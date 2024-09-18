New Snap Spectacles Add Developer-Friendly AR Features

Snap Spectacles are back with a new design and new software for another swing at a daily augmented-reality wearable.

Snap has unveiled a completely redesigned Spectacles. The fifth-generation wearable device has a new design, with larger and thicker frames delivering an oversized look. It has a larger field of view alongside brand-new software that tracks hand motions.

There is a catch, though: the new Spectacles are currently only available to approved developers as part of a Spectacles Developer Program. Software developers must commit to a year-long subscription that starts at $99 per month ($1,188 per year). According to Engadget, Snap believes this approach allows developers to get their hands on the devices early to give widespread users a better experience down the road.

On the outside, the new design is reminiscent of the goggles audiences would wear in 3D IMAX theaters. The Spectacles have thick frame lines and a boxy appearance when worn. However, they weigh only 226 grams, making them significantly lighter than today’s current VR headsets. The new Optical Engine prioritizes the see-through AR experience, using “Liquid Crystal on Silicon” (LCoS) micro-projectors. The lenses adjust to ambient light and can darken when in bright environments.

Spectacles use two Snapdragon processors from Qualcomm, which split the processing workload to provide a better experience for the wearer. Snap claims the glasses have 45 minutes of continuous runtime. Users can also use the new Spectacles app to mirror content between a phone and the Spectacles or share content with friends.

The new SnapOS is where a lot of the updated experience is going to stem from. SnapOS can be navigated with hand gestures as well as voice commands, which Snap says reflects “how people naturally interact with the world.” The system’s Snap Spatial Engine responds quickly, only having a 13-millisecond motion-to-photon latency.

It’s clear that Snap is hoping the software and hardware advancement in the new Spectacles is enough to attract developers to enroll in Snap Development Program as early adopters of the device, and they’re already partnering with companies like LEGO Group and Niantic for new and upcoming experiences.

More information is available on the Spectacles Developer Program website.

Image credits: Snap