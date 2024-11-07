Magnum Photo Agency Charts America’s Turbulent History

A landmark book charting key moments in the U.S. as seen through the lenses of the world’s most famous photographers has been released.

Magnum America takes viewers through the country’s sometimes stormy history starting in the 1940s and then going decade-by-decade presenting a powerful visual timeline of the early 20th century until the modern era.

The book spotlights individual photographs that capture moments of each decade; highlight long-form, story-led, individual photographer portfolios that examine issues, peoples, and events as portrayed by single Magnum photographers.

Magnum is the “world’s most prestiguous” picture agency which started in 1947 when a “group of photojournalists who survived some of the most ferocious aspects of World War II met together in New York City to plan a photo agency of their own.” The founding members include Robert Capa and Henri Cartier-Bresson.

The agency plumbed through its vast archive to answer questions like: “What is ‘America’? What does it look like? Where can it be found? What does “America” mean, and for whom?”

Edited by Magnum photographer Peter van Agtmael and Professor Laura Wexler, the book features more than 600 images from photographers that include Bruce Davidson, Wayne Miller, Eve Arnold, Martin Parr, Alessandra Sanguinetti, Bieke Depoorter, Paul Fusco, Susan Meiselas, Sabiha Çimen, and Leonard Freed, among many others, complemented by commentary from leading scholars writing to unpack the myth and mystery of The United States of America.

The book contains a photo taken by founding Magnum member Robert Capa who was only one of a few photographers allowed to cross the English Channel on June 6, 1944, with allied forces during the D-day landings. His famous quote was: “If your pictures aren’t good enough, you’re not close enough.”

Another iconic Magnum photographer, Elliott Erwitt, is well-known for his quirky dog photos but has taken some serious and dark photos such as a grieving Jackie Kennedy at JFK’s funeral. Another of his photos, Wilmington, North Carolina, 1950, fits in the latter category as he captures separate drinking fountains marked “White” and “Colored.” The photo taken 14 years before the Civil Rights Act symbolizes postwar U.S. segregation in the southern states.

Magnum America is published by Thames & Hudson ($150).