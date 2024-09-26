Moment’s Smartphone SuperCage Has Integrated Power, Mic / Headphone Jacks, and More

Moment announced a new all-in-one smartphone camera cage called the SuperCage. It features an integrated power-delivery-capable USB-C hub, microphone jack, headphone jack, SD card reader, extra ports, and the ability to add onto the cage to make filming on iPhone feel more like using a “real” camera.

The SuperCage goes beyond what most companies attempt when it comes to caging a smartphone because it features a built-in battery. Moment designed it to hold the smartphone in the middle of the ovular gate and a USB-C connection is provided via a “high-transfer ribbon cable” that enables both power and data transfer. The dedicated PD100W port with 100W pass-through power can charge a phone and power accessories. The cage itself doesn’t have a battery, so an external power source is required.

Moment also built-in a UHS-II SD card reader which, while a nice option, isn’t going to provide enough speed to allow for ProRes Log capture on the iPhone 15 or 16 series phones. It is, however, a way to easily transfer files that are already recorded to a computer. To support the required external recording the iPhone calls for when shooting high frame rate ProRes Log, an SSD can be connected through the USB-C 3.2 port that provides 10 Gb/s transfer speeds.

It should be noted that Moment does seem to infer that an SD card can be used in lieu of an SSD to record footage since some SD cards promise up to 300 MB/s write speeds. That should be fast enough to support ProRes Log capture, but the reality is that it is not. No SD card can sustain that write performance, so PetaPixel does not recommend SD cards be used at all for direct recording. A full breakdown of why can be read in prior coverage but in short, those cards are only V90 which means they only promise to sustain 90 MB/s write speeds — that is not fast enough.

Moment also built-in an HDMI 2.0 full-size port which allows for external video monitoring, a 3.5mm input and output for microphones and headphones, and extra USB-C 3.2 ports that can be used to power additional equipment like lights or microphones that require power.

The phone, presumably an iPhone given that it is the best smartphone for video and it’s not close, attaches to the center of the cage via an aluminum clamp equipped with contoured rubber pads that secures it in place. The entire cage uses an open rail system, which has NATO compatibility on the sides and top as well as Arca connectivity on the base, allowing the accessories most photographers already own to be used with the iPhone — no proprietary systems necessary.

There are two versions of the cage: the SuperCage and the BaseCage. The SuperCage is an all-in-one solution with an expandable power-integrated USB-C hub and open NATO rails. The BaseCage is a simple lightweight cage without integrated power capability and ports.

The Moment SuperCage and BaseCage are launching on Kickstarter where they are currently discounted from the eventual retail prices of $199 and $129. Moment intends to ship units to backers by December 2024.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

