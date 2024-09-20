This Landscape Photo Competition Values ‘Realism and Authenticity’

A landscape photography competition that prioritizes the “integrity of the subject” and eschews deceptive digital editing techniques and artificial intelligence has announced its winners.

The Natural Landscape Photography Awards is in its fourth year and it was set up by four landscape photographers — Tim Parkin, Matt Payne, Alex Nail, and Rajesh Jyothiswaran — to “promote the best landscape and nature photography by digital and film photographers who value realism and authenticity in their work.”

The competition established its rules which are designed to stamp out images that are misrepresentative of reality. For example, compositing different images together; removing elements from a photo; distorting objects in the photo; multiple exposures, are all banned from the competition. The organizers check the RAW files of the finalist for compliance.

To see all the photos and for more information head to the Natural Landscape Photography Awards website.