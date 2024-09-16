You Can Now Open Halide on iPhone Directly From the Lock Screen

Jaron Schneider

Close-up of the bottom part of a smartphone screen showing the flashlight icon on the left and the camera icon on the right, set against a dark background. The icons are illuminated, indicating their active status.

Halide, one of the highest-rated camera apps for the iPhone, updated to version 2.16 which gives it iOS 18 support (which launches today). Now, photographers can add Halide as the camera of choice on the lock screen and Control Center, replacing the default Camera App.

The company says this is beyond just a Lock Screen widget because Halide will be able to launch and take shots even when the phone is locked, which is the same expected behavior that the built-in camera app had ever since Apple enabled the feature in iOS years ago.

“Start setting up Lock Screen Capture by long-pressing on your wallpaper when your iPhone is unlocked. You can now remove the Camera or Flashlight control at the bottom of your screen and replace it with Halide,” the company says. “Some features of Halide will require unlocking your iPhone, of course — but our entire camera works great. We think this is an incredible upgrade to the camera experience in iPhones.”

The update also adds support for Dark mode and Tinted icon mode widgets.

An iPhone screen displaying various app icons, a weather widget showing Santa Cruz at 63°F with a forecast, and a date widget for Friday the 13th. Apps include Halide, Photos, Kino, Settings, Notes, Calendar, Darkroom, and Camera, with an “Open Halide” shortcut.

Today’s 2.16 update to Halide follows on the company made in August that adds what it calls “Process Zero,” a new image processing pipeline that strips out all of the typical iPhone image processing. On all iPhones, photos are heavily processed through stacking multiple captures. The newer the iPhone, the more processing typically happens. Process Zero removes this.

“Process Zero is our own process,” Halide says. “We take raw sensor data, and do minimal processing to make a beautiful, natural and film-like shot. It’s very quick (up to 20 times faster than ProRAW) it is saved along with a 12 megapixel native RAW file. You can choose it at any time by tapping the “RAW” / “HEIC” format picker icon in the Halide interface, or you can read more and select a process in the Capture settings.”

Process Zero launched along with Halide’s first editing feature called Image Lab, which was meant to allow photographers to tweak exposure in those Process Zero images. Even though they’re not processed, they are still RAW files, and exposure adjustment lets photographers recover some highlight and shadow detail even though the image file itself isn’t as data-rich as a standard ProRAW file.

Halide is available for $19.99 per year or as a lifetime license for a one-time payment of $59.99.

Image credits: Halide

,
, , , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Three iPhone screens displayed side-by-side. The left screen shows a home screen with widgets and apps, including a clock and weather widget. The middle screen displays a text conversation. The right screen showcases the Photos app, featuring recently taken pictures. Apple’s iOS 18 Lets You Open Third-Party Camera Apps From Lock Screen
A smartphone with a video editing app displayed on the screen. The app interface includes various video controls and a timeline. The video being edited shows a scene with a DJ performing on stage under blue lighting. The background is black. Halide’s Kino App Aims to Revolutionize Shooting iPhone Video
Halide 2.13 Halide Update Turns iPhone 15 Pro’s New Action Button Into Camera Control
Halide Camera App Launches on iPad with a Redesigned User Interface
Discussion