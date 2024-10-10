Intel’s First AI PC Core Ultra Desktop Processors Use Way Less Power

Jeremy Gray

A silver Intel Core Ultra processor chip is displayed against a blue and black gradient background. The "intel CORE ULTRA" branding is prominently visible on the surface of the chip.

Intel announced its new Intel Core Ultra 200S series processor family that promises to improve efficiency and power while ushering in a new generation of AI-powered desktop PCs.

Headlined by the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285K, the new processor generation comprises five unlocked desktop processors equipped with up to eight next-gen performance cores (P-cores), the fastest cores available for desktop PCs, and up to 16 next-generation efficient cores (E-cores). These hardware advancements promise up to 14% more performance in multi-threaded workflows than the previous generation.

“The new Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors deliver on our goals to significantly cut power usage while retaining outstanding gaming performance and delivering leadership compute. The result is a cooler and quieter user experience elevated by new AI gaming and creation capabilities enabled by the NPU, and leadership media performance that leverages our growing graphics portfolio,” explains Robert Hallock, vice president and general manager of AI and Technical Marketing, Intel’s Client Computing Group.

A close-up of an Intel Core Ultra processor on a blue background, illuminated by a spotlight. The processor has a metallic finish, featuring the Intel logo and the text "Core Ultra.

These improvements, including a 6% bump in single-threaded performance, come with an up to 58% reduction in power consumption during typical everyday use and up to 165W less power demand during gaming, an incredibly intensive PC use case.

Promotional image for Intel Core Ultra 200S Series. Text highlights features: up to 58% lower package power, over 15% multithread performance, and 36 platform TOPS. Visual elements include digital effects and a chip illustration.

With the growing number of applications that leverage artificial intelligence, the Intel Core Ultra 200S series delivers up to 50% faster performance thanks to more powerful CPU, GPU, and neutral processing units (NPU). The new NPU can offload AI tasks from the CPU and GPU, freeing them up for other tasks while reducing overall power demands across the system.

Promotional graphic for Intel's 800 Series Chipset, highlighting features like 48 PCIe lanes, 20 PCIe 5.0 lanes, up to 24 PCIe 4.0, 14 USB 2.0, 10 USB 3.2, and 8 SATA 3.0 ports. The layout includes a central chipset image.

Getting more into the weeds, the Intel Core Ultra 200S series supports up to 24 PCIe 4.0 lanes, up to eight SATA 3.0 ports, and up to 10 USB 3.2 ports. All Intel Core Ultra 200S processors come equipped with 20 CPU PCIe 5.0 lanes, four CPU PCIe 4.0 lanes, support for a pair of integrated Thunderbolt 4 ports, WiFi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. Further, the processors support new XMP and CUDIMM DDR5 memory up to 48GB per DIMM for up to 192GB of total memory.

Promotional graphic for Intel Core Ultra 200S series, detailing launch SKUs and pricing. Includes specifications for Ultra 9 265, Ultra 7 265, and Ultra 5 245 models with prices ranging from $294 to $589 USD.

The Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors will be available at retailers and via OEM partners starting October 24, 2024. Prices range from $294 to $589.

Image credits: Intel

, ,
, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Intel 13th Gen Mobile Processor Intel’s 13th Gen Laptop Processors Have ‘World’s Fastest’ Performance
Intel’s New 12th-Gen Alder Lake CPUs Promise 36% Faster Photo Editing
Intel Core Ultra Intel’s Core Ultra Chips Bring AI and Better Power Efficiency to PC Laptops
Intel’s 13th Gen Processors Are Made for Gamers, But Will Benefit Creators
Discussion