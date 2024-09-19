Photo Competition Celebrating Nature in Australia Reveals its Winners

Left: Aerial view of large marine animal creating a spiral of bubbles in deep blue water. Right: Four seals with heads above water, surrounded by lush, dense green forest. © Scott Portelli © Richard Robinson.

The winners of the 2024 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year competition have been announced with an image taken from a drone of two humpback whales cooperating to hunt a school of fish taking home the $6,800 (10,000 AUD) prize.

The competition is produced by the South Australian Museum and aims to showcase the best wildlife and landscape photographs taken across Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, and New Guinea bioregions.

Overall Winner

An aerial view of a dark ocean with two whales creating a bubble net, forming circular patterns on the water's surface. The image captures the intricate white and light blue trails of the bubbles. The photographer's name, Scott Portelli, is credited in the corner.
‘Bubble-net’ by Scott Portelli. ‘Captured during a sailing expedition to Antarctica last year, bubble-net feeding is a cooperative hunting strategy used by humpback whales. As the whales surround a school of small fish, they make a team effort to disorient and corral the fish into a ‘net’ of bubbles. One whale will sound a call, at which point they’ll all swim up, with opened mouths, to feed on the trapped fish.’

Animals in Nature

A solitary emperor penguin stands with its head bowed against a backdrop of swirling snow and fog. The image captures the serene and contemplative nature of the penguin in its wintry environment. © Wayne Sorensen.
‘Emperor’s Rule’ by Wayne Sorensen. Category winner. ‘A lone emperor penguin on the fast ice in Antarctica’s far southern reaches of the Ross Sea. ‘We encountered this magnificent bird as it emerged from the water, pausing to preen its feathers. The conditions were extreme, with snow swirling around in 50-knot winds and -20°C temperature.’
A bird with outstretched wings flies among towering palm trees at night. The palm fronds are illuminated, creating a contrast with the dark sky in the background. The photo is taken by Justin Gilligan.
‘Dawn Departure’ by Justin Gilligan. Category runner-up. A flesh-footed shearwater soars through endemic kentia palms on Lord Howe Island, New South Wales, at sunrise on its way to forage at sea for its fledgling. A weak flash was placed facing the rear of the departing bird, and images were only created once the bird had departed clear of the palms.

Aerial

Aerial view of a humpback whale breaching the surface of the dark ocean at night, creating a large splash. The whale's body is partially out of the water, showcasing its distinct white pectoral fins and the patterns on its body. © Tim Burgess.
‘Angel Wings’ by Tim Burgess. Category winner. ‘Every year, humpback whales migrate south in shallow waters along the east coast of Australia, a spectacle that never ceases to amaze me. While watching this juvenile humpback joyfully breaching from a distance, it created the most incredible unearthly shape of angel wings as it crashed back into the Pacific.’
Aerial view of a vast, pattern-filled landscape featuring undulating, muddy terrain with water-filled depressions. The textures and shadows create a dynamic, almost abstract appearance. Photographed by Charles Davis.
‘White Egret’ by Charles Davis. Category runner-up. ‘Flying over the vast mudflats of the Cambridge Gulf, I was looking for crocs or jabiru, not egrets. Set among such amazing tidal patterns, this egret was too hard to overlook.’

Astrophotography

A long-exposure night sky photograph shows star trails curving above rugged, illuminated red rock formations in a desert landscape. The motion of the stars creates circular patterns around a central point. The ground is sparsely vegetated. Image credit: Brody Gamble.
‘Rainbow Valley – Valley of the Stars’ by Brody Gamble. Category winner. ‘The sandstone bluffs of Rainbow Valley, or Wurre as it is known to the Arrernte people, are mesmerising under starlight. Laying on red sand under clear skies, I attempted my first ever star trail image and I’m proud of how I was able to represent this sacred place.’
A breathtaking nighttime scene with large, dark boulders and a narrow dirt path. The sky features a bright, circular halo around the moon, casting a mystical glow over the rocky landscape. © Jose Luis Cantabrana Garcia.
‘Aura’ by Jose Luis Cantabrana Garcia. Category runner-up. ‘On my recent trip to New Zealand, I was lucky enough to witness a spectacular sight: a moon halo caused by moonlight passing through ice crystals in the atmosphere.’

Threatened Species

Four New Zealand sea lions, partially submerged in a forested river under a canopy of thick, overhanging branches. The background is lush and green, hinting at a dense, vibrant forest. © Richard Robinson in the bottom right corner.
‘Teen Spirit’ by Richard Robinson. Category winner. ‘Juvenile sea lions enjoy a stream at the head of Port Ross. Such hideaways are out of reach of sharks, allowing the young animals to develop their swimming skills without fear. Once they’re adept in the water, young male sea lions frequently swim all the way to the New Zealand mainland, a distance of at least 500 kilometres.’
A dark-feathered bird with orange-tipped wings is captured mid-flight against a blurred, dark background. The sunlight highlights its feather tips and tail. The bird's beak is open, and its talons are extended. Photography credited to Nathan Watson.
‘Shrieking Carnaby’ by Nathan Watson. Category runner-up. ‘A female Carnaby black cockatoo, or Ngoorlark, lets out a distinctive shriek as she flies to perch on a roadside fence. The sunrise backlight enhances her beauty and emphasises why this endangered species has been revered as a totem bird by the Noongar people for many thousands of years.’

Our Impact

A vibrant coral-encrusted tire, illuminated by red and blue light, stands partially submerged in dark water against a night sky. The horizon is faintly visible, with a few distant lights. © Matthew Bagley.
‘Unseen 22’ by Matthew Bagley. Category winner. ‘Unseen 22 combines science and nature in a captivating series of photographs that reveal the discarded ocean debris that has been reclaimed by Mother Nature.’
A vibrant aerial view shows a striking landscape with vivid red and green hues surrounding a central dark circular body of water. A long, straight pier extends from the edge into the water. The name "David Dahlenburg" is noted in the bottom right corner.
‘Tailings Dam’ by David Dahlenburg. Category runner-up. ‘Tailings dams hold the remnants of waste products from mining. The striking forms and colours are a reminder of the long-lasting legacy of mining.’

Landscape

A serene winter forest scene with snow-covered trees and ground. In the center, an orange-brown tree stands out against the white snow. Twisted tree trunks and rocks add texture to the landscape. The background is filled with a mix of leafy and barren trees.
‘Aurum’ by Benjamin Alldridge. Category winner. ‘Tanglefoot, deciduous beech, fagus – whatever name you give it, it’s Australia’s only cold-weather deciduous species. Every year, they go from waxy green to fiery reds. Sometimes, if you’re exceptionally lucky, you get to catch them in their fiery turn, under a blanket of snow.’
Panoramic view of a rugged coastline at sunset, featuring prominent dark rock formations jutting out of the sea. The foreground is covered with rocks and patches of orange starfish. The sky is beautifully illuminated with soft golden hues. © Jose Luis Cantabrana Garcia.
‘Sideralis Symphonia’ by Jose Luis Cantabrana Garcia. Category runner-up. Motukiekie Beach, Aotearoa New Zealand.

Macro

An overhead view of a spider with long legs and a brown body, hanging from its web, which is intricately woven and suspended in midair. The background is dark, highlighting the spider and its web.
‘Symmetry of Lurking’ by Adam Javorčík. Category winner. ‘Spiders of the genus Deinopis have the largest simple eyes of any arthropod. Their photoreceptors are 2,000 times more sensitive to light than those of humans. Relying on their well-developed eyesight, they have developed an unusual hunting strategy. They cast their webs at prey that passes or flies underneath them.’
A dark windowpane is divided into six sections, each filled with intricate spiderwebs and several small spiders. The background is pitch black, highlighting the delicate web structures. The photographer's name, Jakub Hodan, is visible in the bottom-right corner.
‘A window to the underworld’ by Jakub Hodáň. Category runner-up. Spider webs in Queensland.

Monochromne

A dark, atmospheric image of ferns softly illuminated through cascading water. The faint light highlights the delicate fronds against the shadowy background, creating an ethereal, almost hidden forest scene. Photo credit: © Beth Baker.
‘Light through the darkness’ by Beth Baker. Category winner. Shot in Dharug Country, Blue Mountains National Park, New South Wales.
Black and white underwater photograph of four orcas swimming in a group. Light rays penetrate the water from above, illuminating the orcas' white patches. The scene has a serene and mysterious ambiance. (Photo credit: Charles Davis).
‘Inspection’ by Charles Davis. Category runner-up. ‘The Bremer Canyon is a meeting place for most of the ocean’s most terrifying creatures. These orcas gather in great numbers to hunt tuna, great white sharks, giant squid and even other larger whales. Hanging over the edge of the boat in five-metre swell, I dunked my camera into the water as these young orcas swam beneath the boat.’

An exhibition of the competition is on at the South Australian Museum in Adelaide from Saturday 31 August until Sunday 3 November 2024. All of the winners and finalists can be viewed on the South Australian Museum website.

