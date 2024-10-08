Whimsical Tadpole Swarm Wins Prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 Contest

Jeremy Gray
Underwater scene with a large group of tadpoles swimming among tall, thin aquatic plants and green algae. Sunlight filters through the water, creating a shimmering effect.
‘The Swarm of Life’ by Shane Gross (Canada) — Winner, Wetlands: The Bigger Picture. | Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Photographer Shane Gross is the “Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024,” besting a record-breaking 59,227 other entries from photographers in 117 countries and territories.

The Canadian conservation photographer took top honors in this year’s competition, the 60th year of the Natural History Museum’s prestigious wildlife photo contest, for his breathtaking underwater photo, The Swarm of Life. The award-winning image shows the magical water world of western toad tadpoles as they swim through the frame.

Gross captured the image while snorkeling through the lily pads in Cedar Lake on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Gross carefully swam for hours in the area, ensuring not to disturb the layers of silt and algae along the lake bottom.

The western toad is a near-threatened species due to habitat destruction and natural predators. The tadpoles transform into toads four to 12 weeks after hatching, but about 99% never make it to adulthood.

“The jury was captivated by the mix of light, energy and connectivity between the environment and the tadpoles. We were equally excited by the addition of a new species to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year archive,” remarks Kathy Moran, Chair of the Jury and Editor. “Over the last few years, the competition has highlighted environments and species that are often overlooked yet provoke the same wonder and delight when shared as the more typically photographed wildlife and wild places.”

Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024

German youth Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas won Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 for his macro photo, Life Under Dead Wood. The image shows the fruiting bodies of slime mold and a tiny springtail.

A close-up of a small, pink, fuzzy insect with antennae walking on a brown surface. It faces a round, black and white speckled sphere balanced on the surface. The background is blurred.
‘Life Under Dead Wood’ by Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas (Germany) — Winner, 15-17 Years. | Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Tinker-Tsavalas had to work quickly after rolling over a log, as springtails are very fast, super small, and can jump many times their body length in a split second. The photographer combined 36 different images to create this focus-stacked final shot.

“A photographer attempting to capture this moment not only brings great skill, but incredible attention to detail, patience, and perseverance. To see a macro image of two species photographed on the forest floor, with such skill, is exceptional,” Moran explains.

Impact Awards

Alongside Gross and Tinker-Tsavalas, the jury also named two photographers as Impact Award winners to celebrate the contest’s 60th anniversary.

A bilby with large ears and a pointed snout stands on reddish desert soil, partially illuminated. It is surrounded by dry grasses and small green shrubs, with a dark background.
‘Hope for the Ninu’ by Jannico Kelk (Australia) — Winner, Impact Award. | Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The Adult Impact Award has gone to Australian photographer Jannico Kelk for Hope for the Ninu, while Polish photographer Liwia Pawłowska is the Young Impact Award winner.

Kelk’s image shows the greater bilby, a small marsupial commonly called the “ninu.” This creature was nearly extinct because of the introduction of foxes and cats in its native home. However, the species has some protection thanks to special reserves.

A person's hands are holding a small bird while writing on a form with a pink pen. A small feather is visible on the person's finger. The form appears to have columns with handwritten data.
‘Recording by Hand’ by Liwia Pawłowska (Poland) — Winner, Young Impact Award. | Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Pawłowska’s winning shot, Recording by Hand, shows a scientist holding a common whitethroat while recording data as part of a wildlife survey. Scientists use bird ringing, which includes recording a bird’s size, sex, condition, and age, to help monitor populations and track migration.

Category Winners

Beyond the four photographers above, winners were selected across 18 categories. Gross won the “Wetlands: The Bigger Picture” category, while Tinker-Tsavalas earned the crown in the “15-17” category. The remaining 16 category winners are featured below.

A small bird perches on a metal fence next to a rusty chain and padlock on a weathered gate. The background is a warm, blurred yellow, highlighting the bird's delicate appearance.
‘Free As a Bird’ by Alberto Román Gómez (Spain) — Winner, 10 Years and Under. | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A hawk perches on a tree branch, focused intently on its prey, a small mammal. The scene is set in a dimly lit forest, with the hawk's feathers and the prey's details visible.
‘An Evening Meal’ by Parham Pourahmad (United States) — Winner, 11-14 Years. | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A lynx stretches on a snowy mountain peak, overlooking a vast, undulating landscape of snow-covered hills under a clear blue sky.
‘Frontier of the Lynx’ by Igor Metelskiy (Russia) — Winner, Animals in their Environment. | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Three lynxes with thick fur rest closely together in a snowy landscape surrounded by bare branches, gazing intently at the viewer.
‘On Watch’ by John E. Marriott (Canada) — Winner, Animal Portraits. | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A hawk is soaring in the sky with its wings spread wide, while a butterfly flies above it against a clear blue background.
‘Practice Makes Perfect’ by Jack Zhi (United States) — Winner, Behavior: Birds | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A baby monkey sleeps peacefully, cradled in the arms of its mother. The infant is nestled against the mother's chest, surrounded by her fur, creating a warm and secure embrace.
‘A Tranquil Moment’ by Hikkaduwa Liyange Prasantha Vinod (Sri Lanka) — Winner, Behavior: Mammals. | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
An anaconda and a caiman partially submerged in murky water. The anaconda is coiled around the caiman, with both reptiles' heads visible above water. The scene is set in a natural, swamp-like environment.
‘Wetland Wrestle’ by Karine Aigner (United States) — Winner, Behavior: Amphibians and Reptiles. | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A close-up of a vibrant blue beetle being swarmed by red ants. The beetle's iridescent shell contrasts with the brownish background, as a prominent ant grips its leg, highlighting a struggle for survival.
‘The Demolition Squad’. by Ingo Arndt (Germany) — Winner, Behavior: Invertebrates. | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A crow is silhouetted against a misty, textured background, perched on a tree branch with sparse leaves. The scene has an ethereal, ghostly quality, with diffused light filtering through the branches.
‘The Artful Crow’ by Jiří Hřebíček (Czech Republic) — Winner, Natural Artistry. | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A collection of various small pieces of plastic debris arranged on a black background. To the left, there is a brown bird lying still, suggesting the impact of plastic pollution on wildlife.
‘A Diet of Deadly Plastic’ by Justin Gilligan (Australia) — Winner, Oceans: The Bigger Picture. | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A tree with twisting branches covered in moss and lichen stands against a backdrop of reddish-brown and green foliage, creating a woodland scene filled with autumn colors and textures.
‘Old Man of the Glen’ by Fortunato Gatto (Italy) — Winner, Plants and Fungi. | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A seal swims underwater, gazing towards the camera. The surface of the water is visible above, with a cloudy sky beyond. The image captures a serene and somewhat mysterious underwater scene.
‘Under the Waterline’ by Matthew Smith (UK/Australia) — Winner, Underwater. | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A tiger rests on a grassy hillside overlooking a valley. The landscape features mist-covered mountains, scattered houses, and patches of farmland under a cloudy sky. The scene exudes a tranquil, natural beauty.
‘Tiger in Town’ by Robin Darius Conz (Germany) — Winner, Urban Wildlife. | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A person in protective clothing and mask examines a large ivory tusk with a brush on a wooden surface. Fur coats and patterned fabrics hang in the background.
‘Dusting for New Evidence’ by Britta Jaschinski (Germany/UK) — Winner, Photojournalism. | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A lone fish swims in the clear, reddish-brown water of a flooded forest, surrounded by lush green trees. Sunlight filters through the leaves, casting dappled shadows on the water's surface.
‘Dolphins of the Forest’ by Thomas Peschak (Germany/South Africa) — Winner, Photojournalist Story Award. | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Close-up of underwater kelp with vibrant yellow stems and bulbs. Clusters of small, purple, bead-like structures are attached to the stem, set against a black background.
‘The Serengeti of the Sea’ by Sage Ono (United States) — Winner, Rising Star Portfolio Award. | Wildlife Photographer of the Year

All winning photographs will be shown in a long-term exhibit at the Natural History Museum in London. The exhibition begins on October 11, 2024, and runs through June 29, 2025. Guests can also take a new guided tour, where they will learn more information about how the amazing winning images were captured. Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London.

Image credits: All photographs provided courtesy of Wildlife Photographer of the Year. Photographers are credited in the individual image captions.

