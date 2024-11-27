The Best Leica M Lenses That Won’t Break the Bank

Leica M-mount cameras and lenses are legendary for their precision craftsmanship and stunning image quality. But let’s face it — Leica glass can be intimidatingly expensive. If you’re dreaming of getting the most out of your Leica setup — whether it be digital or analog — without spending a small fortune, you’re in the right place. The truth is that these days, you needn’t buy the most expensive glass to get incredible results; most major manufacturers are making lenses that are, at minimum, good. Many of them are making excellent optics, including those relatively new to the scene.

There’s a whole world of M-mount lenses that strike the perfect balance between performance and price. Some are vintage classics with their own distinctive character, while others are modern designs that offer sharp, clean optics at a fraction of the cost of Leica lenses. Whether you’re after the timeless feel of a lens from decades past or the convenience of something new, there are plenty of options out there that won’t leave your wallet hurting.

Vintage lenses often bring their own personality — think unique bokeh, subtle color rendering, or the solid feel of all-metal construction. Meanwhile, newer lenses are built with today’s photographers in mind, offering reliable performance, modern coatings, and excellent results on both digital and film bodies.

And so, we’ve rounded up some of the best affordable M-mount lenses, covering everything from versatile 50mm options to wider angles and even some longer telephoto choices. Whether you’re a seasoned Leica shooter or someone new to the rangefinder world, these lenses prove you don’t need to spend a fortune to enjoy the magic of the Leica M system.

Wide Angle (less than 35mm)

Voigtlander 15mm f/4.5 Super Wide Heliar II

The Voigtlander 15mm f/4.5 Super Wide Heliar II is a compact ultra-wide-angle lens that offers exceptional value for Leica M-mount users. Renowned for its impressive field of view and sharpness, this lens is ideal for landscape, architecture, and street photography, where a broad perspective is desired. The lens features a solid metal construction, ensuring durability and a premium feel.

Optically, it delivers excellent performance with minimal distortion — remarkable for such a wide focal length. The 11-element, nine-group design effectively controls aberrations and maintains image quality across the frame. Images are crisp with good contrast and color rendition, qualities highly appreciated by photographers seeking high-quality results.

One standout feature is its compact size and lightweight design, making it highly portable — a great companion for travel photography. The manual focus ring is smooth and well-damped, allowing for precise focusing, although the vast depth of field at 15mm often makes focusing less critical (and allows for quite easy zone focusing). The maximum aperture of f/4.5 is modest but acceptable, given the lens’s ultra-wide nature.

Unlike the prior LTM (Leica thread mount) version, this updated lens features rangefinder coupling, and Voigtlander claims the design is now optimized for both Leica M sensors — which contain offset microlenses to deal with the extreme angle of incidence of light — as well as mirrorless cameras such as Sony E mount, avoiding the dreaded color fringing and uneven illumination that plagued the previous version.

Zeiss ZM 18mm f/4 Distagon

Constructed of 10 elements in eight groups, the Zeiss ZM 18mm f/4 Distagon is known for its ability to correct distortions and maintain sharpness across the frame. The 18mm focal length offers an expansive 100-degree field of view, making it ideal for landscape, architecture, and street photography, where wide perspectives are crucial. The lens produces impressive sharpness, even wide open at f/4, with minimal falloff toward the edges. By stopping down to f/5.6 or f/8, corner sharpness improves further, and the overall clarity is outstanding across the frame. Distortion is very well controlled, which is particularly important in architectural photography. Chromatic aberrations and flare are also kept to a minimum, aided by Zeiss’s advanced lens coatings.

In terms of build quality, the ZM 4/18 features the same all-metal construction typical of Zeiss lenses, giving it a premium feel while maintaining durability. The manual focus ring is smooth and precise, with a long focus throw that allows for accurate adjustments, especially at the wider end. Though the f/4 aperture may seem slow compared to faster wide-angle lenses, it keeps the lens compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry for travel and street shooting.

While it’s priced higher than some third-party alternatives, it offers exceptional image quality that justifies the investment. For those seeking a reliable, ultra-wide-angle lens with excellent optical characteristics for their M-mount camera, this lens is a compelling choice.

Voigtlander Color-Skopar 21mm f/4 P

The Voigtlander Color-Skopar 21mm f/4 P is a compact, pancake-style lens that brings portability and performance to Leica M-mount users. With its ultra-slim profile and weighing in at a scant 136 grams (4.8 ounces), this lens is ideal for photographers who value a lightweight setup without compromising on image quality.

The 21mm focal length provides a wide field of view, making it suitable for landscapes, street photography, and environmental portraits. The optical design consists of eight elements in six groups, utilizing high-quality glass that controls distortion and chromatic aberrations quite well, which is impressive given its compact size. The f/4 maximum aperture, while not particularly fast, is adequate for daylight shooting and contributes to the lens’s minimal size. Its rectilinear design ensures minimal distortion, even with its wide perspective, which is crucial for maintaining straight lines in architectural shots.

The build quality of the Color-Skopar 21/4 is excellent, featuring an all-metal construction that is both durable and lightweight. It feels solid in hand and pairs well with rangefinder cameras, especially for photographers looking for a compact setup. The focus ring is smooth and precise, with well-defined clicks on the aperture ring, making it easy to adjust settings even when shooting on the go.

In terms of image quality, the lens delivers excellent sharpness across most of the frame, particularly in the center, though some softness can be noticed toward the edges when shot wide open — stopping down to f/5.6 or f/8 significantly improves corner sharpness. Contrast and color rendition are generally very good, giving images a natural, crisp look. Flare control is decent but can sometimes be a challenge when shooting directly into bright light sources, though this can be mitigated with careful composition.

TTArtisan 21mm f/1.5

The TTArtisan 21mm f/1.5 offers an impressive combination of image quality, speed, build, and affordability. Its optical design consists of 13 elements in 11 groups, including high-refractive and low-dispersion glass elements to reduce chromatic aberrations and distortion. With a 21mm focal length, the lens provides a 91-degree field of view, making it well-suited for landscape, architecture, and environmental portrait photography.

In terms of build quality, the TTArtisan 21mm f/1.5 is robust, featuring a full metal body that gives it a premium and durable feel. Despite its solid construction, it remains relatively compact, though heavier compared to some other wide-angle lenses in this range due to its large aperture (405 grams). The focus and aperture rings are smooth, with a long throw for precise focusing and seamless adjustment of the lens’s ten aperture blades.

In terms of image quality, the lens produces sharp images, particularly in the center of the frame, with noticeable softening in the corners at wide-open apertures. Stopping down to f/4 improves edge-to-edge sharpness. There is some vignetting and distortion when shooting wide open, but these can often be corrected in post-processing. Flare can be an issue in high-contrast scenes, particularly when shooting into strong light sources, but it’s manageable with careful composition.

While it may not have the same level of optical refinement as higher-end alternatives, the TTArtisan 21mm f/1.5 offers an attractive balance of wide-angle versatility, low-light capabilities, and solid build quality at an affordable price point, making it a popular choice for photographers who want a fast, wide lens for their Leica M-mount system.

Funleader Brightin Star 28mm f/2.8 XSLIM

The Funleader Brightin Star 28mm f/2.8 XSLIM is an ultra-compact pancake lens designed for Leica M-mount cameras, emphasizing portability and ease of use. With its “XSLIM” designation, the lens lives up to its name by offering a pancake-style form factor that makes it an excellent choice for street photography and travel.

Optically, the lens employs a simple design aimed at balancing performance with size. The 28mm focal length provides a versatile wide-angle view suitable for various shooting scenarios, from landscapes to environmental portraits. The f/2.8 maximum aperture is moderately fast, allowing for decent low-light performance and some control over depth of field.

The lens features manual focus operation, with a focus ring that, while functional, may lack the refined feel of more premium lenses. Given its compact size, the focus throw is relatively short, which can make fine adjustments a bit challenging. Remarkably, the lens manages to feature rangefinder coupling. The overall design has clearly taken some cues from the MS-Optics 28mm f/2 Apoqualia, but given that lens is not available outside of the second-hand market, I won’t complain too much.

In terms of image quality, the Brightin Star 28mm f/2.8 XSLIM delivers acceptable results for its price point. Center sharpness is decent, especially when stopped down, but edge sharpness suffers from softness and very high vignetting.

But let’s be real: the main attraction here is its size. It provides a rather inexpensive way to add a 28mm lens to your M-mount kit that you’ll barely notice is there. While it may not compete with higher-end lenses in optical performance, it offers a fun and unobtrusive option for photographers who prioritize portability.

While the lens is often sold out on Funleader’s site, you can regularly find it on eBay.

TTArtisan 28mm f/5.6

The TTArtisan 28mm f/5.6 is a compact and stylish lens that evokes a vintage aesthetic and design, closely mirroring the classic Leica 28mm f/5.6 Summaron. It offers a (very) similar retro look, both in optical design and handling, while providing an affordable alternative for those who appreciate the classic shooting experience of a compact wide-angle lens.

Optically, the TTArtisan 28mm f/5.6 features seven elements in four groups, compared to the Leica Summaron’s six elements in four groups. This design ensures a high level of sharpness, especially in the center of the frame, but softness is more apparent in the corners when shooting wide open, similar to the Summaron. Both lenses are characterized by their slower f/5.6 aperture, which limits their low-light capabilities but enhances their depth of field, making them excellent for street photography, travel, and landscapes in good lighting conditions.

The TTArtisan version is built solidly, with an all-metal construction that feels premium in hand, much like the Leica Summaron. The vintage-inspired focus and aperture rings are smooth, but the feel of the TTArtisan is less refined compared to Leica’s precision engineering. Is the Leica ten times more refined? That’s up to you to decide, but personally, I doubt it.

The lens performs well optically, especially for its diminutive size and price. It delivers good sharpness, decent contrast, and controlled chromatic aberration in the center of the frame. However, like the Summaron, it shows some vignetting and edge softness when wide open, especially on full-frame sensors. These issues improve when stopped down to f/8 or f/11.

Normal (35-75mm)

TTArtisan 35mm f/1.4 Aspherical

The TTArtisan 35mm f/1.4 Aspherical offers a fast maximum aperture and popular focal length at a very affordable price point. The f/1.4 aperture allows for excellent low-light performance and shallow depth of field, making it a great choice for street photography, portraits, and general everyday shooting. The 35mm focal length provides a versatile field of view, suitable for capturing both close-up details and wider scenes.

Optically, the lens features eight elements in seven groups, providing good center sharpness at f/1.4. However, like many fast lenses, the corners can be a bit soft when shot wide open, with some vignetting also noticeable. Stopping down to f/2 or f/2.8 improves sharpness across the frame and reduces vignetting. Chromatic aberration is present in high-contrast situations but can be controlled with post-processing. Despite these minor optical imperfections, the lens delivers beautiful, smooth bokeh, which is one of its standout features, particularly for portraits or subject isolation.

In terms of build quality, the TTArtisan 35mm f/1.4 is solidly constructed with a metal housing, giving it a premium feel despite its budget-friendly price. The focus ring is smooth, and the aperture ring clicks nicely into place, offering a satisfying manual shooting experience. It’s relatively compact and lightweight for an f/1.4 lens, making it an easy lens to carry for everyday use.

Overall, it offers a great combination of fast aperture, solid build quality, and appealing bokeh at a highly accessible price, making it an excellent option for photographers looking for a budget-friendly 35mm lens with creative possibilities.

Voigtlander 35mm f/2 Ultron Aspherical Type II VM

The Voigtlander 35mm f/2 Ultron Aspherical Type II VM is a petite 70s-styled lens, known for its blend of modern optical performance and a classic design aesthetic. The optical design consists of eight elements in five groups, including an aspherical element that helps to control distortion, reduce spherical aberration, and maintain sharpness across the frame.

The lens is crafted with an all-metal construction, giving it a durable and premium feel. It is lightweight and compact, making it a great companion for travel and street photography where portability is key. The focus ring operates smoothly, allowing for precise manual focusing, and the aperture ring clicks satisfyingly into place with clearly defined stops, adding to the tactile pleasure of using the lens.

The image quality of this lens is one of its standout features. It delivers impressive sharpness, particularly in the center, even at the maximum f/2 aperture. The aspherical element helps to minimize spherical aberration and distortion, and as a result, the lens maintains sharpness and contrast throughout the aperture range. While ever-so-slight corner softness is present at f/2, stopping down to f/4 or beyond significantly improves edge-to-edge sharpness. The lens produces rich colors and contrast, contributing to vibrant and punchy images, particularly in good lighting conditions.

One notable feature of the Type II version is its redesigned exterior — restyled with a “classic 1970s-inspired paint scheme” — which is more compact and more closely resembles classic Leica lenses.

Voigtlander Nokton Classic 40mm f/1.4

With a slightly unusual 40mm focal length, the Voigtlander Nokton Classic 40mm f/1.4 sits between the traditional 35mm and 50mm fields of view, offering a versatile perspective that works well for a wide range of subjects, from street photography to portraits.

The optical design consists of seven elements in six groups, and the fast maximum aperture of f/1.4 makes this lens particularly attractive for low-light photography and for achieving shallow depth of field. Its rendering is often described as “classic” due to the way it produces a slightly softer, more character-filled image when shot wide open, which is part of its appeal. It gives images a distinct vintage look, with noticeable vignetting and a soft glow around highlights, often referred to as “dreamy” by those who appreciate its aesthetic.

The lens is compact and lightweight, making it ideal for photographers who want a fast, high-quality lens that doesn’t add much bulk to their camera setup. The focus ring is smooth and precise, and the aperture ring has well-defined clicks, making it a joy to use for manual focusing and exposure adjustments.

The Nokton Classic 40mm f/1.4 offers a unique blend of sharpness and character. Wide open at f/1.4, the lens produces a soft, vintage-style image with pronounced vignetting and some corner softness, along with a pleasing bokeh that’s somewhat swirly in the background. As you stop down, the lens becomes significantly sharper, with the “classic” softness giving way to crisp detail, particularly from f/2.8 and beyond. The lens’s contrast improves when stopped down as well, and vignetting reduces noticeably.

While the lens’s softness wide open may not appeal to those seeking clinical sharpness at f/1.4, it has a strong following among photographers who appreciate a lens with character and a unique rendering. Flare can occur when shooting into strong light sources, but it can often enhance the vintage aesthetic that the lens is known for. Chromatic aberration, particularly purple fringing, can be noticeable in high-contrast scenes at wider apertures, but this is typical for fast lenses of this style and can often be corrected in post-processing.

Compared to more modern or optically perfect lenses like the Leica 50mm f/1.4 Summilux, the Voigtlander Nokton Classic 40mm f/1.4 is less about technical perfection and more about delivering a unique, characterful image. It is ideal for photographers who want a fast, compact lens with a vintage feel, providing a special rendering that’s hard to find in modern glass, all at a much more affordable price.

TTArtisan 50mm f/0.95

The TTArtisan 50mm f/0.95 is the Chinese company’s answer to the Leica Noctilux — an ultra-fast manual-focus lens designed to offer exceptional low-light performance and a shallow depth of field for a fraction of the price. With an optical design of 11 elements in eight groups, the lens is engineered to control aberrations and produce sharp, high-contrast images, especially in the center of the frame. Its standout feature is, naturally, the ultra-bright f/0.95 aperture, allowing for impressive subject isolation and bokeh that gives images a dreamy, cinematic look.

In terms of build quality, the lens is robust and heavy (1.51 pounds) due to its all-metal construction, which does give it a premium feel, though the weight might be a drawback for some users. The focus ring is smooth and precise, but given the shallow depth of field at f/0.95, achieving accurate focus can be challenging, especially on rangefinder cameras.

Image quality is solid, with good sharpness in the center wide open, though the corners are softer and vignetting is pronounced at f/0.95. Stopping down improves sharpness and reduces vignetting. Flare can be an issue when shooting into direct light, but overall, the lens is well-regarded for its unique rendering and affordability compared to other ultra-fast options, like the Leica Noctilux.

Voigtlander 50mm f/2.2 Color-Skopar

The Voigtlander 50mm f/2.5 Color-Skopar features a straightforward optical layout of seven elements in six groups. The 50mm focal length, combined with a moderate f/2.5 maximum aperture, makes it an excellent — and compact — all-purpose lens suitable for a variety of photographic genres.

In terms of build quality, the Color-Skopar is solidly constructed with a full-metal body, providing a premium feel while remaining lightweight and compact. The focus ring is pleasingly smooth, and the aperture ring clicks into place with satisfying precision. The lens offers great image quality, with excellent sharpness across the frame when stopped down slightly. Wide open, it remains sharp in the center and the midframe, with only a slight dip in the corners. Color rendition and contrast are also very well-balanced, with the lens delivering a pleasing, natural look. Vignetting is minimal at f/2.5, and flare is generally well-controlled.

Though it lacks the ultra-fast apertures of other 50mm lenses, the Voigtlander 50mm f/2.5 Color-Skopar excels in providing a sharp, compact, and affordable option for photographers who prioritize portability and solid performance.

Voigtlander 50mm f/3.5 APO-Lanthar VM

The Voigtlander 50mm f/3.5 APO-Lanthar VM is a high-performance standard lens for Leica M-mount cameras, celebrated for its exceptional optical quality and known for its apochromatic (APO) design that minimizes chromatic aberrations and delivers outstanding optical performance. This lens is available in two designs: Type I and Type II. Both share the same optical formula but differ in aesthetics — Type I has a vintage-inspired look with knurled focus and aperture rings reminiscent of classic lenses, while Type II offers a more modern, minimalist design with smoother focus and aperture rings, appealing to photographers seeking a cleaner aesthetic.

The optical design consists of eight elements in five groups, including special glass elements that ensure impressive sharpness, contrast, and color accuracy across the frame. Even wide open at f/3.5, the lens delivers exceptional sharpness, with virtually no chromatic aberrations or distortion, thanks to its apochromatic construction. This makes it particularly appealing for photographers who value technical image quality, especially for high-resolution digital sensors.

Both Type I and Type II are constructed from metal, offering durability and a premium feel while remaining relatively lightweight and compact. The manual focus ring is smooth, and the aperture ring clicks with precision, ensuring a satisfying shooting experience.

Though the maximum aperture of f/3.5 may seem slow compared to faster 50mm options, the APO-Lanthar compensates with its remarkable sharpness and lack of optical flaws. It excels in situations where absolute clarity and rendering accuracy are essential, making it one of the sharpest 50mm lenses available for Leica M-mount users who prioritize image quality over speed.

Zeiss ZM 50mm f/2.0 Planar and Zeiss 50mm f/1.5 C Sonnar ZM

The Zeiss ZM 50mm f/2 Planar is renowned for its exceptional sharpness and consistent optical performance. The optical design follows the traditional Planar formula with six elements in four groups, delivering superb sharpness from f/2 onward. This lens offers impressive edge-to-edge clarity with minimal distortion and well-controlled chromatic aberrations, making it a reliable choice for photographers seeking a clean, modern rendering.

The Zeiss 50mm f/1.5 C Sonnar ZM offers a different optical experience, focusing more on character and vintage charm. Its optical design, based on the classic Sonnar formula with six elements in four groups, creates a unique look, especially when shot wide open at f/1.5. The C Sonnar is known for its soft, dreamy rendering at wider apertures, with some noticeable field curvature and a beautiful, swirly bokeh. Stopping down improves sharpness and reduces the field curvature, but it retains a more classic, less clinical look than the Planar.

The build quality of both lenses is quite robust, featuring a full metal construction that feels durable yet lightweight. The focus rings operate smoothly, and the aperture rings click precisely, providing an excellent tactile experience. The lenses’ color rendition is natural and the contrast is excellent, producing images with a punchy, modern feel. Vignetting is minimal and easily corrected by stopping down. The Sonnar does have one niggle: focus shift, a quirk of the Sonnar design, which is present when stopping down.

Overall, the 2/50 Planar excels in technical image quality, appealing to photographers looking for sharp, distortion-free images, while the 1.5/50 Sonnar is ideal for those seeking a vintage rendering, with its classic softness and unique bokeh.

Voigtlander VM 75mm f/1.9 Ultron MC

The Voigtlander VM 75mm f/1.9 Ultron MC offers an excellent balance of sharpness, speed, and portability. With its 75mm focal length, it is ideal for portraiture, allowing for strong subject isolation and beautiful background separation. The f/1.9 maximum aperture provides excellent low-light performance and creates a shallow depth of field, making it suitable for both artistic and practical applications.

Optically, the lens is designed with seven elements in five groups, offering sharp performance across the frame, even wide open at f/1.9. Center sharpness is particularly strong at large apertures, while stopping down improves edge sharpness further. The lens’s multicoating (MC) helps to reduce flare and ghosting, contributing to good contrast and natural color rendition. Chromatic aberrations are well-controlled for a lens of this speed, though some minor fringing can appear in high-contrast areas when shot wide open, which is typical for fast lenses.

The 75/1.9 Ultron is constructed entirely from metal yet remains quite lightweight for such a fast telephoto lens (only 290 grams, or 10.2 ounces). The focus ring is smooth and precise, making manual focusing easy, especially when combined with the lens’s wide maximum aperture. The compact size of the lens also makes it more portable than many other telephoto options in this range.

All in all, it offers a great combination of speed, sharpness, and build quality, making it a strong competitor to more expensive options, while still retaining Voigtlander’s characteristic compactness and affordability.

Telephoto (75mm and above)

Voigtlander VM 90mm f/2.8 APO-Skopar

Designed with apochromatic (APO) correction to minimize chromatic aberrations and deliver excellent sharpness and color fidelity, the Voigtlander VM 90mm f/2.8 APO-Skopar is one of the company’s best optics on the market. The 90mm focal length is ideal for everything from portraiture to compressed landscape and detail shots.

Optically, the lens features seven elements in as many groups, with the APO design ensuring that color fringing and chromatic aberrations are extremely well controlled, even in high-contrast situations. The lens delivers outstanding sharpness at all apertures, particularly in the center of the frame, with excellent edge-to-edge clarity peaking when stopped down. The f/2.8 aperture is bright enough for most lighting conditions, offering smooth bokeh and subject-background separation, although it’s not as extreme as faster telephoto lenses.

The Voigtlander 90mm f/2.8 APO-Skopar is compact and lightweight for a telephoto lens (250 grams / 8.8 ounces), making it easy to carry and use for extended shooting sessions. Its all-metal construction ensures durability, and the focus ring is smooth and precise, allowing for accurate manual focusing. The compact form factor makes it more portable than many other 90mm lenses in the Leica M-mount system, making it an attractive option for photographers who value both optical quality and portability.

Zeiss ZM 85mm f/4 Tele-Tessar

The optical design of the Zeiss ZM 85mm f/4 Tele-Tessar consists of five elements in three groups — in tradition with the classic Tessar formula. This simple yet effective design delivers excellent sharpness and contrast across the frame, particularly when stopped down slightly from f/4. While not as fast as other 85mm lenses, the Tele-Tessar compensates with its compact form factor and consistent image quality. Chromatic aberrations are well controlled, and the lens produces minimal distortion, making it suitable for architectural and detailed shots where accuracy is essential.

The Zeiss ZM 4/85 is constructed from metal, giving it a robust and durable feel while maintaining a lightweight and compact profile for a telephoto lens. The focus ring is smooth, and the aperture ring clicks precisely, offering an excellent tactile experience typical of Zeiss lenses. The lens’s compact size and weight make it easy to handle, especially for photographers who prioritize portability.

Image quality is impressive for a lens in this class. Center sharpness is excellent at f/4, with edges that sharpen up by f/5.6. The contrast and color rendition are typical of Zeiss lenses, with punchy colors and excellent micro-contrast. However, due to the f/4 aperture, bokeh is less pronounced than in faster lenses, though it remains smooth and pleasing in portrait scenarios.

Overall, the Zeiss ZM 4/85 is ideal for photographers who value portability, sharpness, and minimal distortion over the speed of an ultra-fast telephoto. It’s a great travel-friendly option for Leica M-mount users who seek a reliable, compact telephoto lens.

Minolta M-Rokkor 90mm f/4

Released as part of the collaboration between Minolta and Leica in the 1970s and 80s, the Minolta M-Rokkor 90mm f/4 shares much of the same DNA as Leica’s lenses of the time. With a 90mm focal length, it’s primarily aimed at portrait, landscape, and telephoto work, offering a classic, compact solution for photographers who need reach without bulk.

Optically, the lens is built with four elements in four groups, which contributes to its compact design. The f/4 max aperture allows the lens to remain lightweight and portable, and the lens performs well in terms of sharpness, particularly when stopped down. However, wide open at f/4, the lens shows some softness, especially toward the edges, due to some mild spherical aberration. Chromatic aberrations are generally well-controlled, though, but contrast can be a bit lower in harsh lighting conditions — stopping down improves both contrast and sharpness.

Though it lacks the fast aperture and modern coatings of more contemporary lenses, the M-Rokkor 90/4 excels in portability and offers a great balance of classic Minolta craftsmanship and reliable optical performance. It’s a practical, affordable choice for Leica M-mount users looking for a compact telephoto option.

TTArtisan 90mm f/1.25

The TTArtisan 90mm f/1.25 is a fast telephoto lens designed to deliver an ultra-shallow depth of field and excellent low-light performance. Its large f/1.25 maximum aperture allows for remarkable subject isolation and creamy bokeh, making it particularly attractive to many portrait photographers. The 90mm focal length provides flattering “compression” and helps accentuate that lovely bokeh.

The optical design consists of 11 elements in seven groups, which include high-quality glass elements to help control aberrations. Wide open, the lens produces a soft, dreamlike rendering with some spherical aberrations, contributing to its unique character. While center sharpness is decent at f/1.25, corner softness and vignetting are quite noticeable, which may appeal to photographers seeking a more vintage or artistic look. Stopping down to f/2.8 or beyond dramatically improves sharpness across the frame and reduces vignetting, making it more suitable for general telephoto work.

Build quality is robust, with an all-metal construction that feels durable and premium. However, the lens is quite large and heavy, especially when compared to other 90mm M-mount lenses, due to its fast aperture. The focus ring is smooth but requires precise handling, as the extremely shallow depth of field at f/1.25 makes focusing challenging, especially at close distances.

This is a lens that offers a unique blend of creative possibilities, with its ultra-fast aperture and dramatic bokeh. While it may not be as optically refined as more expensive lenses, it delivers strong performance for portrait photographers looking for a lens with character and an ultra-shallow depth of field at a much lower price point.

Leica 135mm f/2.8 Elmarit-M and Leica 135mm f/4 Tele-Elmar

The Leica 135mm f/2.8 Elmarit-M is a vintage telephoto lens designed for the M-mount system, offering a fast maximum aperture of f/2.8 for excellent low-light performance and strong subject isolation. With a 135mm focal length, it’s well-suited for portraiture, sports, and distant subjects, providing substantial reach while maintaining the optical precision that Leica is known for.

The lens is built with five elements in four groups and features a “goggles” viewfinder attachment, which helps with focusing on rangefinder cameras due to the narrow field of view at 135mm. Optically, the lens delivers excellent center sharpness at f/2.8, though the corners can be softer at wide apertures. Stopping down to f/4, and especially f/5.6, improves overall sharpness across the frame considerably. Chromatic aberrations and distortion are well-controlled, but the lens is prone to some vignetting at its maximum aperture. The bokeh is smooth, making it a solid choice for portraiture where background separation is key. However, the lens is quite large and heavy, which may limit its practicality for travel or street photography.

The Leica 135mm f/4 Tele-Elmar is a more compact and lighter alternative to the Elmarit-M, designed for similar long-reach applications but with a slower maximum aperture of f/4. This lens features 4 elements in 4 groups and is known for its excellent sharpness and contrast, even wide open. Compared to the f/2.8 version, the Tele-Elmar is easier to handle and more portable, making it a popular choice for Leica users seeking a long telephoto option without the bulk.

While the slower aperture limits low-light capabilities and reduces bokeh, the 135/4 Tele-Elmar still provides beautiful image quality with controlled chromatic aberrations and minimal distortion. It offers superb sharpness across the frame from f/4, and the smaller size and weight make it more comfortable for handheld use over long periods.

Header photo by Matt Williams