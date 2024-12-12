Meyer Optik Görlitz Lenses Are Now Available for Leica R Mount

Meyer Optik Görlitz is expanding its lens mount support to Leica R mount, increasing the number of mounts its lenses are available for to at least 11 and sometimes as many as 12.

The Leica R mount was initially introduced by Leitz in 1964 and, as mentioned, was discontinued in 2009. It was the camera mount for Leica’s 35mm SLR cameras such as the Leicaflex, Leicaflex SL, and Leicafled SL2 cameras. The final R-mount camera Leica produced was the R9 which was also discontinued in 2009. Meyer Optik Görlitz says it is releasing all current lenses for Leica R cameras, except for the Biotar 75 II, starting today.

“In the past, we have repeatedly received inquiries from people interested in Meyer Optik who requested R-versions of our lenses. This camera system, which is appreciated by many but has been discontinued since 2009, is still very popular and ensures a lively second-hand market,” says Marco Pfeiffer, Managing Director of Meyer Optik Görlitz.

“The range of lenses available for these cameras is very limited and unfortunately it is often not possible to adapt other popular lenses (e.g. M42 or C-EF) to R cameras due to the respective flange focal distances. Due to this fact, we have decided to offer our lenses with an native R-mount and hope to be able to give everyone who shoots with the R-system a pre-Christmas present.”

Meyer Optik Görlitz says that most o f its lenses are available for at least 11 mounts now and most in 12 mounts, which it says shows how it as a manufacturer goes above and beyond for photographers.

“Only a few manufacturers take the extra effort involved in producing native versions for so many camera systems. Meyer Optik Görlitz takes this unconventional approach in order to make the use of the lenses as convenient as possible,” the company says.

Meyer Optik Görlitz has spent the last several years rebuilding its reputation after the brand changed hands multiple times through the mid 2000s which included a failed Kickstarter raised over $600,000 but failed to deliver a single lens to backers. In 2021, the company re-launched and promised that it was a “real company again” and opened a new lens factory in Hamburg, Germany.

After announcing a slew of lenses over the course of the next two years, Meyer Optik Görlitz had a silent 2024. The company says this won’t last, however, and has plans for 2025.

“Completely new lenses are currently being planned / developed and will be released during next year. It remains exciting at Meyer Optik Görlitz,” the company says.

Image credits: Meyer Optik Görlitz