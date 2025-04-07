Famed Photographer, Educator, and Author Bryan F Peterson Has Died

Former professional photographer, prolific author, and educator Bryan F Peterson has died.

As confirmed on Bryan Peterson’s Instagram and Facebook pages, Peterson passed away over the weekend.

“It is with profound sadness and an overwhelming sense of loss that we announce the passing of Bryan Peterson,” the post reads.

“His presence brought light, love, and joy to all who knew him. This loss has left a hole in our hearts that words cannot fully express.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate through our grief and find comfort in the memories we shared.

“We thank you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Bryan Peterson worked as a professional commercial photographer for over three decades, boasting huge clients, including American Express, UPS, Kodak, and many more. The award-winning photographer is perhaps best known for his famous book, Understanding Exposure, initially published in 1990 and updated numerous times over the years.

This book has, along with Peterson’s other photography education books like Learning to See Creatively, Understanding Shutter Speed, Understanding Flash Photography, Understanding Color in Photography, and more, have been instrumental for generations of photographers learning the craft and improving their skills.

Peterson has also impacted the lives of many photographers through his workshops. Earlier this year, Peterson announced that 2025 would be his last year of hosting professional workshops, with a view toward doing photography solo in the years to come. Tragically, these plans will not come to fruition.

Bryan Peterson leaves behind a rich legacy of incredible photography, brilliant photography books, educational workshops, and many warm memories for those who knew and loved him. The hundreds of comments on the Facebook post announcing Peterson’s passing are a testament to the impact he had on so many.

The list of photographers, passionate amateurs and seasoned professionals alike, who owe part of their success and love for photography to Bryan Peterson is exceptionally long.

One such example of the impact Bryan Peterson had on fellow photographers comes from William Yu, who writes:

“My dear friend, and photography mentor, Bryan F Peterson, passed away last night. His extraordinary talent behind the lens transformed fleeting moments into enduring beauty. He had a rare gift for revealing the poetry hidden in the mundane, infusing each image with depth and emotion that resonated deeply with all who saw them. Though he is gone, his photographs and books remain as timeless windows into his creative soul.”

“May the artistry he poured into the world, and the memories he helped us preserve, bring solace in this time of mourning and let’s celebrate his life as an amazing fellow photographer!”

Image credits: Featured image courtesy of Bryan F Peterson’s photo education website, You Keep Shooting.