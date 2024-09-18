New Snap Spectacles Add Developer-Friendly AR Features

Zack Morrison

Close-up image of sleek, black augmented reality (AR) glasses with a minimalist design, set against a black background. The glasses feature thick frames and a modern, high-tech appearance, highlighting their potential for advanced AR functionalities.

Snap Spectacles are back with a new design and new software for another swing at a daily augmented-reality wearable.

Snap has unveiled a completely redesigned Spectacles. The fifth-generation wearable device has a new design, with larger and thicker frames delivering an oversized look. It has a larger field of view alongside brand-new software that tracks hand motions.

There is a catch, though: the new Spectacles are currently only available to approved developers as part of a Spectacles Developer Program. Software developers must commit to a year-long subscription that starts at $99 per month ($1,188 per year). According to Engadget, Snap believes this approach allows developers to get their hands on the devices early to give widespread users a better experience down the road.

A man with curly hair and a beard wearing augmented reality glasses, extending his hand and pointing with his index finger. He is dressed in a green and blue checkered shirt, with a focused expression on his face. The background is blurred and gray.
The new SnapOS is able to respond to hand motions for navigation.

On the outside, the new design is reminiscent of the goggles audiences would wear in 3D IMAX theaters. The Spectacles have thick frame lines and a boxy appearance when worn. However, they weigh only 226 grams, making them significantly lighter than today’s current VR headsets. The new Optical Engine prioritizes the see-through AR experience, using “Liquid Crystal on Silicon” (LCoS) micro-projectors. The lenses adjust to ambient light and can darken when in bright environments.

Spectacles use two Snapdragon processors from Qualcomm, which split the processing workload to provide a better experience for the wearer. Snap claims the glasses have 45 minutes of continuous runtime. Users can also use the new Spectacles app to mirror content between a phone and the Spectacles or share content with friends.

A woman wearing augmented reality glasses interacts with virtual icons in mid-air in front of a leafy, plant-filled background. She has her hair styled in braids and is dressed in a yellow jacket, focused on the holographic interface.
The Optical Engine in the new Spectacles combines with SnapOS to render Frames in 3D for the viewer.

The new SnapOS is where a lot of the updated experience is going to stem from. SnapOS can be navigated with hand gestures as well as voice commands, which Snap says reflects “how people naturally interact with the world.” The system’s Snap Spatial Engine responds quickly, only having a 13-millisecond motion-to-photon latency.

It’s clear that Snap is hoping the software and hardware advancement in the new Spectacles is enough to attract developers to enroll in Snap Development Program as early adopters of the device, and they’re already partnering with companies like LEGO Group and Niantic for new and upcoming experiences.

More information is available on the Spectacles Developer Program website.

Image credits: Snap

, ,
, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Snap is Working on AR Glasses, Selfie Drone: Report
Snap Launches Ambitious New AR Spectacles with Improved Camera Tech
Snapchat Spectacles are Finally Available to Buy Online
Nextmind AR Control device Snapchat Buys Tech That Could Let You Take Photos With Your Mind
Discussion