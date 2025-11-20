Ulanzi Enters Audio Market With $50 A200 Mini Mic

Ulanzi is expanding into dedicated audio products with the introduction of the A200 Mini Mic. The new microphone aims to offer creators a compact, affordable solution while delivering performance typically found in higher-end models.

Compact Mic Designed for Clear, Stable Audio Capture

“The A200 Mini Mic combines studio-grade audio technology with an ultra-compact and user-friendly design, offering the same clarity and noise reduction found in the higher-tier microphones, just at a fraction of the cost,” Ulanzi says.

The company’s first breakthrough mic features a 48kHz/24-bit high-resolution sampling system and a premium audio processing chip, promising to produce clean, detailed recordings. The A200 Mini Mic supports sound pressure levels up to 120dB to minimize distortion in loud environments, and its 328-foot (100-meter) wireless range is designed to maintain a stable signal as creators move through different shooting scenarios.

Ulanzi says that an omnidirectional pickup pattern helps ensure vocal clarity, even when the speaker is off-axis or recording in challenging surroundings, while intelligent noise cancellation further helps reduce environmental noise.

High-End Processing at an Accessible Price

Ulanzi highlights the A200’s audio processing architecture as one of the product’s distinguishing features. The microphone uses a high-performance DSP chip in combination with a triple-line electret condenser design, a configuration generally found in more premium audio devices. This system supports high sensitivity, a wide dynamic range, and notable resistance to interference, helping maintain consistent, natural-sounding voice capture in both indoor and outdoor environments.

The company also notes enhanced signal stability aimed at reducing transmission dropouts in electromagnetically busy settings. This is positioned as a benefit for users working in crowded locations, public events, or performance environments where wireless interference is common.

Aimed at Mobile and On-the-Go Creators

Ulanzi positions the A200 as a versatile option for vlogging, livestreaming, interviews, and educational content. Weighing just 0.21 ounces (6 grams), the A200 Mini Mic is built with portability and simplicity in mind. It is compatible with select action cameras, smartphones, and a range of creator-focused tools, requiring minimal setup for operation. Battery life is rated at up to six hours per charge, extendable to 30 hours with the included charging case, making it suitable for extended shooting days.

Pricing and Availability

The Ulanzi A200 Mini Mic is available now. Regularly priced at $50, the A200 mics are discounted to $40 as part of Ulanzi’s Black Friday campaign through December 7. During this promotional period, the company notes that early buyers will also receive an extended two-year warranty, adding a year of coverage at no extra cost.

Image credits: Ulanzi