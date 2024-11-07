Music Photographers Up in Arms Over ‘Rights Grab’ Contracts

Music photographers have sounded the alarm over “copyright grab” contracts that are being enforced by major artists.

Writing on Metal Talk, concert photographer Steve Ritchie reveals that he had to pull out of Marcus King gig in London at the last minute after being told he had to sign a contentious contract.

The contract dictates that the photographer must waive copyright to the photos taken at the concert and email all high-resolution copies within seven days of the gig. It even states that the photographer will “waive all so-called ‘moral rights in the Photographs”—meaning the photographer won’t even receive a credit, let alone get paid.

Metal Talk reports that the contract reads: “Marcus King is ‘free to use, re-use, publish and re-publish the Photographs, in whole or in part, individually or in conjunction with other photographs or material of any kind, in any medium now known or hereafter devised, and for any purpose whatsoever, including, without limitation, any and all commercial and non-commercial uses’.”

King is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his blues and southern rock style. However, Ritchie writes that King is far from the only artist to strong-arm music photographers into signing outrageous contracts; he also names Foo Fighters, Elle King, and Night Ranger as offenders.

“Many photographers will sign these contacts, giving away rights to their work to add a photo to their portfolio,” writes Ritchie. “While photographers sign these, there is no reason for artist management not to issue them.”

Ritchie says he was planning to attend the Marcus King show at the Eventim Apollo in West London on Wednesday, November 5 for Metal Talk but pulled out after he was told he was required to sign the problematic contract. The photographer says that it is the “latest in an increasing line of artists who have issued photography copyright grab contracts when covering shows.”

Music Photographers Aren’t the Only Ones

Photographers have faced this type of issue before. In 2021, Sonoma Raceway in California came under fire for presenting shooters with a similar rights grab contract which dictated that they “share all non-watermarked photos shot at an event to the raceway within 48-72 hours or risk not getting access as a photographer in the future.”

The raceway added it could use their photos for “any advertising purposes without photo credit.”

