swirling pattern of light trails, giving the illusion of movement and grace.
Highly Commended in the Other Animals category. | Litauszki Tibor / NPOTY 2024
Aerial view of a large pile of assorted trash, predominantly plastic and debris. Among the waste, there is a lifelike sculpture of a human figure lying in the center, blending with the surrounding garbage.
A lone elephant is spotted here feasting on a very vibrant patch of a vast garbage site in Sri Lanka. Elephants regularly visits these sites, looking for an easy meal and finally absorbing microplastics and polythene along with the food, which are life-threatening elements. Runner up in the Humans and Nature category. | Lakshitha Karunarathna / NPOTY 2024
Aerial view of a herd of elephants walking in a single file through a dense, green forest. The trees form a lush canopy, partially obscuring the animals.
Runner up in the Mammals category. | Lakshitha Karunarathna / NPOTY 2024
A stunning view of forest-covered hills blanketed in a sea of fog at sunset. The sky features warm orange and yellow hues, creating a serene and mystical landscape with layers of clouds and distant mountain silhouettes.
Highly Commended in the Landscapes category. | Andre Schweizer / NPOTY 2024
A time-lapse photo of bats flying against a starry night sky. The bats create an arcing path across the sky, with a clear view of the Milky Way galaxy in the background. Silhouetted hills are visible at the bottom.
Runner up in the Youth category. | Ismael Dominguez / NPOTY 2024
A rocky coastal landscape with numerous mussels clustered on the rocks in the foreground. The sea is visible in the midground, with jagged cliffs and rock formations in the background under a cloudy sky.
Runner up in the Other Animals category. | Theo Bosboom / NPOTY 2024
A vibrant Portuguese man o' war floats in clear blue water. Its translucent body is tinged with pink and purple, featuring long, trailing tentacles.
Highly Commended in the Underwater category. | Franco Banfi / NPOTY 2024
Two catfish rest on the bottom of a murky, greenish underwater scene. Surrounded by branches and algae, the fish appear still and partly camouflaged amidst the aquatic vegetation.
Runner up in the Underwater category. | Luca Luigi Mario Ghezzi / NPOTY 2024
A wild animal peers over a water surface, surrounded by fallen leaves. Below the water, fish swim amidst submerged leaves. The image captures the contrast between the animal above and the aquatic scene below.
Highly Commended in the Mammals category. | Hannes Lochner / NPOTY 2024
A serene waterfall cascades over moss-covered rocks surrounded by lush green foliage. The water flows smoothly, creating a soft, misty effect, while fallen autumn leaves add a touch of color to the scene. Bright light filters through the trees.
Runner up in the Landscapes category. | Ciaran Willmore / NPOTY 2024
A vibrant green snake, coiled around a branch, is illuminated against a dark background. Its mouth is open slightly, revealing its tongue. A few small flies are visible around it, and lush foliage surrounds the scene.
Highly Commended in the Animal Portraits category. | Louis Guillot / NPOTY 2024
A group of guanacos stand in a snowy landscape with snow-capped mountains in the background under a clear blue sky. The guanacos, with their brown and white fur, are scattered across the snow-covered ground.
Highly Commended in the Mammals category. | Charles Janson / NPOTY 2024

To see all of the photo and for info on next year’s competition, head to the Nature Photgorapher of the Year website.

