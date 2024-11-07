Magnum Photo Agency Charts America’s Turbulent History

Matt Growcoot
A black and white photo showing segregated drinking fountains labeled "White" and "Colored." A person leans over the "Colored" fountain on the right, highlighting racial segregation.
Wilmington, North Carolina, 1950. © Elliott Erwitt / Magnum Photos

A landmark book charting key moments in the U.S. as seen through the lenses of the world’s most famous photographers has been released.

Magnum America takes viewers through the country’s sometimes stormy history starting in the 1940s and then going decade-by-decade presenting a powerful visual timeline of the early 20th century until the modern era.

The book spotlights individual photographs that capture moments of each decade; highlight long-form, story-led, individual photographer portfolios that examine issues, peoples, and events as portrayed by single Magnum photographers.

A large crowd wearing red hats and holding signs gathers near an airplane with "United States of America" written on it. A forested hill is visible in the background. People are taking photos with their phones.
Donald Trump speaking at a rally. Montoursville, Pennsylvania, May 20, 2019. © Peter van Agtmael / Magnum Photos
A blurred black-and-white photo shows a soldier wading through water, surrounded by debris and the silhouette of landing crafts in the background. The scene conveys movement and urgency, possibly set during a historic amphibious assault.
American troops landing on Omaha Beach, D-Day. Normandy, France, June 6, 1944. © International Center of Photography / Magnum Photos / Robert Capa.

Magnum is the “world’s most prestiguous” picture agency which started in 1947 when a “group of photojournalists who survived some of the most ferocious aspects of World War II met together in New York City to plan a photo agency of their own.” The founding members include Robert Capa and Henri Cartier-Bresson.

The agency plumbed through its vast archive to answer questions like: “What is ‘America’? What does it look like? Where can it be found? What does “America” mean, and for whom?”

A vintage 1960s street scene with classic cars at an intersection. Signs for Coca-Cola, Silver's Drive In, and various street directions are visible. An Oldsmobile dealership and Goodyear tire sign are seen in the background.
The corner of Sepulveda and Washington Boulevards, 1960. © Dennis Stock / Magnum Photos
A woman tends to a baby on a rooftop while smoke rises from the New York City skyline in the background. The scene captures a juxtaposition of nurturing care and a monumental event.
Brooklyn, New York, September 11, 2001. © Alex Webb / Magnum Photos

Edited by Magnum photographer Peter van Agtmael and Professor Laura Wexler, the book features more than 600 images from photographers that include Bruce Davidson, Wayne Miller, Eve Arnold, Martin Parr, Alessandra Sanguinetti, Bieke Depoorter, Paul Fusco, Susan Meiselas, Sabiha Çimen, and Leonard Freed, among many others, complemented by commentary from leading scholars writing to unpack the myth and mystery of The United States of America.

A diverse group of protesters in an urban setting, holding signs advocating for racial justice. The focus is on a person with tattoos and a red bandana, gesturing towards the camera. The crowd shows unity and determination.
Protesters march down Flatbush Ave. in response to the police killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in Minneapolis. Brooklyn, New York, June 14, 2020. © Bruce Gilden / Magnum Photos
A black-and-white photo of a woman with short blonde hair sitting on a decorative chair. She is draped in a fabric, looking back at the camera. A photographer's arm reaches into the frame, adjusting her hair or pose. The background is plain.
U.S. actress Marilyn Monroe, studio sessions. Los Angeles, California, 1960. © Eve Arnold / Magnum Photos

The book contains a photo taken by founding Magnum member Robert Capa who was only one of a few photographers allowed to cross the English Channel on June 6, 1944, with allied forces during the D-day landings. His famous quote was: “If your pictures aren’t good enough, you’re not close enough.”

A couple sits on the hood of a car, affectionately embracing, with two onlookers nearby. The skyline of downtown Manhattan, including the Twin Towers, looms in the background under a pink sky. A soda bottle rests on the car's hood.
Downtown Manhattan seen from “lovers’ lane.” Jersey City, New Jersey, 1983. © Thomas Hoepker / Magnum Photos

Another iconic Magnum photographer, Elliott Erwitt, is well-known for his quirky dog photos but has taken some serious and dark photos such as a grieving Jackie Kennedy at JFK’s funeral. Another of his photos, Wilmington, North Carolina, 1950, fits in the latter category as he captures separate drinking fountains marked “White” and “Colored.” The photo taken 14 years before the Civil Rights Act symbolizes postwar U.S. segregation in the southern states.

Magnum America is published by Thames & Hudson ($150).

,
,
