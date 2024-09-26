Xiaomi’s Three New Smartphones All Feature Leica Summilux Lenses

Smartphone maker Xiaomi and legendary camera brand Leica teamed up yet again on the co-engineered Xiaomi 14T series smartphones. The two models, the 14T and 14T Pro, sport a triple camera system developed in collaboration with Leica. There’s also a third phone, a Leica-powered flip phone, the Xiaomi Mix Flip.

Xiaomi 14T Series: 14T Pro Gets New Triple Camera System

Starting with the Xiaomi 14T Pro, the higher-end of the two 14T series phones, it has a “versatile triple camera system” with five different focal lengths from 15mm to 120mm. The main and telephoto cameras have 50-megapixel sensors, while the ultra wide-angle module has 12 megapixels. While all three cameras feature Leica Summilux lenses, the main camera promises a high-speed f/1.6 aperture. Compared to its predecessor, this main sensor gathers 32 percent more light, which should improve image quality in low-light scenarios.

“The five focal lengths provide maximum flexibility in response to a variety of photographic challenges — from portraiture to panoramic shots,” says Leica. “This makes the Xiaomi 14T Pro the ideal tool for discerning users who refuse to compromise on picture quality.”

The Xiaomi 14T, on the other hand, is designed for those seeking an affordable device that still delivers good photo features. The 14T has a 50-megapixel main camera (IMX906 sensor), and its telephoto camera, while not quite as far-reaching as the 14T Pro’s, still offers 100mm equivalent shooting.

Both 14T phones also promise advanced video features and performance, including 4K HDR recording with cinematic blur and focus-racking effects.

Each device is nearly the same size, sporting identical 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED displays with 1.5K resolution (2,712 by 1,220 pixels) and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. The display also covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and delivers a peak maximum brightness of 4,000 nits, among the brightest displays on the market.

Beyond the camera features, the two devices differ slightly in terms of performance. The Xiaomi 14T Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor that delivers 37% faster CPU performance and 44% better GPU performance than its predecessor.

On the other hand, the 14T relies on a Dimensity 8300 processor. While not as fast as the 9300+, this is still 20% and 60% more performant than its predecessor concerning CPU and GPU performance, respectively.

Both smartphones have a 5,000 mAh battery, and the 14T Pro has fast-charge support (from zero to full in 19 minutes) and wireless charging (up to 50 watts).

Xiaomi Mix Flip: First Leica Summilux Lens in a Smartphone

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is the company’s first vertical foldable device co-engineered with Leica. It has a Leica Summilux lens and a Light Fusion 800 image sensor. The main camera also has the world’s first Leica 47mm floating telephoto lens on a flip phone.

“This innovative telephoto lens moves a group of lens elements within the camera to enable a focus range from nine centimeters (3.5 inches) to infinity, making it ideal for breathtaking close-ups as well as longshots,” Leica promises. The second camera is a 50-megapixel telephoto module with two times zooming capabilities.

The foldable format enables mobile photographers to record photo and video, even when the phone is cosed, thanks to an outer display and a pair of Leica lenses. Like with other foldable smartphones, the Mix Flip can also be used in a “hover mode,” which turns the phone into a makeshift tripod by partially opening the device.

Pricing and Availability

Leica did not provide pricing information but said the new devices would be available in Europe. This article will be updated with detailed availability and cost information when it is available.

Image credits: Leica