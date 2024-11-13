Nextorage Has a New ‘Pro’ Series USB-4 Portable SSD

Japanese storage manufacturer Nextorage announced a new portable SSD that is a cut above the pocket-sized option it announced last year. Designed for more professional use, the NX-PS1PRO promises best-in-class transfer speeds.

The Nextorage NX-PS1PRO portable SSD uses the USB-4 interface to deliver a solid mix of high performance and stability along with widespread compatibility. The company says that the small drive is capable of a blisteringly fast 3,900 MB/s read speed and 3,800 MB/s write speed that can dramatically reduce transfer times for large data drops and is fast enough for filmmakers to edit high resolution and high frame rate video directly off of.

Nextorage compared the NX-PS1PRO portable SSD against both USB and Thunderbolt 3 competitor products and claims faster performance than both types, often by a significant amount (the test specifically timed copying multiple files of over 100GB each together to full drive capacity). There, Nextorage filled the 2TB capacity option from empty in about 14 minutes.

The high speed did require Nextorage to design a chassis that would be silent and fan-less but also provide enough cooling to maintain performance over long periods of heavy use. To that end, the company surrounded the PCB in two copper heat sinks together with the SSD that is connected to a black anodized aluminum heatsink which allows the drive to effectively cool itself. Nextorage says that thanks to this design, there is minimal occurrence of thermal throttling.

The NX-PS1PRO also promises to have drop resistance from a height of 4.2 feet, is shock and vibration resistant, and will continue to work for more than 10,000 cycles. The 190 gram portable storage drive measures 59mm by 128mm by 15mm and is protected by a one-year warranty.

Nextorage says that the drive is compatible with iPadOS version 17.5 and above, macOS versions 12, 13, and 14, and Windows 10 and 11.

The Nextorage NX-PS1PRO USB-4 portable SSD is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB options from various vendors around the world. In the United States, B&h offers the three options as “special order” items for $250, $350, and $600, respectively. While not easily obtainable now, it is possible that at a later date the drive will be more easily available since B&H actively stocks Nextorage’s other SSD products.

Image credits: Nextorage