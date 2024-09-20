This Landscape Photo Competition Values ‘Realism and Authenticity’

A landscape photography competition that prioritizes the “integrity of the subject” and eschews deceptive digital editing techniques and artificial intelligence has announced its winners.

The Natural Landscape Photography Awards is in its fourth year and it was set up by four landscape photographers — Tim Parkin, Matt Payne, Alex Nail, and Rajesh Jyothiswaran — to “promote the best landscape and nature photography by digital and film photographers who value realism and authenticity in their work.”

The competition established its rules which are designed to stamp out images that are misrepresentative of reality. For example, compositing different images together; removing elements from a photo; distorting objects in the photo; multiple exposures, are all banned from the competition. The organizers check the RAW files of the finalist for compliance.

A forest of tall, leafless trees with thin trunks standing close together. The background is shrouded in a soft, white mist, giving an ethereal and serene atmosphere. The tree bark is textured, and the intertwining branches create an intricate pattern.
Andrew Mielzynski. Winner of Photographer of the Year. “During the pandemic, I went out for a walk with my camera in a local park in Toronto, Canada during a fierce winter storm. I ran across this scene which seemed very chaotic with many interwoven trees. I loved how the snow, driven by the high winds, got embedded in the bark of the tree trunks. I took a few frames, trying to simplify the scene in front of me and settled on this one, loving the tones, the depth and the minimalism.”
A vibrant underwater scene shows multicolored rocks and pebbles at the bottom of a clear, shallow stream. The sunlight shining through the water creates shimmering, wavy patterns on the stones.
Andrew Mielzynski. Winner of Photographer of the Year. “Waterton Lakes National Park in Alberta, Canada, is well known for its natural beauty. Light dances on the water surface of a small stream, covering brightly colored stones. The vibrant stones, the light, and the lovely flow of the stream all combine to make this image unique.”
A breathtaking mountain landscape featuring snow-capped peaks under a clear sky at dusk. A river with a silky water effect flows over rocks in the foreground, while low clouds linger in a valley beneath the majestic mountains in the background.
Runner-up Photographer of the Year. | Tobias Richter
A large, ancient tree with a massive, moss-covered trunk arches over the ground in a dense, misty forest. Sunlight breaks through the canopy, casting rays and creating a serene atmosphere. Lush green foliage and undergrowth surround the scene.
Third place in Photographer of the Year. | Sho Hoshino
A vast desert landscape at sunset, with rugged mountains partially covered in snow. The sun casts a warm, golden light on the mountain ridges and valleys below, while patches of shadowed areas and a reflective body of water contrast with the illuminated peaks.
Fourth place in Photographer of the Year. | David Kingham
A close-up image of dark brown and yellow seaweed on a rocky surface. In the lower left quadrant, there's a single white sea urchin nestled among the seaweed. The lighting creates a dramatic contrast between the seaweed and the rock.
Winner of Project of the Year. | David Southern
A panoramic nighttime view of an erupting volcano with lava and smoke on the right. Another, dormant volcano stands on the left. City lights speckle the landscape below, and the sky transitions from twilight on the horizon to starry night above.
Runner up in Project of the Year. | Thomas Spinner
A serene, dark blue forest scene is reflected in a tranquil body of water. Trees reach high above, their silhouettes mirrored below in the water. Gentle raindrops create ripples on the water's surface, adding texture and movement to the peaceful atmosphere.
Winner of Photograph of the Year. | John Hardiman
Rough ocean waves crash under a stormy sky, with mist creating a faint rainbow in the foreground. Snow-capped mountains stand majestically in the background, partially shrouded in clouds. The scene exudes a sense of dramatic natural beauty and power.
Runner-up in the Grand Scenic category. | Ciaran Willmore
A silhouette of a lone tree stands on a grassy shore with a large hill in the background. Above, the night sky is illuminated with vibrant waves of green, pink, and purple from the Northern Lights, reflecting off the calm water below.
Highly commended in the Grand Scenic category. | Niall McLaughlin
A narrow canyon features tall, reddish-brown rock walls and a winding riverbed. Sunlight illuminates a solitary white tree in the center, creating a dramatic contrast with the shadowed surroundings.
Winner of the Intimate Landscape category. | Brent Clark
Massive wildfire rages in a forest, with towering flames and thick smoke. The intense fire is reflected in a water body in the foreground, where scattered reeds and plants are visible amidst the chaotic scene.
Third place in the Intimate Landscape category. | Peter Meyer
A rugged mountain peak covered in snow and bathed in a warm, pinkish-orange light, stands prominently under a clear sky. The moon is visible in the background. Surrounding the peak are snow-covered ridges and valleys, casting long shadows on the snowy landscape.
Aerial winner. | William Patino
A solitary tree stands in a foggy field with ethereal light rays streaming through the mist from the sky. The black-and-white photo creates a serene and mystical atmosphere, highlighting the tree's outline against the bright background.
Third place in the black and white category. | Joy Kachina
A serene winter scene depicts a snowy landscape with a railway bridge crossing over a river, surrounded by snow-covered trees. Snowflakes gently fall from the sky, adding to the tranquil atmosphere. A mountainous backdrop completes the picturesque view.
Third place in the Nightscape category. | Takeshi Kameyama
A vivid, close-up view of flowing lava, glowing bright orange as it emerges from a volcanic fissure. The molten rock contrasts against the dark, ashy surroundings, creating a dramatic scene of intense heat and geological activity.
Third place in the Abstract or Details category. | Thomas Spinner

To see all the photos and for more information head to the Natural Landscape Photography Awards website.

