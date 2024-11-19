A New Light Meter for the Old Leica M6

The Leica M6 is one of the company’s most popular cameras. Built from 1984 to 1998, it proved to be so desirable that two years ago, Leica reintroduced a modestly revised version at a time that no other marque is building new, professional 35mm film cameras.



For those whose pockets aren’t deep enough to buy the $6,000 New M6 or who are just devoted to their vintage examples, there is a community-wide fear of potential failure of the camera’s unserviceable, unreplaceable built-in light meter.

Leica ran out of replacement meter boards years ago, leaving cameras with failed ones usable only with a handheld or uncoupled accessory light meter, and rendering the old M6 no different than most classic Leicas.

However, the Netherlands-based business Amsterdam Camera Repairs has come up with a solution.

According to AmsterdamCameraRepairs, Alan Colley has been working on Hasselblad, Leica, Mamiya, Rolleiflex, Pentax, Bronica, Nikon, Canon, and many other brand film cameras since 1986. But since at least September, he has spearheaded an effort alongside an anonymous engineer to build new, replacement Leica M6 light meter circuit boards.

In his recent Instagram post, Bolstraat provided a basic and humorous press release in the form of an FAQ list:

What is this? It’s a replacement for the long obsolete Leica M6 light meter.

Can I give you all my money now? yes please

Where can I get one? Right now, just me. It will shortly be available to your local technician who can simply order and install one for you

How much does it cost? – loadsamoney ;-) … pricing TBC but I expect more than 500 [Euro] and less than 800 [Euro] to supply and fit.

Is it as good as the original M6 meter? I believe it’s better. It’s a direct replacement, with superior low-light performance (allegedly), and other advantages. From a tech’s perspective, it’s easier when you consider you don’t have to worry about the pigs tail ;-) and calibration is far simpler. Just a few button presses on a calibrated light source and you’re done.

Are you Elon Musk? No, I’m a bit musky, but I’m no Elon.

Can it be fitted to an M2/3/4/TTL? No

Who’s the engineer? None of your business.

Humor aside, M6 photographers are already clamoring for the part on the company’s Instagram page. It’s unclear how many actually own M6s with failed meters and how many are just elated to know that they have an option in the event of a meter failure. Either way, Alan Colley appears all too happy to provide them, closing his post with words of encouragement:

“As you can tell from this rambling, I’m both very excited and very tired,” he writes. “Good night, and Long Live the Leica M6!!”