Triathlete Politely Asks Cameraman Not to Film Her From Behind

A triathlon runner on her way to winning a big race politely requested that a cameraman not film her from behind because she had “s*** herself.”

The shocking moment came as American Taylor Knibb was on the final leg of the triathlon event this past weekend in Dubai and about to win the $310,000 prize money.

Taylor Knibbs wins T100 triathlon title with a dominant performance while sh*thing herself. 😲 pic.twitter.com/bL97LFmaV6 — MBHTV (@_mbhtv) November 17, 2024

As Knibb was approaching the finish line of the running stage with just 2.3 kilometers to go, Knibb turned to one of the cameras on a bike and made the surprising comment.

“I just s*** myself,” says Knibb while running. “So can you not get my a**.” The cameraman agrees to her request and Knibb says, “Sorry, thank you.”

“Respect for that cameraman to obey her request,” writes one TikTok commenter.

Knibb won the triathlon, crushing her competition with a time of 3.29.17. Second place Julie Derron crossed the line two minutes behind with a time of 3.31.08. Winning in Dubai meant that Knibb won the inaugural T100 Triathlon World Championship crown after previously winning three other triathlons in San Francisco, Ibiza, and Las Vegas.

🏆🏆🏆🏆 A perfect four from four on the T100 Triathlon World Tour. Taylor Knibb is the T100 World Champion! pic.twitter.com/0i6LxwjvUV — T100 Triathlon World Tour (@t100triathlon) November 16, 2024

Triathlon events start with a two kilometer swim, then an 80 kilometer cycle, before finishing off with an 18 kilometers run. Under the heat of the Dubai sun, it’s a brutal event and unfortunately, athletes soiling themselves is an occurrence in these types of high-intensity events.

Knibb is part of the USA team that has twice won the silver medal in the mixed triathlon event at the Olympics, including at the Paris Games this past summer.

