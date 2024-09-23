Bruce Gilden Says He’ll Be Broke in a Year

Street photographer Bruce Gilden, known for his distinct style and technique, says he’ll run out of money in a year, leading some to question the financial viability of a professional photography career.

As seen by Digital Camera World, the new interview is part of United Kingdom photo retailer Wex Photo Video’s In Conversation video series. In the chat, Gilden discusses his legendary street photography career, including his work for Magnum Photos.

“I’m Bruce Gilden, and I’m basically what would be considered a street photographer,” says the blunt photographer. “Though, nowadays everybody thinks they’re a street photographer and I have a little information for you, you’re not.”

Decades after earning critical acclaim for his photography, Gilden still remembers his first photo of a squirrel in a tree. When he publishes a retrospective book, he says this first photo will adorn its cover.

“I like technique, but it can’t override the creativity. That’s more important to me,” Gilden explains. The photographer is best known for his in-your-face portraits, and Gilden recounts a quote from Magnum founder Robert Capa: “If your pictures aren’t good enough, you’re not close enough.”

Getting close has never been a problem for Gilden. “It’s been my mantra ever since,” Gilden says of Capa’s impactful words.

What is a problem for Gilden now is money.

“I don’t photograph as much as I used to, and I find that I’m upset about that,” Gilden says. “It’s not because of me, it’s because I need money to travel. I have all these things I want to do, but I don’t have the funds to do it. I funded a lot of my projects the last five years. I’ll be broke in a year.”

It’s easy to imagine that someone with as much name recognition as Bruce Gilden is not hurting financially, but according to the photographer, that’s not the case.

“When he talks about being broke, it’s a wake-up call for those thinking a living can be easily made,” says one viewer on YouTube.

Making money is challenging for many photographers and is a constant battle. This is especially true for people who aren’t doing large commercial projects.

“Even if I don’t have a good day, I have fun,” Gilden says, clearly still loving photography, even as he approaches 80 years old. “My type of photography, the way I do it, is very physical. I can’t bend like I used to, I’m not as fast as I used to [be], but I can still do it. I have to take good pictures. Once I can’t, I will quit. I still can.”

Image credits: Featured photo from Wex Photo Video’s interview with Bruce Gilden