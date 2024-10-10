Photographer Builds Stylish Open-Source Full-Frame DIY Camera

PetaPixel has covered many do-it-yourself (DIY) camera projects, but none quite like engineer and photographer Wenting Zhang’s open-source Sitina S1 full-frame mirrorless camera.

Zhang, who has been documenting the project on his YouTube channel, started the project way back in 2017. During that time, the camera changed significantly in its design, but the project’s mission remained the same: to build a full-frame camera that other photographers could build upon.

In an interview with DPReview, Zhang explains that he initially thought the project would take a year or so. However, “engineers are usually bad at estimating how long things will take,” he says. The idea of building a camera for himself started in middle school when Zhang said he couldn’t afford a real camera. The initial attempts didn’t work out, and he eventually saved up enough to get a Nikon D90. However, he tells DPReview that he still had aspirations to build a camera.

Now in 2024, the project is still underway, although Zhang has come very far. His full-frame Sitina S1 is built around a 10.8-megapixel Kodak CCD sensor — which was selected because it’s easy for a hobbyist to purchase — and enables Zhang to use an electronic shutter for his camera. After all, building a mechanical shutter is very complicated. The 3D-printed Sitina S1 camera body sports a short flange distance, allowing the camera to use E-mount lenses.

Zhang admits that his latest prototype still has issues, and he’s a year or two away from the camera being “usable and useful.” However, he hopes he’ll be able to iron out the kinks and sell the Sitina in a kit that DIY photographers could build for themselves. “Not for profit,” he tells DPReview, “but so people can play with it, and my effort on this project won’t go to waste.”

Concerning the effort, while Zhang acknowledges that his camera in its current state has some issues and requires more development, it’s worth zeroing in on what an incredible achievement it is to have built an operational open-source full-frame camera. Major camera manufacturers spend years creating new cameras, utilizing hundreds of employees, and spending vast sums of money. With his friends’ help, Zhang has made a working digital camera; it’s truly remarkable. Plus, the Sitina S1 is a beautiful camera, which doesn’t hurt.

Image credits: Images by Wenting Zhang